The newest smartphones are out, and we tried them all to find the best

Smartphones are perhaps the most personal tech we own. That’s why it’s super important to pick the phone that’s best for your needs. There are many factors to consider from design and operating system to security and durability. We consider every aspect of the smartphone to determine whether it’s a good buy for you, or if you’re better off with something else.

When it comes to choosing the best smartphone, it’s always a tough decision. Last year was particularly difficult, because we had two incredible contenders: the iPhone 7 Plus and the Google Pixel XL, and now some newer phones like the LG G6 and Galaxy S8. After much debate and soul searching, we landed on the iPhone 7 Plus as our top pick for the best smartphone of 2016 and nothing has come along yet that can knock it off its pedestal. However, the Pixel XL is the closest second we’ve ever had in this race. It very nearly won. Here’s why the iPhone 7 Plus ultimately triumphed, and a list of our picks for other smartphone categories.

Our pick

iPhone 7 Plus

Why should you buy this: You want the most powerful, secure, and shutterbug-friendly phone ever

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants the most simple, easy to use phone.

How much will it cost: $770+

Why we picked the iPhone 7 Plus:

What’s not to love about Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus? Its iconic aluminum design is now fully waterproof, its A10 Fusion processor makes it the fastest smartphone you can buy — period, the dual-lens camera pulls off amazing DSLR tricks, and iOS has never looked better or been more functional. Add to that Apple’s commitment to your security and privacy, as well as its industry-leading customer service, and you have one helluva smartphone.

The impressive 12-megapixel dual cameras are among the most compelling reasons to buy the iPhone 7 Plus. One of the cameras is a telephoto lens that offers 2x optical hardware zoom and up to 10x software zoom. The quality of 2x zoom on the iPhone 7 Plus is just extraordinary. It beats out every other smartphone on the market. You don’t lose detail, and your zoomed picture turns out excellent. You can go up to 5x in good lighting conditions without too much noticeable loss in quality, which is still better than you can say of any other smartphone’s zoom.

The dual-camera lenses also enable the best bokeh effect (when the background blurs around the subject of the shot) we’ve ever seen on a smartphone. Other phones, including the Pixel, tend to mess up the blurring effect on the small details. Apple is also well known for reproducing colors accurately, while Android phones consistently oversaturate images. It comes down to personal preference, but we prefer the iPhone’s natural hues. It also produces strong images in low light.

Apple really hit it out of the park in terms of performance with the A10 Fusion processor. It’s the fastest smartphone in benchmarks, leaving every Android phone in the dust. Even though it has less RAM, the iPhone 7 Plus is smoother, slicker, and more efficient than any Android phone. The battery life is a solid day and a half, which is equal to (or more than) every other phone on this list. It even comes standard with 32GB of storage, which is a big upgrade from 16GB.

Since Apple designs the hardware and software together, iOS 10 runs like a dream on the phablet. It is the best version of iOS to date. Interactive notifications, the incorporation of 3D Touch into every aspect of the interface, and the new iMessage are a game changer for iPhone users. Every app and game meets Apple’s design standards, which results in a fluid, seamless experience across the OS and other Apple devices. The next major OS update, iOS 11, will also take things a step further with a new control center, notifications, and a redesigned App Store.

Instant software updates are the icing on the cake with iOS. Unlike with an Android phone, you never have to worry that your iPhone will miss an update or vital security patch. Apple has your back when it comes to security and your personal privacy. Our lives are on our phones and hackers are becoming more skilled every day. Security has never been more important and your privacy is of high value. That’s why Apple went to war with the FBI to guarantee your right to encryption and data privacy.

Then there’s Apple’s customer service. If you have an iPhone, you can walk into any Apple Store and get help for free. Apple will even repair your device right there in the store and get it back to you on the same day most of the time. No other company gives you that option.

