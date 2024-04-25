 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iPhone SE deals: Refurbished 2nd and 3rd Gen iPhones

Andrew Morrisey
By

Apple’s iPhone is one of the most popular phones on the planet, and whatever its current model happens to be almost always ranks among the best phones. This makes the iPhone an expensive purchase, which is where the iPhone SE comes in. Apple launched the iPhone SE in order to make an iPhone affordable to more people. The SE utilizes technology that’s a generation or two old and will often take the form factor of a previous iPhone model. Right now the it’s a great phone to turn to for even more savings. There are some iPhone SE deals to take a look at out there, and while it’s difficult to find newer iPhone SE models, you can shop refurbished knowing the big retailers are likely backing the purchase with warranties and solid return windows. So whether you’re looking for some great iPhone deals or phone deals in general, below you’ll find the best iPhone SE deals to shop right now.

iPhone SE 2nd Gen deals

The 2020 model of the Apple iPhone SE against a white background.
Apple

The second generation of the iPhone SE was initially launched in 2020, but it still manages to keep up with the needs of many phone users today. It utilizes the body of the Apple iPhone 8, which means it will have a home button and fingerprint ID instead of the Face ID technology in current iPhone models. That’s not much to give up, however, as the second generation iPhone SE still has a great display, a 12-megapixel camera with the ability to shoot 4K video, and wireless charging capability.

iPhone SE 3rd Gen deals

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) together.
iPhone SE (2020) in Product Red color, and the iPhone SE (2022) in Starlight color Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen was released in 2022, and it’s the most recent release of Apple’s budget iPhone model. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is compatible with current 5G networks. It also has a 12-megapixel camera with Smart HDR 4 and Portrait Mode, which makes it a pretty significant upgrade over the 2020 iPhone SE. Battery life is also significantly improved, as the third generation iPhone SE is capable of reaching up to 15 hours of video playback on a single battery charge.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Buying an iPad Mini today? You need to know about this deal
The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.

If you've had an eye on iPad deals for the latest model of the Apple iPad Mini for a while now, this may be the offer that you've been waiting for -- a $100 discount from Best Buy on the tablet's Wi-Fi, 64GB model, slashing its price to $400 from $500. It's still pretty popular years after its release, so we don't expect stocks of the device for this sale to last long. If you're thinking about taking advantage of this bargain, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini 2021
The latest generation of the Apple iPad Mini was released in 2021, but it's still featured in our roundup of the best iPads because it's the model that you should buy if you want a smaller and more compact version of Apple's tablets. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is smaller than the screens of its peers, but it's still big enough to enjoy watching streaming shows and browsing websites, while allowing you to use the device with one hand. Unlike its predecessor, there's no Home button, so the Touch ID sensor is instead built into the power button at the side of the Apple iPad Mini 2021.

Read more
This flash sale gets you a refurbished iPhone from just $126
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

If you've always wanted to buy an iPhone and you don't mind getting a refurbished one to save on costs, then you should check out the offers in the iPhone Extravaganza of Amazon's Woot. You can get a refurbished iPhone for as low as $126 in this ongoing sale, but even if it's meant to last for a few more weeks, it's highly recommended that you make your purchase as soon as possible because stocks are in danger of running out. You don't have to worry about these refurbished iPhone deals -- they may show show physical wear-and-tear, but they'll be in full working condition. They're also unlocked, so you can choose the carrier that you'll sign up with for these iPhones.

What to buy in Woot's iPhone Extravaganza

Read more
Nomad sale: Up to 85% off cases for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch
Nomad leather case for iPhone.

If you just got yourself a new device from iPhone deals or AirPods deals, your next purchase should be on protection for your smartphone or wireless earbuds. Nomad's cases will not only prevent physical damage, but they will also provide a unique sense of style so that your iPhone or AirPods will stand out anywhere you go. There's an ongoing Nomad Overstock sale with discounts of up to 85% covering cases for the iPhone 14, AirPods 3, and more -- check out everything that's available, and hopefully there's something that will be compatible with your current device.

What to buy in Nomad's Overstock sale
Nomad's Overstock sale includes cases for the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone XS series. For the largest discounts, the Modern Leather Case - Horween for the iPhone 14 Plus is 85% off, from $70 for savings of $60, while the Modern Leather Folio - Horween for the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 60% off, from $80 for savings of $50. The Modern Leather Folio for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also 60% off for a from $70 for $42 in savings, and the Modern Leather Folio for the iPhone XS Max is 85% off for a from $70 for $60 in savings.

Read more