Xiaomi just launched an SUV with seven seats and a bedroom upstairs

Xiaomi’s new family SUV is basically a house on wheels with enough claimed range to cover more than 1,000 miles. It also costs considerably less than its outlandish feature list might suggest. The company has officially launched the SkyNomad N90 Max in China for 299,900 yuan, equivalent to roughly $44,400 through direct conversion.

Preorders are open now, with the first vehicles expected to reach customers in September. The converted figure provides useful context, though it does not represent pricing outside China. Xiaomi describes the seven-seat flagship as a “house you can move.” This unusually grand pitch starts making sense once you see what happens inside.

Xiaomi gave its SUV several different rooms

The N90 Max’s front seats can rotate 180 degrees to face the second row. Its center armrest slides outward to become a table, while the second row offers zero-gravity seats with extendable footrests. Selected versions also add a refrigerator and overhead speakers.

Xiaomi says the reconfigurable cabin can operate as a personal studio, two-person café, three-person lounge, or family play area while parked. This just about covers any kind of comfort you might miss during a long journey. The underlying Kunlun architecture uses a flat floor and extended seat rails to make those transformations possible.

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The N90 Max Camping Edition is even more absurd. It includes a pop-up roof with an elevated sleeping platform, an attachment point for a side tent, additional storage, and a detachable table. An in-car projector is also available, effectively turning the SUV into a small mobile campsite.

Its range numbers remain equally bonkers

A 76kWh battery powers the N90 Max’s electric motors, while a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine works as an onboard generator. Combined with a 60-liter fuel tank, Xiaomi claims the system can cover up to 1,705km, or approximately 1,059 miles, under China’s testing cycle.

The larger battery can provide up to 505km of electric-only range under the CLTC standard. Dual-motor versions produce a combined 310kW, equivalent to roughly 416 horsepower. Xiaomi also revealed the smaller five-seat SkyNomad N70 and N70 Max, but complete pricing for those models remains unavailable. SkyNomad currently remains a China-focused series. Xiaomi plans to begin selling vehicles in Europe during 2027, but it has yet to confirm whether this enormous house on wheels will make the journey.