The lack of a headphone jack is the only major blight on the iPhone 7 Plus’ near-perfect record. It comes with Lightning EarPods, but if you have your own headphones, you may struggle with the included 3.5mm-to-lightning adapter. You may also want to purchase wireless headphones, but it neither of these scenarios are the end of the world. After two months with the iPhone 7 Plus, we can tell you with confidence that you will survive. It’s not ideal, but the same change is coming to Android phones already and will be the standard in a few years’ time.

iPhone 7 Plus Review

The best Android phone

Google Pixel XL

Why should you buy this: It’s the first and only Android phone with hardware and software straight from Google

Who’s it for: Android fans who want the ultimate stock Android phone by Google

How much will it cost: $770

Why we picked the Pixel XL:

Google’s Pixel XL is the best Android phone we’ve ever used. It’s the first Android phone in history that can fully compete with the iPhone in several key areas: security, software updates, customer service, and software design. It’s so good we named it the best smartphone of 2016. Indeed, if you’re an Android fan who will never buy an iPhone, the Pixel XL is the best phone you can buy. Here’s why.

Google built the Pixel XL from the ground up with partner HTC. Because of that, it was able to perfectly integrate hardware and software together into one excellent package — just like Apple does with the iPhone. That approach, plus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip and 4GB of RAM, make the Pixel the most powerful Android phone you can buy.

The pure, stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat software runs silky smooth on the Pixel XL. It’s also more minimalist and aesthetically pleasing with the revamped app drawer, which no longer has an icon taking up space, and the replacement of the search bar with a subtle G logo you tap to start searching. The Pixel XL’s software is ridiculously attractive and perfectly done. After using it for two weeks, looking at Android phones with user interfaces on top is hard. The Pixel just looks nicer. It even looks nicer than Android 7.0 on a Nexus 6P. It’s that attention to detail and design that makes the Pixel XL appeal to iPhone and Android users alike.

Assistant is a helpful artificially intelligent bot that surpasses Siri in some ways, and it has now grown to include smart home control, and more.

Then there’s the crisp, natural 5.5-inch, 2,560 x 1,440-pixel screen, which is very easy on the eyes. The Pixel’s design may not be for everyone, because of its aluminum body’s glass insert on the back of the phone, which is easy to shatter and is a fingerprint magnet. However, it feels premium and comfortable to hold. The rear fingerprint sensor is good for security and Android Pay.

The Pixel XL’s 12.3-megapixel camera is as good as the iPhone 7 Plus’, if not better. It doesn’t have 2x optical zoom or the dual-camera tech to pull off accurate lens blur. Its lens blur effect is good, but the iPhone’s is just better.

The best things about the Pixel XL are its commitment to timely software updates and customer service. Pixel phones will get automatic Android software updates and security patches without delay. In fact, they will be automatically downloaded when you aren’t using the phone. No other Android phone will get more timely updates than the Pixel. That’s vitally important for your privacy and security.

The Pixel XL also has 24/7 customer support embedded right in its own tab in the Settings menu. It’s great that you can contact Google’s support team with any questions or problems right in your phone via chat or phone call. That’s just good business.

The Pixel XL may be as expensive as an iPhone, but it is well worth your money. Because it has timely software updates, it will last you longer and keep your data safer. It’s also part of a larger product ecosystem that Google is building, so it has a bright future. We are excited to see how the Pixel phone series evolves.

Google Pixel XL Review

Top alternatives

You may notice that our two favorite smartphones are from 2016 — it goes to show how much we still like them, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any great smartphones in 2017. Our other top contenders include the Samsung Galaxy S8, which wins points for its gorgeous bezel-less display, and the HTC U11, which we think is one of the most attractive smartphones of the year.

If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable flagship, there’s the nearly bezel-less LG G6 with its great, and unique wide-angle lens. The Huawei P10 is another smartphone with a dual-camera system that takes great black and white photographs. It’s not sold in the U.S. via carriers, but you can buy the GSM model on Amazon and it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

Last but not least, we cannot recommend the OnePlus 5 enough. For $480, it truly retains the flagship-killer moniker. You get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that’s powering today’s flagships, along with even more RAM. OnePlus also goes a step further with an excellent, customizable software experience. While its price on the higher end of the budget category, the OnePlus 5 is on the top of our best cheap phones guide.

