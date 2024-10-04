 Skip to main content
The iPhone SE 4 sounds amazing. But there’s still one big unknown

By
Mockup of fourth-generation iPhone SE camera bump.
@MajinBuOfficial / Twitter

The iPhone 16 series has won praise for its one-package-fits-all approach. It’s got a neat design, fast processor, AI future-proofing, and improved camera chops — all without asking a Pro-tier premium. But it seems the 2025 iPhone SE 4 is going to overshadow it.

Citing an anonymous “reliable” source, 9to5Mac claims that the next iPhone SE will be the first to feature Apple’s own 5G modem. It also makes sense, as the affordable model is a far safer choice for testing first-gen hardware than the cash-cow mainline iPhones.

But there’s more here regarding “leaked” hardware upgrades that sound absurdly impressive. To start, the report backs Bloomberg’s previous claims detailing an iPhone 14-like design for the 2025 iPhone SE. It continues with more details about the display.

As per 9to5Mac, the upcoming iPhone SE will likely feature an OLED screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. An OLED panel is a massive upgrade, considering Apple served an LCD panel even on the pricier mainline iPhones up until the iPhone 11 days. The size also climbs from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches, with a notch at the top and flat sides.

The report also mentions that the internal hardware includes the new A18 processor ticking alongside 8GB RAM, matching what the iPhone 16 offers. That’s yet another crucial improvement, as even the iPhone 15 and its Plus variant from 2023 have been excluded from the Apple Intelligence bandwagon.

Mockup of fourth-generation iPhone SE with a Dynamic Island.
This is what the iPhone SE might look like next year, except for Dynamic Island. @upintheozone / X

Another notable upgrade will be the camera kit. The third-gen iPhone SE currently on the shelf offers a 12-megapixel camera. For the fourth-gen iteration due next year, Apple is borrowing the iPhone 16’s 48MP Fusion camera.

We are still in the dark about other camera-related upgrades, but if Apple is indeed packing a 48MP sensor married to the A18’s next-gen image signal processor, the upcoming iPhone SE could have other niceties such as sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photonic Engine, night mode, improved portraits, and more.

Moreover, if the iPhone 16 is any indication, we could also get video-first upgrades such as cinematic mode capture and audio mixing. Thanks to the in-house modem, we are also expecting a bump in battery capacity corresponding to the larger footprint.

OK, but what about the price?

The iPhone SE 4 leaks via Prosser.
Another iPhone SE 4 render Front Page Tech / Jon Prosser

“The new modem will drastically reduce battery consumption, especially when users switch on Low Power Mode on the iPhone,” says the report. Those are some compelling upgrades for an entry-point phone, and they almost certainly will come with a price hike.

Remember how Apple charged a 5G tax on the third-gen iPhone SE without offering any major hardware-side upgrades? Given the depth of changes we envision for the 2024 iPhone SE, this phone will likely be more expensive than the current $429 asking price for the SE series.

Just how much? Well, we don’t know yet. According to iDrop News, the price tag could swell up to $500 or even $549. We’ll get to know more early next year when Apple is expected to officially reveal the fourth-gen iPhone SE alongside a fresh slate of Mac machines.

