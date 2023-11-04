The best Switch games for 2023

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers have launched over the course of the system’s life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system’s appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming Switch games continues to drum up excitement.
There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action
Neon White
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Bayonetta 3
Hades
Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity
Dead Cells
Luigi's Mansion 3
RPG
Metroid Prime Remastered
Sea of Stars
Those looking for a throwback RPG more similar to Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG than to Baldur’s Gate 3, Dragon Age: Origins, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will love Sea of Stars. A prequel story set in The Messenger’s universe, it tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.
Fire Emblem Engage
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
Dark Souls: Remastered
Monster Hunter Rise
Ring Fit Adventure
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Undertale
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Hollow Knight
Strategy
Pikmin 4
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Platformer
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario Maker 2
Yoshi's Crafted World
Super Mario Odyssey
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Celeste
Shooter
Metroid Dread
New Pokémon Snap
Splatoon 3
Cuphead
Fortnite
Racing
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2021 arcade racer sensation, takes the thrill of toy car racing to new heights. This installment enhances its predecessor with exciting new mechanics, featuring exhilarating boosts like jumping and strafing, along with the innovative Waypoint mode that unleashes players in expansive environments, including a dinosaur museum. While not the most intricate or challenging racer, it boasts a whimsical story mode and car-unlocking mechanics that may feel akin to games of chance. Nevertheless, the game’s key additions result in a faster and more entertaining racing experience that’s perfect for both kids and the young at heart.
Simulation
Stardew Valley
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Party
Overcooked! 2
Adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Everyone was nervous about how Nintendo was going to follow-up Breath of the Wild, but Tears of the Kingdom delivered an evolution of that game’s open world and mechanics that made the previous entry feel like a beta. Not only do players have two new open worlds to explore with the Sky Islands and underground Depths, but systems like Fuse and Ultrahand ask players to embrace their creativity to solve puzzles and traverse around the open world.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Fighting
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Sandbox
Minecraft
Puzzle
Cocoon
Cocoon, crafted by the designer behind Limbo and Inside, invites players into a mesmerizing realm of insect-like creatures navigating worlds within worlds. This puzzle game, deceptively simple, yet profoundly unique, showcases director Jeppe Carlsen’s talent for intricately designed challenges. It offers an experience both grand and intimate, teleporting players into the minds of these enigmatic insects. Cocoon is a striking journey, celebrating the remarkable efficiency of Earth’s tiny creatures. While occasionally routine, it beckons players to fathom the instinctive intelligence of bugs.
