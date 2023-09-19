Best elliptical machine deals: From $100 to $1,100

Every fitness enthusiast could do well with one of the best smart ellipticals in the corner of their home gym. And while elliptical machines can reach pretty high prices, there are a lot available to suit almost any budget. This is especially true right now, as there are a lot of elliptical machine deals taking place. They include top elliptical brand names such as ProForm and Schwinn and prices that start as low as $100. Whatever your reason for adding an elliptical machine to your fitness routine, we’ve rounded up the best elliptical machine deals for you to choose from.

Sunny SF-E902 Air Walk elliptical machine — $100, was $130

Workout warriors on a budget or with little space to spare should consider the SF-E902 Air Walk. It’s an incredibly simple elliptical machine, yet it still has plenty to offer. It folds up easily to a size half its length, which makes it great for apartment dwellers. It offers a total body workout and the non-slip pedals help simulate a slow walk or a full run. It even has an LCD monitor that displays time, count, calories, and scan.

Body Rider 2-in-1 dual trainer — $129, was $220

The affordability of the Body Rider 2-in-1 dual trainer makes it one of the best value elliptical machines you’ll find, as it doesn’t hold much back when it comes to capability. It offers both elliptical and upright exercise routines, allowing you to work up a sweat with a number of different workouts. It also features magnetic multi-level resistance, patented elliptical motion design technology, a sturdy frame, and a padded comfort seat with 2-way adjustability.

Body Champ BR3151 elliptical machine — $159, was $250

The Body Champ BR3151 is another affordable option if you’re looking for a deal on an elliptical machine. It’s a fully customizable training machine, which includes adjustable tension levels. It has built-in handgrip electronic sensors that can track heart rates and pulses, and an LCD display monitor that manages calories, time, speed, and distance. This is a professional-grade training machine that manages to fit nicely in almost any home gym or fitness room.

Hasiman magnetic elliptical machine — $230, was $400

With the Hasiman magnetic elliptical machine you’re getting a piece of fitness equipment that isn’t messing around. It has eight adjustable levels of resistance for different training intensities. These come from a 15-pound magnetic flywheel and belt drive that give you a smooth workout experience. It has an LCD display that gives you all of the information you need while you work out, and it even allows you to watch videos while you do so.

Vibespark 8-level elliptical machine — $250, was $500

With this elliptical machine by Vibespark you’re getting eight levels of resistance that can be easily adjusted for different training intensities, as well as a range of smart features that could make it a good pairing with some of the best fitness trackers out there. It has a super sturdy frame that makes it capable of a 390-pound capacity, as well as super non-slip footbeds for safe pedaling. This elliptical machine even lets you connect to an app for immersing yourself in a world of virtual training courses.

Niceday 16-level elliptical machine — $600, was $800

This Niceday elliptical trainer is designed for easy setup and easy use. It comes 90% pre-assembled, which means you should be up in running within 30 minutes of its arrival. Niceday developed technology for its magnetic flywheel system that eliminates noise, making this one of the quieter elliptical machines you’ll come across. It has a max capacity of 400 pounds and a digital monitor that displays time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. This is one of the more versatile options available as well, as it has 16 resistance levels to choose from for various workouts.

ProForm Carbon EL elliptical machine — $600, was $800

The ProForm Carbon EL is the right elliptical machine for you if you want a range of interactive features to go along with an incredibly capable workout machine. It has 18 digital resistance levels, a 20-degree adjustable ramp with five positions, and an adjustable stride length of up to 19 inches. It’s made for comfort with oversized pedals, and it moves easily with front-mounted transport wheels. This elliptical machine is also iFIT-enabled, which gives you access to iFIT trainers as they lead you through workouts in stunning destinations around the world.

Schwinn 470 compact elliptical machine — $1,100, was $1,300

The Schwinn 470 compact elliptical machine has 25 levels of resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options, as well as a 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp that enables incline control for fun and challenging workouts. This elliptical machine also has enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to set, track, and monitor progress with popular app-based tracking tools. This makes it a good option if you’re looking to pair it with one of the best fitness trackers or anything else you may find among the best smart home fitness tech.

