Best elliptical machine deals: From $100 to $1,100

Every fitness enthusiast could do well with one of the best smart ellipticals in the corner of their home gym. And while elliptical machines can reach pretty high prices, there are a lot available to suit almost any budget. This is especially true right now, as there are a lot of elliptical machine deals taking place. They include top elliptical brand names such as ProForm and Schwinn and prices that start as low as $100. Whatever your reason for adding an elliptical machine to your fitness routine, we’ve rounded up the best elliptical machine deals for you to choose from.

Sunny SF-E902 Air Walk elliptical machine — $100, was $130

A woman works out with the Sunny SF-E902 Air Walk elliptical machine.
Sunny

Workout warriors on a budget or with little space to spare should consider the SF-E902 Air Walk. It’s an incredibly simple elliptical machine, yet it still has plenty to offer. It folds up easily to a size half its length, which makes it great for apartment dwellers. It offers a total body workout and the non-slip pedals help simulate a slow walk or a full run. It even has an LCD monitor that displays time, count, calories, and scan.

Body Rider 2-in-1 dual trainer — $129, was $220

A woman working out with the Body Rider 2-in-1 dual trainer against a white background.
Body Rider

The affordability of the Body Rider 2-in-1 dual trainer makes it one of the best value elliptical machines you’ll find, as it doesn’t hold much back when it comes to capability. It offers both elliptical and upright exercise routines, allowing you to work up a sweat with a number of different workouts. It also features magnetic multi-level resistance, patented elliptical motion design technology, a sturdy frame, and a padded comfort seat with 2-way adjustability.

Body Champ BR3151 elliptical machine — $159, was $250

The Body Champ BR3151 elliptical machine against a white background.
Body Champ

The Body Champ BR3151 is another affordable option if you’re looking for a deal on an elliptical machine. It’s a fully customizable training machine, which includes adjustable tension levels. It has built-in handgrip electronic sensors that can track heart rates and pulses, and an LCD display monitor that manages calories, time, speed, and distance. This is a professional-grade training machine that manages to fit nicely in almost any home gym or fitness room.

Hasiman magnetic elliptical machine — $230, was $400

A woman standing with the Hasiman magnetic elliptical machine against a white background.
Hasiman

With the Hasiman magnetic elliptical machine you’re getting a piece of fitness equipment that isn’t messing around. It has eight adjustable levels of resistance for different training intensities. These come from a 15-pound magnetic flywheel and belt drive that give you a smooth workout experience. It has an LCD display that gives you all of the information you need while you work out, and it even allows you to watch videos while you do so.

Vibespark 8-level elliptical machine — $250, was $500

A woman stands with the Vibespark 8-level elliptical machine against a white background.
Vibespark

With this elliptical machine by Vibespark you’re getting eight levels of resistance that can be easily adjusted for different training intensities, as well as a range of smart features that could make it a good pairing with some of the best fitness trackers out there. It has a super sturdy frame that makes it capable of a 390-pound capacity, as well as super non-slip footbeds for safe pedaling. This elliptical machine even lets you connect to an app for immersing yourself in a world of virtual training courses.

Niceday 16-level elliptical machine — $600, was $800

A woman stands at the Niceday 16-level elliptical machine against a white background.
Niceday

This Niceday elliptical trainer is designed for easy setup and easy use. It comes 90% pre-assembled, which means you should be up in running within 30 minutes of its arrival. Niceday developed technology for its magnetic flywheel system that eliminates noise, making this one of the quieter elliptical machines you’ll come across. It has a max capacity of 400 pounds and a digital monitor that displays time, speed, distance, calories, and pulse. This is one of the more versatile options available as well, as it has 16 resistance levels to choose from for various workouts.

ProForm Carbon EL elliptical machine — $600, was $800

A man working out with the ProForm Carbon EL elliptical machine in a nice apartment.
ProForm

The ProForm Carbon EL is the right elliptical machine for you if you want a range of interactive features to go along with an incredibly capable workout machine. It has 18 digital resistance levels, a 20-degree adjustable ramp with five positions, and an adjustable stride length of up to 19 inches. It’s made for comfort with oversized pedals, and it moves easily with front-mounted transport wheels. This elliptical machine is also iFIT-enabled, which gives you access to iFIT trainers as they lead you through workouts in stunning destinations around the world.

Schwinn 470 compact elliptical machine — $1,100, was $1,300

A woman works out on the Schwinn 470 Compact Elliptical Machine.
Schwinn

The Schwinn 470 compact elliptical machine has 25 levels of resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options, as well as a 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp that enables incline control for fun and challenging workouts. This elliptical machine also has enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to set, track, and monitor progress with popular app-based tracking tools. This makes it a good option if you’re looking to pair it with one of the best fitness trackers or anything else you may find among the best smart home fitness tech.

Hurry – Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $400 off right now
The Samsung Q910C soundbar underneath a TV while someone is playing a game.

For a high-end soundbar experience, check out the soundbar deals at Samsung at the moment. Today, you can buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $1,000 meaning you save $400 on the usual price of $1,400. One of the best soundbars you can buy right now, this is one not to be missed if you want to upgrade your home cinema setup. Here's what you need to know while you consider hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar
A strong contender among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar offers exceptional sound quality. Its 9.1.2 channel sound provides layers of dimension and crystal-clear surround sound at its simplest. Alongside that, if you have the right Samsung TV with Q-Symphony support, you can pair them together so that the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar works with your TV speakers and operates as one. That means an optimized performance with everything syncing together perfectly.

Read more
Best microwave deals: LG, Samsung and Whirlpool on sale
The Whirlpool 1.7 cu. ft. over-the-range microwave mounted in a kitchen.

If you’re in the market for one of the best smart kitchen appliances for your home, we’d like to direct you to the microwaves. Many of the best microwaves can add some style, efficiency, and convenience to your kitchen, and they can even add some savings to your wallet. Right now there are quite a few microwave deals taking place. From brands like LG, Whirlpool, Samsung and more, we’ve rounded up all of the best microwave deals out there.
Insignia 0.9 cu. ft. compact microwave — $65, was $90

If you want an affordable but dependable microwave oven for your kitchen, you should consider going for this compact microwave from Insignia. Its capacity of 0.9 cu. ft. is just enough to reheat small portions and snacks, so it’s perfect for people living independently or for the other rooms around the house aside from the kitchen. The 900W microwave is powerful enough to cook frozen meals after a few minutes, with its turntable ensuring that the food is evenly heated and properly prepared. The touch controls of the machine offers various cooking programs for items such as vegetables and beverages, with its LED display showing a clear view of the settings that you’ve chosen.

Read more
Best Ring doorbell deals: Home security camera bundles and sales
Ring Video Doorbell 3

For those who are searching for video doorbell deals, Amazon's Ring offers the widest lineup. If you're interested, there are always price cuts for Ring Video Doorbells, some of which are included in our list of the best video doorbells. We've rounded up some of the best Ring Video Doorbell deals here, but you should be warned that they won't last for a long time. If there's something that catches your eye, you're going to want to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible as it may be gone sooner than you expect.
Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) — $39, was $65

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired leads the way in simplicity and ease of use, with Wi-Fi connectivity to connect to your home network and easily sync your doorbell with your smartphone or tablet, giving you full control of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired from anywhere you’re able to take your mobile device. Wi-Fi connectivity also allows you to receive alerts, accept a live video feed from the doorbell, and talk to your visitor from your smartphone or tablet.

Read more