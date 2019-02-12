These are the games we could see at the February 13 Nintendo Direct

Share

Nintendo has announced a new 35-minute Nintendo Direct event for Wednesday, February 13 at 5 p.m. ET. The event will focus on Nintendo Switch games, but thus far Nintendo has only revealed that Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of them. With so many Switch games in the works — and some surely not announced — there is plenty of room for more game news. These are the games we will (and could) see during the Nintendo Direct presentation.

‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’

The only game currently confirmed for the Nintendo Direct event, Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be the first entry in the series on Switch, featuring an avatar protagonist as well as three additional main characters. The game adds strategic troop movement alongside the traditional turn-based battling, and will be the first wholly original Fire Emblem game since Fates in 2016. Thus far, Three Houses only has a vague “spring 2019” release window, and we expect a final date will be given during the event.

‘Bayonetta 3’

Bayonetta 3 was announced during The Game Awards in 2017, and we haven’t heard a peep about the game since. PlatinumGames’ stylish action game is a Switch exclusive, following in the footsteps of the Nintendo-exclusive Bayonetta 2, and though we don’t think there’s much chance of a release date for the game, we could get our first look at gameplay. Interest was certainly renewed after her appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

‘Luigi’s Mansion 3’

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is also missing a release date, and if a new leak is to be believed, the game could be coming as early as this summer. With the original game recently getting a 3DS port, it makes sense that the third game would be right around the corner, particularly during a period that tends to be dry for games on all systems.

Animal Crossing for Switch

The same leak also appeared to give a date for the untitled Animal Crossing game for Switch, which was first announced last September. We already know the game is planning to be released in 2019, and the rumored September 13 date seems plausible. However, Nintendo’s release dates often get bumped, especially if the date got announced this far ahead of time.