Tetris 99, a Battle Royale version of the classic puzzle game for the Nintendo Switch, is adding two new offline modes with a $10 add on, one of which will allow players to go up against 98 computer-controlled opponents.

The Big Block DLC for Tetris 99, which is now available on the Nintendo eShop, adds the CPU Battle mode and the Marathon mode. The offline modes expand the functionality of the previously online-only game.

The #Tetris99 Big Block DLC is available on Nintendo eShop for $9.99 and adds offline modes! Battle 98 bots in CPU Battle, and survive in Marathon mode to clear the most lines possible! Stay tuned for more on additional upcoming game modes. https://t.co/t6cp0KnJLT pic.twitter.com/VKvai3xRCe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2019

In CPU Battle mode, instead of players going up against 98 opponents through Nintendo Switch Online, they will be facing 98 bots. The gameplay remains the same, with players who successfully clear tiles given the ability to fill up the board of their opponents with garbage. The goal, similar to other Battle Royale titles, is to beat all opponents and become the last player standing.

Those who want to play at a more relaxed pace will enjoy Marathon mode, which features the traditional gameplay of Tetris that keeps the game going as long as the player keeps clearing tiles.

Tetris 99 was unveiled as a Nintendo Switch Online exclusive at the Nintendo Direct presentation on February 13. The game is free to download, but it required players to subscribe to the online service for $4 per month or $20 per year.

Tetris 99 was a surprising mash-up of a classic game and the biggest trend in today’s video game industry, but it resulted in a thrilling title that is easy to learn and hard to put down. The game does not come with a tutorial though, so in our Tetris 99 guide, we discuss the different ways to earn garbage, how to send it to opponents, how to cancel out attacks, and how to prepare for the faster speed as more players are knocked out.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Tetris, Nintendo will also be hosting the third Maximus Cup from May 17, 12:00 a.m. PT to May 19, 11:59 p.m. PT. All Tetris 99 players who compete online over the period will get the chance to earn points for placing high in matches, and the 999 players who garner the most points will receive My Nintendo Gold Coins for use in the Nintendo eShop. Players who accumulate 100 points during the event will also unlock a new theme inspired by Tetris for Game Boy.