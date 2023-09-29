 Skip to main content
Best PS5 deals: Cheapest prices and all the PS5 bundles you can buy

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you don’t own the PlayStation 5 yet, or if you’re planning to give it as a gift to a loved one, then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the best PS5 deals. You can enjoy discounts not just on Sony’s latest-generation video game console, but also on bundles that pair it with games and accessories. There’s still a lot of demand for the PS5 though, so don’t be surprised if these offers get sold out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out, you’ll have to decide on what to purchase from these bargains as soon as you can.

Refurbished PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — $380, was $399

The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and packaging against a white background.
Sony

This is probably the cheapest price that you can pay for the PlayStation 5 — getting a refurbished digital version of the console, which skips the disc drive and relies on online downloads. It’s not brand new, but it’s guaranteed to be in fine working condition so you’ll be able to play the best PS5 games after installing them from the PlayStation Store or through a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Refurbished PlayStation 5 — $460, was $500

The Sony PlayStation 5 console and packaging against a white background.
Sony

If you want your PlayStation 5 to come with a disc drive because you like collecting physical copies of the best PS5 exclusives, you can also get one for a lower-than-usual price if you go for a refurbished console. The disc drive on the PS5 enables backward compatibility with your PS4 games, and the Digital Edition requires a speedy internet connection at all times so that you won’t be frustrated with long download times.

New PlayStation 5 Console — $500

PlayStation 5 with its controller.
Sony

Getting a brand new PlayStation 5 is recommended if you’re concerned over the reliability of refurbished consoles, but of course, you’ll have to pay full price. Stocks of the PS5 are no longer as limited as they were when it launched in in late 2020, so it’s going to be much easier to purchase the PS5 outright.

PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle — $560

A PS5 with FFXVI branding on the package.
Sony

The PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle includes the standard version of the PlayStation 5 and a full game voucher for Final Fantasy XVI. The latest entry in Square Enix’s long-running RPG series features a fierce and fast-paced combat system, and a gripping story that follows the game’s hero, Clive Rosfield, set in the continent of Valisthea.

PS5 Limited Edition Spider-Man 2 Bundle — $600

A Spider-Man 2 Edition of the PS5 with a special paint job.
Sony

The PS5 Limited Edition Spider-Man 2 Bundle is the perfect console for fans of Marvel’s Web Crawler. It comes with the standard PlayStation 5 with limited-edition console covers and DualSense wireless controller featuring a symbiote takeover design. You’ll also get a voucher for a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which you’ll be able to download when it releases on Oct. 20.

PlayStation 5 Console and PS VR2 Bundle — $1,099

The PS VR2 headset and controllers.
Sony

Jump into virtual reality with the PlayStation VR2, which runs on the standard PlayStation 5. In addition to the VR headset, you’ll be getting a pair of Sense controllers that feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, just like the console’s DualSense controllers. You’ll also receive a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain, a virtual reality adventure that adds to the lore of the Horizon franchise.

