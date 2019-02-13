Share

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct video presentation on February 13, and it had plenty of news about upcoming Switch titles, as well as new game announcements that have us very excited. From Fire Emblem: Three Houses to the latest Zelda game, here are the biggest announcements from the presentation.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is shaping up to be one of the biggest Switch games of the year, and Nintendo provided several details on its structure and story during the show. Set on a continent called Fódlan, the land has been split into three separate governments — the Adrestian Empire, the Faerghus Kingdom, and the Leicester Alliance. As a mercenary traveling with your father, you’re given the opportunity to teach at the Officer’s Academy located in the center of the continent.

Your students will become your units, and they can train at the academy to learn weapon types, magic, or abilities like horse riding. Three student houses are available, but you can only choose one of them during your adventure. As it’s classic Fire Emblem, you are also seeing visions of a girl named “Sothis” in your head, but she isn’t visible to anyone else.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 26. The “Seasons of Warfare Edition” will be available the same day and comes with an art book, 2020 calendar, CD, and steel book case.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Classic Game Boy adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is getting a full remake on Switch, which preserves the top-down perspective of the original while using modern 3D graphics. The game will contain 2D segments, as well, and will have the same snappy swordplay you know and love from the Game Boy version.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is out on Switch later this year.

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker is getting a full sequel on Switch, appropriately titled Super Mario Maker 2. The sequel gives you access to all the same visual styles as the first game, but a host of new game objects and tools to make your creations even more dastardly. To accommodate for the Switch’s different control scheme compared to the Wii U, there will be a wheel interface for picking items and it appears hazards can approach from the background to the foreground as well.

Super Mario Maker 2 releases on Switch June 19.

Tetris 99

We never thought Tetris would be the latest home for a battle royale game, and yet Tetris 99 is real. The free-to-play game matches 99 players against each other in a battle to be the last player standing. As you play your Tetris board, you’re given “garbage” that can be thrown at other players to eliminate them.

Tetris 99 is available now and requires a Nintendo Switch Online account to compete against other players.

Astral Chain

Astral Chain is the latest stylish action game from Platinum Games and it will star two heroes battling against demon-like enemies at the same time. Details on the project remain scarce at the moment, but development is being supervised by Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya and its team includes at least one Nier: Automata staffer. There are also robotic dogs who can be your friend, so we’re looking forward to that.

Astral Chain is out on Switch on August 30. Platinum Games continues its work on Bayonetta 3, as well, but no release date or gameplay was shown during the presentation.