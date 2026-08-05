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The Pixel Tag may be Google’s answer to AirTag, right down to the price

Google’s rumored tracker could launch for €34.90 on August 12, nearly matching Apple’s €35 price in France

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Google may finally be ready to launch its own answer to the AirTag, but it apparently won’t rely on a lower price to win over Android users.

The Pixel Tag is expected to cost €34.90 in Europe, according to Dealabs. Apple charges €35 for a single AirTag in France, leaving Google with a price advantage of just 10 cents. The tracker could be announced during Google’s August 12 hardware event.

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That price puts the focus squarely on the product itself. Nobody is choosing a tracking ecosystem to save the equivalent of loose change.

Google isn’t offering a real discount

The leaked price positions the Pixel Tag as a direct Android counterpart to the AirTag, rather than a cheaper alternative. Google appears to be betting that tighter integration with Android and Find Hub will be enough to make it appealing.

Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy Tag 2 held together in the palm of a hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

That could be an easy sell for Pixel owners who want a first-party tracker. It also leaves Google with less room for excuses if the hardware falls short of what Apple already offers at virtually the same price.

Key features are still unclear

The Pixel Tag will reportedly work with Google’s Find Hub network and include a built-in speaker for locating nearby items. Those features cover the basics, but they don’t show whether Google can match the AirTag where it counts.

Ultra-Wideband support hasn’t been confirmed. Without it, the tracker may lack precise directional finding when an item is close by. Google also hasn’t explained whether the battery will be replaceable or rechargeable.

A Samsung Galaxy phone and an iPhone side-by-side on a desk, next to an Apple AirTag.
Thai Nguyen / Unsplash

Those details will decide whether buyers get comparable tracking hardware or mostly the convenience of a Google-branded accessory.

What Google still needs to prove

Google’s August 12 event should answer the biggest questions around Ultra-Wideband, battery design, and Find Hub performance.

At €34.90, the Pixel Tag won’t get credit for being the cheaper option. It will have to work at least as well for Android users as the AirTag does for iPhone owners.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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