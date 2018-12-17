Looking to get in shape? These high-tech fitness gadgets will help

Share

When it comes to exercise and fitness, the gadgets that get the most attention tend to be smartwatches and fitness trackers, with a nod to how our smartphones can be of benefit too. As it turns out, those aren’t the only devices that can help us to get fit however, as there are a number of other great tech products designed to help us lead healthier lives, recover from an intense workout properly, and stay injury-free as well.

If you already own the right GPS exercise watch and have your iPhone dialed in to keep you on track to reach your goals, then perhaps there are some other gadgets that can help with that process as well. Here are our picks for the best fitness gadgets that can keep you feeling healthy and strong even after you’ve left the gym.

Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale ($130)

While Fitbit’s catalog of fitness trackers get most of the attention, the company makes an outstanding smart bathroom scale too. The Aria 2 is a connected device that offers a lot of functionality for anyone looking to get into better shape or track weight loss over time. The device obviously functions as a scale, but in addition to measuring weight it can also track an athletes percentage of body fat and calculate BMI too. The smart scale can store profiles for up to eight individuals, keeping each of the users’ data private and separate from one another. That information syncs wirelessly with a smartphone, which can be used to track trends, displaying charts and graphs that provide a clearer picture of weight loss and overall health as a result.

Buy From

Amazon | Fitbit

iFit Sleep HR Sleep Tracker ($119)

Many fitness trackers and smartwatches come with built-in sleep tracking abilities, but who wants to wear their Apple Watch or Fitbit to bed? Still, monitoring the quality of sleep that an athlete gets helps to provide a snapshot of their overall health, which is where the iFit Sleep HR can come in handy. This device is a small disc that pairs with a smartphone and slides between the mattress and boxspring on the user’s bed. It then records a wide variety of sleep metrics for the individual, relaying the data to their phone for review in the morning. The Sleep HR can tell you how much REM sleep you got the night before, how many times you woke up in the night, and just how restful you were in general. It does this by tracking heart and respiratory rate, while learning the user’s sleep patterns, helping to generate data on sleep trends over time.

Buy From

iFit

PowerDot Electrical Muscle Stimulator ($199)

One of the most commonly neglected areas of any exercise routine is post-workout recovery. Often times we finish a workout, hit the showers, and then head home, ignoring the soreness and fatigue that we feel throughout our bodies. But that soreness can lead to serious injuries if not treated and cared for properly, which is where the PowerDot comes in. This small and lightweight portable electric muscle stimulator provides therapy for your tired muscles and aching joints no matter where you go. Athletes simply apply the PowerDot pads to the area of the body most in need of attention, and use their smartphone to control the level of stimulation. The PowerDot app (iOS/Android) walks users through every step of the process, helping them to use the device to its fullest without the need of any kind of training. When used regularly, runners, cyclists, crossfitters, and other athletes will find that they recover much more quickly and avoid nagging injuries too.

Buy From

Amazon | PowerDot

Skulpt Performance Training System ($99)

The Skulpt scanner pairs with a smartphone app (iOS/Android) to give users a better sense of their body composition. The device not only measures body fat, but the amount of quality muscle that an athlete has too, providing a more accurate all around assessment of their current physical condition. The scanner can record body fat levels in 24 different areas of the body and provide users a better understand of which areas to focus on while toning and shaping. The app can even make suggestions on how to do that, while tracking progress over time.

Buy From

Amazon | Skulpt

Theragun G2Pro ($400)

Used by personal trainers and massage therapists alike, the Theragun G2Pro is nevertheless easy enough for the average consumer to use too. This device provides deep-muscle treatment to athletes, helping to rejuvenate their bodies much more quickly while speeding along their recovery from injury. The Theragun’s uses a unique combination of frequency and amplitude to deliver a massage that is intense, but extremely therapeutic, helping to revitalize sore joints, muscles, and other trigger points so an athlete can continue to train at a high level. While incredibly powerful, the device is also lightweight and portable, making it the perfect companion for those who travel for athletic competitions.

Buy From

Amazon | Theragun

Masimo iSpO2 Pulse Oximeter ($250)

For serious athletes, finding and tracking heart rate and oxygen saturation of the blood is an important way to understand heart and lung performance during an intense workout or competition. The iSpO2 Pulse Oximeter can do that simply by placing one end on the tip of a finger and plugging the included cable into the lightening port on an iPhone or iPad. The two devices work in conjunction with one another to measure aerobic efficiency with the data being stored in an iOS app that can track those metrics over time.

Buy From

Amazon | Masimo

Vyper 2 Vibrating Fitness Roller ($199)

Foam rollers have been a staple with professional athletes and weekend warriors alike for years now, helping them to both warm-up before a workout and cool-down afterwards. But the Hyperice Vyper 2 adds a new dimension to the tried-and-true foam roller by adding the ability to vibrate at the same time. With three power levels and a battery that provides up to two hours of use between recharges, the Vyper 2 can help fitness fanatics increase their flexibility, improve circulation, and reduce muscle fatigue, making it easier to recover and prepare for that next workout. Hyperice says that the Vyper 2 is twice as effective as standard foam roller and we tend to believe them, as the device is a handy way to prevent downtime and injury.

Buy From

Amazon | Hyperice

Ozmo Active Smart Bottle ($70)

Staying hydrated before, during, and after a workout is crucial to achieving your fitness goals. The problem is, we don’t always remember to drink as much water as we should throughout the day, which can have an impact on how well we perform when exercising or competing in an event. The Ozmo Active smart bottle wants to change that by providing friendly reminders of when it’s time to take a drink while also keeping track of how much water (or other liquids) we consume throughout the day. The BPA-free 16-ounce bottle comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to sync with a smartphone to track hydration habits over time. The bottle will even vibrate to remind you when it’s time to take a swig.

Buy From

Amazon | Ozmo