Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, with the date having been leaked as July 15 — but it’s worth thinking about things that you might be interested in buying right now. Amazon will likely discount 4K TVs, gaming consoles, and more — but it’s also likely to discount smartphones. In other words, if you’re in the market for a smartphone, Prime Day 2019 is an excellent time to buy.

Plenty of smartphone models are likely to get discounted on Amazon Prime Day — from iPhones to Android devices. Discounts will likely extend across a range of price ranges, too — so whether you’re looking for a flagship-tier device or something more budget-friendly, Prime Day may well be the perfect shopping event for you. We don’t know everything about the Prime Day 2019 smartphone deals just yet, but here’s what we do know.

Best smartphone deals today

Prime Day may be on its way, but if you find the perfect deal on the perfect phone now, there’s no reason to wait. Here are some of the best Amazon smartphone deals you can take advantage of right now.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unlocked 64GB – $445 off
  • Motorola Moto G7 Play Unlocked 32GB – $60 off
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked 64GB – $139 off
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Unlocked 64GB – $222 off
  • Razer Phone 2 Unlocked 64GB – $300

What smartphone deals can we expect from Prime Day 2019

So what should you expect once Amazon Prime Day does finally hit? Well, deals change from year to year, but we have a few guesses.

First up, there are a number of Amazon Prime-exclusive phones, which come with Alexa and some other Amazon apps and services pre-installed. Considering their involvement with Amazon, at least some of these phones are highly likely to get a discount of some kind. There are a number of models too — there’s the LG G8 ThinQ, Moto Z4, and Moto G7 — so there are phones across a range of prices.

Other phones might be discounted too. Currently, a lot of Samsung smartphones are available at a discounted rate on Amazon, so it’s possible we’ll see some pretty great Samsung deals for Prime Day. Last year, a ton of smartphones were on sale. For example, we saw phones from Nokia get huge price cuts, as well as the flagship-tier Huawei Mate 10 Pro and the Honor 7X.

How to choose a smartphone

Interested in getting a new phone but not sure how to proceed? Well, the first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. You’re probably best off sticking to the platform that you’ve used on the past — so if you’re used to iPhones, it’s worth sticking with the iPhone, and if you’re an Android user, unless you want to make a major change, stick to Android.

You’ll then want to figure out what kinds of features you want. The design is important enough, but if you want a high-powered phone that will last for years to come, you’ll want to make sure that it has good specs under the hood, like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, at least 3 or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files and media.

Check out our full guide on how to choose a smartphone for more.

