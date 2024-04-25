iPhone SE deals: Refurbished 2nd and 3rd Gen iPhones

Apple’s iPhone is one of the most popular phones on the planet, and whatever its current model happens to be almost always ranks among the best phones. This makes the iPhone an expensive purchase, which is where the iPhone SE comes in. Apple launched the iPhone SE in order to make an iPhone affordable to more people. The SE utilizes technology that’s a generation or two old and will often take the form factor of a previous iPhone model. Right now the it’s a great phone to turn to for even more savings. There are some iPhone SE deals to take a look at out there, and while it’s difficult to find newer iPhone SE models, you can shop refurbished knowing the big retailers are likely backing the purchase with warranties and solid return windows. So whether you’re looking for some great iPhone deals or phone deals in general, below you’ll find the best iPhone SE deals to shop right now.

iPhone SE 2nd Gen deals

The second generation of the iPhone SE was initially launched in 2020, but it still manages to keep up with the needs of many phone users today. It utilizes the body of the Apple iPhone 8, which means it will have a home button and fingerprint ID instead of the Face ID technology in current iPhone models. That’s not much to give up, however, as the second generation iPhone SE still has a great display, a 12-megapixel camera with the ability to shoot 4K video, and wireless charging capability.

iPhone SE 3rd Gen deals

The Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen was released in 2022, and it’s the most recent release of Apple’s budget iPhone model. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is compatible with current 5G networks. It also has a 12-megapixel camera with Smart HDR 4 and Portrait Mode, which makes it a pretty significant upgrade over the 2020 iPhone SE. Battery life is also significantly improved, as the third generation iPhone SE is capable of reaching up to 15 hours of video playback on a single battery charge.

