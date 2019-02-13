Digital Trends
Gaming

Here are all the biggest announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct video presentation on February 13, and it had plenty of news about upcoming Switch titles, as well as new game announcements that have us very excited. From Fire Emblem: Three Houses to the latest Zelda game, here are the biggest announcements from the presentation.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch games of the year, and Nintendo provided several details on its structure and story during the show. Set on a continent called Fódlan, the land has been split into three separate governments — the Adrestian Empire, the Faerghus Kingdom, and the Leicester Alliance. As a mercenary traveling with your father, you’re given the opportunity to teach at the Officer’s Academy located in the center of the continent.

Your students will become your units, and they can train at the academy to learn weapon types, magic, or abilities like horse riding. Three student houses are available, but you can only choose one of them during your adventure. As it’s classic Fire Emblem, you are also seeing visions of a girl named “Sothis” in your head, but she isn’t visible to anyone else.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26. The “Seasons of Warfare Edition” will be available the same day and comes with an art book, 2020 calendar, CD, and steel book case.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Classic Game Boy adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is getting a full remake on Switch, which preserves the top-down perspective of the original while using modern 3D graphics. The game will contain 2D segments, as well, and will have the same snappy swordplay you know and love from the Game Boy version.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is out on Switch later this year.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker is getting a full sequel on Switch, appropriately titled Super Mario Maker 2. The sequel gives you access to all the same visual styles as the first game, but a host of new game objects and tools to make your creations even more dastardly. To accommodate for the Switch’s different control scheme compared to the Wii U, there will be a wheel interface for picking items and it appears hazards can approach from the background to the foreground as well.

Super Mario Maker 2 releases on Switch June 19.

Tetris 99

We never thought Tetris would be the latest home for a battle royale game, and yet Tetris 99 is real. The free-to-play game matches 99 players against each other in a battle to be the last player standing. As you play your Tetris board, you’re given “garbage” that can be thrown at other players to eliminate them.

Tetris 99 is available now and requires a Nintendo Switch  Online account to compete against other players.

Astral Chain

Astral Chain is the latest stylish action game from Platinum Games and it will star two heroes battling against demon-like enemies at the same time. Details on the project remain scarce at the moment, but development is being supervised by Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya and its team includes at least one Nier: Automata staffer. There are also robotic dogs who can be your friend, so we’re looking forward to that.

Astral Chain is out on Switch on August 30. Platinum Games continues its work on Bayonetta 3, as well, but no release date or gameplay was shown during the presentation.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the 25 best Sega Genesis games
apex legends to launch battle pass and seasonal content in march new
Gaming

The ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass and seasonal rewards arrive in March

Apex Legends players can expect seasonal rewards and a Battle Pass to arrive in March according to an FAQ on the EA website. Similar to Fortnite, unlockable seasonal content includes exclusive skins, loot boxes, and more.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Destiny 2 warmind sleeper simulant guide finish
Gaming

Need help getting the Sleeper Simulant in 'Destiny 2'? We’ve got you covered

The Sleeper Simulant is one of the coolest new Exotic weapons you can unlock in the Warmind expansion of Destiny 2, but it's an involved process that will take awhile. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
ea risks sucking the soul out of titanfall developer respawn with apex legends entertainment feature
Gaming

One-armed Marine veteran wins ‘Apex Legends’ match using his feet

Twitch user ToeYouUp may have had one of his arms amputated, but that hasn't stopped the veteran from competing in his favorite games. He recently won an Apex Legends match using his feet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends best loot locations guide
Gaming

Hey Jumpmaster! Here’s how you can find the best loot in ‘Apex Legends’

Apex Legends' sprawling sci-fi map Kings Canyon is filled with tons of interesting areas with piles of loot, but where can you find the best loot? Our loot locations guide details the best spots and offers tips for acquiring sweet gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

You can play these classic Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One

The Xbox One supports backward compatibility with a growing library of Xbox 360 games. These are the best Xbox 360 games that are backward compatible with Xbox One, including action games, shooters, and more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Asus ROG Zephyrus S (GX701) review
Product Review

Asus Zephyrus S is a laptop for gamers. Everyone else need not apply

RTX graphics have finally made it to gaming laptops, and the first we've tested is the new Zephyrus S. Now with a 17-inch display and those new graphics inside, the Zephyrus' unique design boasts some additional power.
Posted By Luke Larsen
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Metro Exodus Review
Product Review

Metro Exodus is a journey through a nuclear hellscape that lures you in

Metro Exodus moves the action out of the Moscow subway system and across a devastated Russia, but 4A Games’ latest shooter didn’t forget what made the series so beloved in the first place.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Witcher 3-Wild Hunt
Gaming

From Zelda to Red Dead Redemption, here are the best open-world games ever

Open-world games are among the most popular in the medium. These are the best open-world games of all-time, including titles in series like Assassin's Creed, The Elder Scrolls, and The Legend of Zelda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apex Legends
Gaming

Apex Legends proves battle royale is no fad. In fact, it’s just getting started

Apex Legends came out of nowhere to take the top spot as battle royale in 2019, and it now looks as if it'll be the biggest game of the year. Its sudden success proves the battle royale fad still has plenty of life left in it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best sega genesis games
Gaming

Take some time to reminisce with the 25 best Sega Genesis games of all time

Although the company has since fallen into obscurity, Sega was an indisputable titan throughout the '90s. That said, here are 25 best Sega Genesis games that helped define its fabled decade.
Posted By Brandon Widder
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Pre-order The Division 2 for PC to get a free Ubisoft game

Ubisoft is offering a free game for those who pre-order the PC digital version of The Division 2. You'll get to choose from Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Far Cry Primal.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 Hands-on Preview
Product Review

The Division 2 feels more like a revision, but fans will love it

If the private beta is any indication, The Division 2 is shaping up to be a better version of the original, rather than a brand-new experience. That said, the game is looking quite great.
Posted By Steven Petite