Google Assistant finally has a shutdown date, and it’s only weeks away

Google Assistant’s long goodbye now has a firm date. Google says it will begin discontinuing the voice assistant on eligible mobile devices on September 4, 2026, according to an email sent to users and shared publicly on Reddit.

The transition may take several weeks, so Assistant won’t vanish from every device at once. Once the change reaches an eligible Android device, Gemini will replace Assistant with no option to switch back.

Which devices lose Assistant first

The shutdown covers eligible Android phones and tablets, along with accessories that depend on the phone’s assistant. Google names Wear OS watches, compatible headphones, and cars using Android Auto through a paired phone.

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The Android Auto distinction is easy to miss. Cars that run it through a connected phone will follow that phone’s migration to Gemini, while vehicles with Google built-in remain on Assistant for now. That leaves Google managing two separate transition schedules depending on where the assistant actually runs.

Cars with Google built-in are exempt from the September 4 cutoff and will continue using Assistant after that date. Google TV devices, smart speakers, and smart displays are also outside this phase. Google says it will share more about their Gemini transition later.

Who can keep Assistant for now

Google Assistant won’t disappear from every Android device. Phones and tablets that don’t meet Gemini’s minimum system requirements, or are in regions where Gemini isn’t available, will keep Assistant for the time being.

Eligible hardware will switch automatically. Once the migration reaches a device, the usual power-button shortcut or voice command will open Gemini instead.

What users should expect next

Users don’t need to change a setting or install anything to trigger the move. Google will begin the rollout on September 4 rather than shutting down Assistant everywhere on the same day.

Anyone who still relies on Assistant should expect Gemini to take over those familiar shortcuts soon. Unsupported devices and regions get a temporary reprieve, but Google hasn’t said how long that exception will last.