The best camera phone

Google Pixel

Why should you buy this: It has the best smartphone camera you can buy

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants the best smartphone camera

How much will it cost: $650+

Why we picked the Google Pixel:

Nearly all flagship smartphone cameras these days are excellent, but Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL stand out in reliably capturing remarkable photographs.

The Pixel has a 12.3-megapixel camera, but it’s Google’s image processing that does all the hard work. There’s hardly any shutter lag, and we’ve found it to be just as fast as it was on day one. The Pixel excels thanks to Google’s HDR+ technology, where the smartphone captures multiple photos at once, picks the best one, and layers the rest to produce an image with the least amount of noise. This also eliminates overexposed or underexposed parts of an image, resulting in excellent dynamic range.

There’s even a neat Lens Blur effect that’s powered by software to offer up a bokeh effect around subjects, but it falls short of dual-camera setups on phones like the iPhone 7 Plus and the OnePlus 5. You can create GIFs from the camera, and also take “PhotoSpheres,” or 360-degree photos through stitching.

The excellent camera experience is paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chip, which is still speedy, along with 4GB of RAM. Google’s software optimization result in one of the most reliable, highest-performing Android phone ever made. Best of all? The Pixel gets automatic software updates directly from Google, so your phone will always be up to date and perfectly safe. Google also offers 24/7 customer support right in the settings menu, so you can reach out to Google immediately if you have a problem.

Our Google Pixel vs. iPhone 7 Plus camera comparison

The best smartphone with great battery life

Moto Z2 Play

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: Smartphones are as good as they last, and you need a phone that can last more than a day

Who’s it for: People who need a phone to last more than a day

How much will it cost: $500+

Why we picked the Moto Z2 Play:

Motorola may have reduced the 3,000mAh battery capacity on the Moto Z2 Play from its predecessor, it still offers the best battery life in a smartphone we’ve tested. In our review, after heavy usage we were left with 45 percent by 6 p.m. — it will easily last two days with moderate to light usage. The Moto Z2 Play also has Motorola’s TurboPower fast-charging technology, which means it will juice back up quickly if you’re in a hurry.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor, and while it won’t play graphically-intense games flawlessly, it should crush everyday tasks easily. It’s paired with 3GB of RAM, with 32GB of internal storage, or you can opt for the model with 4GB of RAM, and you then get 64GB of storage.

The 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD display is vivid and sharp, but the most unique function of the Moto Z2 Play is its ability to utilize Moto Mods. Thanks to 16 pogo pins on the rear, you can magnetically slap on attachments to improve the phone’s functionality. These Moto Mods can range from 360-degree cameras, and gamepads, to a battery and wireless charging mod. We recommend the battery mod, as it can further improve the Moto Z2 Play’s battery.

Moto Z2 Play Review

The best budget phone

Moto G5 Plus

Kyle Wiggers/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: You’re on a strict budget, but you still want a powerful phone

Who’s it for: Bargain buyers who want a steady Android phone

How much will it cost: $230-$280

Why we picked the Moto G5 Plus:

Motorola’s Moto G series has been widely popular thanks to its sub-$200 prices. The G5 Plus is the second since the Lenovo acquisition, and while it’s a little pricier, it certainly can’t be left off this list, especially since the basic Moto G5 isn’t being sold in the U.S.

For $230, the base model of the Moto G5 Plus offers a 5.2-inch, 1080p screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and 2GB of RAM. There’s also a new, metallic design that brings a more expensive feel. You can opt for 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or upgrade to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, for an extra $50. Thankfully, if storage is an issue, you can expand it via the MicroSD card slot.

The Moto G5 Plus has a nice, recessed fingerprint sensor on the front, and boasts a decent 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which should be more than enough to last you a day, and there’s support for turbo charging to replenish that battery in a hurry. It runs the latest, near stock Android 7.0 Nougat, and general performance is smooth and snappy.

It’s a shame that the smaller Moto G5 isn’t available Stateside, as it comes in around the $200 mark, but we would be advising you to find an extra $30 and upgrade to the G5 Plus anyway. The larger screen, better processor, bigger battery, and better camera make it a superior choice. The jump to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the more expensive model is a harder sell, especially since you can stick a MicroSD card in the G5 Plus to expand your available space.

