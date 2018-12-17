Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

The best fitness gadgets

Looking to get in shape? These high-tech fitness gadgets will help

Kraig Becker
By

When it comes to exercise and fitness, the gadgets that get the most attention tend to be smartwatches and fitness trackers, with a nod to how our smartphones can be of benefit too. As it turns out, those aren’t the only devices that can help us to get fit however, as there are a number of other great tech products designed to help us lead healthier lives, recover from an intense workout properly, and stay injury-free as well.

If you already own the right GPS exercise watch and have your iPhone dialed in to keep you on track to reach your goals, then perhaps there are some other gadgets that can help with that process as well. Here are our picks for the best fitness gadgets that can keep you feeling healthy and strong even after you’ve left the gym.

Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale ($130)

best fitness gadgets fitbit aria2 scale

While Fitbit’s catalog of fitness trackers get most of the attention, the company makes an outstanding smart bathroom scale too. The Aria 2 is a connected device that offers a lot of functionality for anyone looking to get into better shape or track weight loss over time. The device obviously functions as a scale, but in addition to measuring weight it can also track an athletes percentage of body fat and calculate BMI too. The smart scale  can store profiles for up to eight individuals, keeping each of the users’ data private and separate from one another. That information syncs wirelessly with a smartphone, which can be used to track trends, displaying charts and graphs that provide a clearer picture of weight loss and overall health as a result.

Buy From
Amazon | Fitbit

iFit Sleep HR Sleep Tracker ($119)

best fitness gadgets ifit sleep hr tracker

Many fitness trackers and smartwatches come with built-in sleep tracking abilities, but who wants to wear their Apple Watch or Fitbit to bed? Still, monitoring the quality of sleep that an athlete gets helps to provide a snapshot of their overall health, which is where the iFit Sleep HR can come in handy. This device is a small disc that pairs with a smartphone and slides between the mattress and boxspring on the user’s bed. It then records a wide variety of sleep metrics for the individual, relaying the data to their phone for review in the morning. The Sleep HR can tell you how much REM sleep you got the night before, how many times you woke up in the night, and just how restful you were in general. It does this by tracking heart and respiratory rate, while learning the user’s sleep patterns, helping to generate data on sleep trends over time.

Buy From
iFit

PowerDot Electrical Muscle Stimulator ($199)

best fitness gadgets powerdot muscile estim

One of the most commonly neglected areas of any exercise routine is post-workout recovery. Often times we finish a workout, hit the showers, and then head home, ignoring the soreness and fatigue that we feel throughout our bodies. But that soreness can lead to serious injuries if not treated and cared for properly, which is where the PowerDot comes in. This small and lightweight portable electric muscle stimulator provides therapy for your tired muscles and aching joints no matter where you go. Athletes simply apply the PowerDot pads to the area of the body most in need of attention, and use their smartphone to control the level of stimulation. The PowerDot app (iOS/Android) walks users through every step of the process, helping them to use the device to its fullest without the need of any kind of training. When used regularly, runners, cyclists, crossfitters, and other athletes will find that they recover much more quickly and avoid nagging injuries too.

Buy From
Amazon | PowerDot

Skulpt Performance Training System ($99)

best fitness gadgets skulpt body scanner

The Skulpt scanner pairs with a smartphone app (iOS/Android) to give users a better sense of their body composition. The device not only measures body fat, but the amount of quality muscle that an athlete has too, providing a more accurate all around assessment of their current physical condition. The scanner can record body fat levels in 24 different areas of the body and provide users a better understand of which areas to focus on while toning and shaping. The app can even make suggestions on how to do that, while tracking progress over time.

Buy From
Amazon | Skulpt

Theragun G2Pro ($400)

TheraGun G2Pro

Used by personal trainers and massage therapists alike, the Theragun G2Pro is nevertheless easy enough for the average consumer to use too. This device provides deep-muscle treatment to athletes, helping to rejuvenate their bodies much more quickly while speeding along their recovery from injury. The Theragun’s uses a unique combination of frequency and amplitude to deliver a massage that is intense, but extremely therapeutic, helping to revitalize sore joints, muscles, and other trigger points so an athlete can continue to train at a high level. While incredibly powerful, the device is also lightweight and portable, making it the perfect companion for those who travel for athletic competitions.

Buy From
Amazon | Theragun

Masimo iSpO2 Pulse Oximeter ($250)

best fitness gadgets masimo ispo22 oximeter

For serious athletes, finding and tracking heart rate and oxygen saturation of the blood is an important way to understand heart and lung performance during an intense workout or competition. The iSpO2 Pulse Oximeter can do that simply by placing one end on the tip of a finger and plugging the included cable into the lightening port on an iPhone or iPad. The two devices work in conjunction with one another to measure aerobic efficiency with the data being stored in an iOS app that can track those metrics over time.

