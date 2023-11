The best Switch games for 2023

There have been a handful of Metroid games since Metroid Fusion launched in 2002, but none of those games were actually direct sequels. The Metroid Prime trilogy is its own series, Metroid: Samus Returns and Zero Mission were remakes, and the less we say about Metroid: Other M, the better. That means that Metroid Dread was the first original 2D Metroid game to launch in 19 years, which is staggering to think about. Luckily, it was worth the wait. It’s one of Samus’ most memorable adventures yet and one of the best Nintendo Switch shooters to play . Metroid Dread picks up precisely where Fusion left off narratively, but it’s a much more mechanically modern title. Developer Mercury Steam, the team behind Samus Returns, heavily refined movement and combat for this game. Samus can now freely melee enemies with her arm cannon, slide through gaps, and free-aim in every direction. That allows her to move around like her Super Smash Bros. self during tough boss fights and tricky puzzles that require a mastery of movement. Dread also ups the series’ horror tendencies as Samus must escape from the robotic E.M.M.I., which stalks her like Alien‘s xenomorphs. It all comes together to form one of the scariest, toughest, and most stylish games Nintendo has made in a very long time. Take a look at our Metroid Dread beginner’s guide to get started.