Read our guide of the best cheap phones to learn about other options.

Moto G5 Plus Review

Should you buy now or wait?

You may want to wait on purchasing a new phone. While we’ve seen many flagships launch already, there are many more yet to come — namely, the next iPhone and Google Pixel. There’s also the LG V30 on the horizon, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Keep in mind that as these new phones launch, there will likely be price cuts on the phones in our guide right now.

If your phone is on its last legs and you can’t wait a few more months, then you should definitely consider grabbing a new phone. Since you’re about to start over fresh and carriers no longer offer two-year contracts or subsidized phone pricing, it’s best to buy your phone unlocked if possible. Unlocked phones can be used on any network, so you’ll be able to switch carriers and keep your phone if you want.

Buying your phone unlocked also means you’ll avoid carrier bloatware like extra apps and services you don’t need. If you are an Android user, it also means the carriers can’t hold back your software updates. If your phone is just a year old or less, you really don’t need to get a new one.

Which OS is best for you?

This is where things get personal. Picking a smartphone operating system is a huge deal. You’re buying into an entire ecosystem of apps and compatible products when you choose between Android and iOS.

Apple’s iOS is a beautiful, simple operating system and the App Store offers the best app selection imaginable. Each and every aspect of iOS is curated by Apple, and it shows. Android is more open and it has less rules, but that means that manufacturers and app makers can willfully ignore Google’s Material Design language and do whatever they want, sometimes rendering Android unrecognizable and ugly. Pure Android is gorgeous, but you don’t often see it. Only Google’s Pixel and Nexus phones run a pure version of the operating system.

Since Apple is the only company that makes iPhones, it also has complete control over software updates. As such, iPhone users always get the most recent and best iOS experience possible. The vast majority of iPhone users were on iOS 9 when iOS 10 came out, and nearly 15 percent immediately updated to iOS 10 just one day after its launch. By July 2017, a full 86 percent of Apple devices are running iOS 10.

Android users don’t have that luxury. Unless you own a Pixel or Nexus device — and very few of Android users do — you will have to wait months if not years to get software updates. That’s why less than 12 percent of Android users are running the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, which was released in August 2016. It’s absurd.

Software updates contain security updates, which keep your phone safe from malware, viruses, and hackers. Android is the most heavily targeted mobile OS, so it is attacked by the worst bugs, like Stagefright and Heartbleed, both of which remain unpatched for millions of Android users. Google now issues a security patch every month, but many manufacturers don’t push them to users in a timely fashion, if ever.

In contrast, Apple can immediately patch security flaws and send the updated software to all iPhone users immediately. Since most users update their software when prompted, most iOS users are protected from these very real threats. There is no denying that iPhone users are safer. Apple’s iOS also offers full encryption with no compromises. The company even went to war with the U.S. government and the FBI to guarantee the right to encryption for its users. If you care about your security, you should buy an iPhone.

How we test

A phone is so much more than its spec sheet. Your entire life is stored on it, from your photos and contacts to your music and your favorite apps. There is no device more personal than your smartphone, so it’s with great care that we review phones to recommend that you buy only the best ones out there.

We use each phone we review as our daily driver for an extended period of time to test out all the features. We do benchmarks, play games, take photos, plunge them in water, and use them until their batteries expire. Then we charge ’em up and do it all over again. We test devices like real people use devices. We’re not in some stuffy lab during obscure tests. We’re running around the cities we live in using these phones just like you use your phones.

Then we think about each phone in comparison with its competitors to come to a decision: Should you buy this phone or something else? If the answer is “something else,” we tell you what to buy instead.

Smartphone innovation has peaked, and the number of radical new features that come out each year is shrinking. As such, when you’re buying a phone, you’re buying a device that will be with you 24/7 for several years. It’s a big choice, and things like apps, a product ecosystem, customer support, and security should become important factors in your buying decision.

Smartphone innovation has peaked, and the number of radical new features that come out each year is shrinking. As such, when you're buying a phone, you're buying a device that will be with you 24/7 for several years. It's a big choice, and things like apps, a product ecosystem, customer support, and security should become important factors in your buying decision.