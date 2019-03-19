Get sweaty with the best smart home fitness gadgets on the market

Digital Trends
Tyler Lacoma
By

The home fitness market is filled with all sorts of smart gadgets to help you exercise more effectively, keep track of important stats like your weight or heart rate, and improve your form. In fact, there are so many devices out there for exercise that you may not be sure where to start—or what devices are actually worth your time.

We can help you pick out all kinds of related smart devices like smart scales and even smart water bottles. However, when it comes to your fitness regimen and you’re ready to start your workout, here are the smart home fitness products that will actively help out and get you fit. See which coincide with your workout goals.

Digitsole Heated Insoles Warm Series V6

Digitsole Heated Insoles Warm Series V6`

Running in the cold is never any fun, especially when it’s early in the morning and you have enough trouble working up the willpower anyway. But these Digitsole insoles will make starting out a whole lot easier: You can use an app to set specific temperatures for each sole, all the way up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, and they are also smart enough to keep track of your steps, distance, and calories burned. Even if you aren’t running in cold weather, you’ll quickly find that the heat can help ease aching soles after a long day or work, or aid in recovering if you’re starting a new running regimen.

Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells

You may not expect dumbbells to be very smart—it’s right in the name, isn’t it? But wait until you see what these Bowflex dumbbells can do. Using built-in tech, the weights can track and record your sets, reps, and how much weight you are using. They use Bluetooth to connect to your phone, sync, and update the SelectTech app with the latest entries, saving you a ton of time. The dumbbells have a twist-and-lock process to adjust the weight, and can range from 10 to 60 pounds based on your goals.

Athos Men’s Full Body Kit

Athos Men's Fully Body Kit

Athos specializes in smart compression gear that provides you with one of the fullest workout monitoring options that you can find anywhere. This full body kit is particularly complete, with a compression shirt, shorts, and an Ironman-like “Core” that snaps into your clothing to collect all the readings. The kit can track your heart rate, calories burned, and—most impressive of all—collect data on which muscle groups are being used and how much you are exerting them. It’s obviously great for targeting specific muscles and customizing your workouts down to every detail.

The only downside to Athos’ incredibly kit is that it only works with iOS at the moment, so Android users will have to wait for compatibility. Additionally, some shirt sizes tend to go out of stock faster than others, and it may be difficult to find smaller sizes without waiting.

Tangram Smart Rope

Tangram Smart Rope

If you’ve never tried adding jump roping to your exercise plan, you should give it a shot. It doesn’t take much room and it’s an excellent cardio option that works great for intervals or extended cardio work. This rope takes things to the next level by tracking your jump count, calories burned, and total workout time. It can collect up to 100 sessions at a time, and offers some gamification like unlocking awards over time. The rope is also adjustable, a huge boon when picking out a rope that’s right for your workouts.

Nexus Smart Push Band

Nexus Fitness Sleeve

If full body wearables aren’t really your style, Nexus has an alternative for you: It’s a smart sleeve, or “Push Band” that uses internal sensors to track and review your workout, then offer insights on how you can improve. The Band is designed to measure more practical signs of your workout, such as work done, resting intervals, cadence, and power used. Everything is focused primarily on Crossfit, so if you are a Crossfit fan or into interval training in general, this sleeve should be your first stop.

Beast Athlete Sensor

Beast Sensor

Let’s say that you’re less into Crossfit and more into adding muscle. You should look into Beast instead: This wristband sensor is dedicated to measuring weightlifting, from strength and speed to power spent and the current weight you’re using. It also records sets and reps to help save time for your daily schedule. Useful graphs on the app help analyze your weightlifting habits and find ways to improve your form and maximize your results. There are also some fun social sharing features if you’re competing with your friends.

The Mirror

Mirror

If you really want everything technology can give you to make your fitness life better, then consider getting this Mirror. Yes, it’s a full-length mirror. But it’s also a smart device equipped with a camera and speakers. Set up your profile, pull out a yoga mat, attach the complementary Bluetooth heart rate monitor (an Apple Watch also works), and you’re ready to go.

You can stream classes for your favorite workout, which includes cardio, strength, yoga and boxing. There’s a whole library of workouts to choose from, along with 50 new live classes that take place every week. You also get the option to analyze your results and set target goals as the mirror watches your form and makes suggestions for improvements via its interface. It’s as high end as you can get without flying to New York to join the studio in person. Note that subscriptions to the service run around $40 per month, and the companion app is iOS-only.

