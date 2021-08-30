The best fitness workout accessories for your smartphone

Athletes and civilians alike discovered early how mobile devices could serve as an essential tool for tracking and training. Smartphones assist in countless ways, from playing music to finding the best resources and locations to keep your workout interesting. But they don’t always do this alone, and a huge industry has emerged around fitness accessories designed to work alongside your phone to help you achieve optimal results, but also to link, sync, and track data, and get feedback on your performance. Of the many smartphone compatible health and fitness accessories out there, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the highest-quality devices to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Apple Watch

If you’re looking for the best fitness accessory for your iPhone, look no further than the Apple Watch 6 (or Series 5, or SE). As a fitness companion, it has no equal, and even older models of the watch provide all the necessary tools and resources to keep you fit. Health related features include ECG, fall detection, activity tracking, and heart rate alerts. Of course, it also lets you make or take calls, send messages, navigate through your playlists, and stream Apple Music directly from your wrist. The Apple Watch is a great activity tracker with activity rings and data that are easy to interpret and can motivate anyone working to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount

If you’re rocking a MagSafe-compatible phone like the iPhone 12 — including a MagSafe-approved case up to 3mm thick — the Belkin Magnetic Fitness Phone Mount makes using the gym a lot easier. The phone mount lets you attach your iPhone 12 to magnetic surfaces on indoor gym equipment or latch it on to handlebars with the included strap. With your phone secured, you can view it from any angle with 360-degree rotation. The front magnet snaps onto the back of your iPhone, while the rear magnet attaches to magnetic surfaces on your fitness gear. It won’t budge even if your phone vibrates or gets bumped. An included fitness strap attaches to handlebars on exercise bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines. The 360-degree rotational ball joint inside the mount allows you to adjust to any angle during your workout.

Letsfit Bluetooth Headphone

You want to hear your tunes while you run, regardless of the weather. Said and done with the Letsfit Bluetooth headphones that gives you 15 hours of playback time with comfortable, ergonomically designed ear-hooks. Whether you’re working in the rain, training for marathons, or going for a quick jog, these IPX7-rated waterproof buds have an internal water-resistant nano-coating to protect headphones from heavy rain or sweat. Listen to audio while running, jogging, hiking, cycling, yoga, and all kinds of sports or exercise. Its 11mm vibrating diaphragm and enhanced bass reduce distortion for an immersive environment. Its advanced tech eliminates background noise, enhances voice distinction, and ensures wireless connectivity between Bluetooth devices within 33 feet.

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe adapts to any fitness routine and also doubles as an attractive bracelet/smart tracker that lets you work out as you power walk to work or a date. Connect the Luxe to your phone’s GPS to track in real time the pace and distance on your wrist. It features a vibrant color display, sleep tracking, and sleep score in the Fitbit app. Heart rate tracking functionality lets you maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends, and better estimate your calorie burn. You feel the buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones. Tune in to your body with metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability, and more via the app. Best of all, the battery life lasts up to five days.

Trianium Armband for Large Phones

While you’re running in an open, and sometimes inclement environment, you don’t want to worry about your smartphone’s safety The Trianium Armband, made of stretch resistant neoprene, is built to accommodate large phones up to 6.75 inches (diagonal) for both iOS and Android and fits most cases, including Otterbox and Lifeproof. The armband bends, twists, and folds and features multiple slots, incuding a secret compartment for your house key. Very adjustable, the velcro band fits arm sizes up to 14 inches. The protective screen cover on the armband allow full touch compatible use for calls, playlists, stopwatch, and more without removing the phone. The water resistant design protects against water and sweat. A comfort-grip keeps the band firmly on your arm during workouts and running. However, note your phone will not read fingerprints through the case, so keep that in mind while using it.

Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount

Biking for fitness and transportation has become increasingly popular and the Roam Universal Bike Phone Mount can accommodate almost any smartphone up to 3.5 inches wide. The Roam securely mounts your device to your handlebars using a premium hard plastic grip with a silicone net. The material stretches up to 4 times its original dimensions, to secure your phone. If you have an iPhone 7 or above, a Samsung Galaxy, or HTC phone, this device is for you. It’s adjustable to fit handlebar sizes from 7/8 inches to 1.25 inches in diameter for your bike or motorcycle.

Cevapro Winter Gloves

As fall and winter approach, you need to think about how to use your phone while running, hiking, mountain climbing, golfing, fishing, sports, biking, driving, motorcycle, horse riding, work, and skiing — even if it’s cold out. Look no further: Cevapro winter gloves will warm up your hands. A unisex style made of soft polyester, spandex, and fleece liner, glove materials are moisture wicking and stay put with elastic cuffs to keep your hands warm, comfortable, and dry in the cold winter. These special gloves are coated with conductive material on the thumb and index fingertips so you can control your smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or GPS map with your usual taps and swipes. The full finger gloves have grippy silicone particles on the palm and index finger for wear resistance while a water resistant shell design keeps your hands dry in snow and light rain.