Buy From
Amazon | Masimo

Vyper 2 Vibrating Fitness Roller ($199)

best fitness gadgets vyper 2 roller

Foam rollers have been a staple with professional athletes and weekend warriors alike for years now, helping them to both warm-up before a workout and cool-down afterwards. But the Hyperice Vyper 2 adds a new dimension to the tried-and-true foam roller by adding the ability to vibrate at the same time. With three power levels and a battery that provides up to two hours of use between recharges, the Vyper 2 can help fitness fanatics increase their flexibility, improve circulation, and reduce muscle fatigue, making it easier to recover and prepare for that next workout. Hyperice says that the Vyper 2 is twice as effective as standard foam roller and we tend to believe them, as the device is a handy way to prevent downtime and injury.

Buy From
Amazon | Hyperice

Ozmo Active Smart Bottle ($70)

best fitness gadgets ozmo active smart cup

Staying hydrated before, during, and after a workout is crucial to achieving your fitness goals. The problem is, we don’t always remember to drink as much water as we should throughout the day, which can have an impact on how well we perform when exercising or competing in an event. The Ozmo Active smart bottle wants to change that by providing friendly reminders of when it’s time to take a drink while also keeping track of how much water (or other liquids) we consume throughout the day. The BPA-free 16-ounce bottle comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to sync with a smartphone to track hydration habits over time. The bottle will even vibrate to remind you when it’s time to take a swig.

Buy From
Amazon | Ozmo

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone fitness apps
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Apple Watches and other fitness trackers

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and wearable heart rate monitors from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin are popular gifts. Wearables are smarter and more capable than in earlier years. We found the best wearables deals on Walmart.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Mobile

Walk, run, and stretch with these handy iPhone fitness apps

Working out and getting yourself in shape isn't easy, but it's easier with the right set of apps. These best iPhone fitness apps will help you to track your calories, monitor your sleep, and achieve your fitness goals.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Kailla Coomes
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny and just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
fitness deals space saving equipment aerobics brand color 39671 1500
Deals

These fitness deals come just in time to work off those holiday calories

Finding the motivation to work out is one thing. Finding space at home to get in a few sets and reps can be an entire challenge in itself. Luckily for you, Walmart and Amazon both have space saving fitness machines and tools on sale right…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
pig heart baboon transplant 1382
Emerging Tech

Transplanted pig hearts show promise in baboon trials. Are humans next?

Researchers in Germany have successfully transplanted modified pig hearts into baboons. The results take us one step closer to ending organ transplant waiting lists for good. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit app finally gets a widget, among other new features

Google Fit hasn't received any new features since its redesign. This week, the company is rolling some new tools; users will be able to add a widget to their Android home screen, adjust the intensity of their workouts, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
rei sale garmin fitbit gopro 783029b6 8d1a 433d b9af ef44437b0547
Deals

REI clearance sale extends discounts on Garmin, Fitbit, and GoPro devices

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech foryour outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
best blender deals on vitamix ninja and blendtec close up of fruits in table
Deals

Amazon is slashing its prices on an array of top blenders

Quality blenders from Vitamix to Ninja and more are on sale at Amazon — just in time to gift them for Christmas. They're great for preparing tasty treats, and as a kitchen staple, they make a great gift for the budding chef in your life.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
alexa omron bp skill
Smart Home

Alexa’s latest skill helps patients manage high blood pressure

People who need some help managing their high blood pressure are getting some help via a new Alexa skill developed in partnership with Omron Healthcare that will work directly with the manufacturer's monitors.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ecg app apple watch
Wearables

How to use the ECG app, set up irregular rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 4 is the best smartwatch iPhone owners can own, and it just got even better with the addition of the ECG app and ability to identify irregular heart rhythms. Here's how to set it all up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Our favorite fitness trackers make it fun to keep moving

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
aleph farms lab grown meat 6 s
Emerging Tech

There’s a new lab-grown meat startup on the block — and it has a secret weapon

Aleph Farms is developing lab-grown steaks with the same flavor, shape, texture, and structure as the real thing using beef cells isolated from living cows. Coming soon to a store near you?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mcgill crispr 90 percent breakthrough wr 6 8 17
Emerging Tech

CRISPR gene therapy regulates hunger, staves off severe obesity in mice

Researchers from UC San Francisco have demonstrated how CRISPR gene editing can be used to prevent severe obesity in mice, without making a single edit to the mouse's genome. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl