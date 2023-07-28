 Skip to main content
Best gaming chair deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
Razer / Razer

If you’re one of those gamers who takes on the best PC games for hours at a time, you’re going to need the right chair for doing so. Gaming chairs are designed for extended sitting sessions, and they can spell the difference between enjoying and hating your gaming experience. They sometimes come in at a higher prices than standard office chairs, but they make a worthy investment, and right now they’re a great way to pocket some savings. There are quite a few gaming chair deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded them all up to make your gaming experience as affordable as it is comfortable.

Today’s best gaming chair deals

There are quite a few gaming chair deals to take advantage of right now, with premium names in the gaming business like Alienware and Razer offering discounts on some of their chairs. You’ll also find more affordable options and prices on several chairs well under $200. One of the best values is the deal you’ll find on the Arozzi Mugello Special Edition gaming chair. This gaming chair sees a $50 price drop and a sale price of just $180. The chair itself offers some premium design and plenty of comfort that will make it a more affordable option to the higher end chairs you’ll find deals on right now.

When is the best time to shop gaming chair deals?

Any holiday season is going to be the best time to land a deal on something akin to the best gaming chairs, though it’s pretty easy to find a gaming chair deal throughout the year. Your best bet at landing the largest discount will be major sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Prime Day has become a major event of its own. But with Prime Day behind us and the year’s remaining major shopping season still several months away, right now is as good a time as any to shop gaming chair deals. There’s plenty of savings to be had right now, and there’s plenty of great chairs available at a discount.

