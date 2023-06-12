 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best gaming headset deals: Corsair, Razer, Logitech, and Astro

Lucas Coll
John Alexander
Andrew Morrisey
By , and

The social gaming experience isn’t much without a gaming headset, as it’s the best way to interact with your friends and teammates while playing. Many of the best gaming headsets can even make the game itself a more immersive experience, making impressive sound quality something you can pop right on your head. If you’re wearing a gaming headset, you can better appreciate the details provided by in-game audio and from the soundtrack to the environmental audio, and a built-in mic is a necessity to keep in clear communication with your teammates. You don’t have to spend a fortune to land a discount on a great gaming headset. There are plenty seeing great deals right now, and we’ve tracked them down for you.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — $40, was $100

The Razer Nari Essential gaming headset against a white background.

Why Buy

  • THX Spatial Audio
  • Superior comfort
  • Noise-canceling microphone
  • Intuitive function controls

The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is a good one for taking on any of the best PC games. It’s powered with THX Spatial Audio virtual surround sound technology, which delivers an immersive audio environment no matter what kind of game you may be playing. It’s designed to be comfortable and to be worn for long stretches. A flip microphone features noise-cancelation, ensuring everything you say is heard with clarity. This gaming headset also has intuitive controls for volume located directly on the headset, allowing you to easily make volume controls on the fly without interrupting your gameplay.

Related

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset — $60, was $160

Why Buy

  • DTS 7.1 Surround Sound
  • Lossless wireless audio
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Works with Windows and Mac

The Logitech G533 gaming headset delivers impressive sound for its price point. It does so with DTS Headphone X 7.1 Surround Sound. This produces professional grade wireless audio with advanced lossless digital audio transmission, ensuring all sound from the game makes it from your PC to your ears. This headset has a rechargeable and replaceable battery that makes it easy to charge back up when your gaming day is over with. This battery also gets great life, with up to 15 hours of gameplay available on a single charge. The Logitech G533 works with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS X 10.11 or later.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset — $80, was $110

The Corsair Void RGB Elite gaming headphones on a rack next to a gaming PC.

Why Buy

  • Slick design
  • Immersive audio
  • Comfortable materials
  • Rechargeable battery

One of the more unique gaming headsets from a visual standpoint is the Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless gaming headset. It has a slick design and is made out of comfortable materials that will have you gaming and looking good for long stretches. It’s made with breathable microfiber mesh and soft memory foam earpads, with the design intended to allow comfort through all-day gaming sessions. This headset doesn’t skimp on audio quality either, as delivers crisp, powerful sound no matter what sort of game you may be playing. It has a rechargeable battery that delivers an impressive 16 hours of life on a single charge. This headset is made to keep you playing for as long as you like.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset — $120, was $200

Razer Nari Ultimate laying on an Xbox One.

Why Buy

  • Haptic feedback
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • Cooling gel cushions
  • No-lag wireless audio

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is the headset you want if you’re after the ultimate audio experience with your games. It features intelligent haptic technology that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Utilizing Razer’s HyperSense technology, the headset picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into haptic effects. The headset also has THX Spatial Audio technology for an even more immersive experience. You can also expect to game for hours on end with this headset, as the cooling gel-infused cushions should provide comfort for long stretches. This headset also delivers high fidelity, no-lag gaming audio with 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset — $280, was $300

Gaming with the Astro A50 gaming headset.

Why Buy

  • Dolby audio
  • Astro Command Centre
  • Works with Xbox and PC
  • Long-lasting battery

The Astro Gaming A50 wireless gaming headset is a huge step up in terms of audio quality compared to many gaming headsets on the market. It features immersive Dolby Audio that delivers a cinematic experience. It also presents the sound directionally, which gives you a competitive advantage. Astro Command Centre software is included, and lets you fine-tune your audio and voice communications preferences. You can also save and share custom EQ profiles with this software. The Astro A50 gaming headset works with numerous Xbox platforms in addition to PC, and it will have you gaming for hours at a time with a rechargeable battery that can reach more than 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

4

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
HP is having a big sale on some of its best laptops, from just $270
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, look no further than HP right now. The popular manufacturer has a huge sale of all kinds of laptops. That includes deep discounts on budget-priced devices that are ideal for taking to class, right up to gaming laptops and super-stylish 2-in-1 laptops. Whatever your budget or expectations, there's something here for you. Let's take a deeper look at how you can save.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $270, was $450

Ideal for a student on a tight budget and simply in need of a laptop for typing up reports or taking notes, the HP 14-inch laptop is far from fast but it's competent. It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It'll run Windows 11 Home well enough with its 14-inch HD screen giving you sufficient room to work on. There's also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam for taking video calls along with HP Fast Charge support so you can recharge quickly.

Read more
Best projector deals: Upgrade to a big screen from just $90
BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Who can resist the allure of their own home cinema setup? That's why projectors are so popular right now -- giving you a big screen experience for less than an equivalent TV could provide. While projectors are traditionally seen as quite the financial investment, it's possible to buy smart and save big on some great options. Below, we've picked out the best projector deals currently available so there's something for everyone out there. Let's take a look.
AuKing Mini Projector -- $90, was $100

The AuKing Mini Projector demonstrates you don't have to spend a fortune on a projector. While it might not offer the optimal experience compared to others here, you get to enjoy 1080p full HD resolution and 9,500 lumens. That means a clear and sharp image at all times. It can provide a 30 to 200-inch projection size with 3.2 foot to 16.4-foot projection distance. Up to 15 years of use is possible thanks to the powerful cooling system extending the lamp's life up to 55,000 hours. With built-in dual stereo speakers, you don't need a separate setup either. The projector has HDMI, VGA, AV and USB port options so you can hook up all manners of devices to it. It might not be the very best but it's a great introduction to projectors.

Read more
Best Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 8, Ultra, and more

Apple Watches are finally getting cheaper. There are so many models now that we're starting to see some discounts on the older ones. That doesn't mean you have to settle for less than the best. Some of the best smartwatches from Apple are getting discounts, like the SE 2 and even the Series 8. We've pulled our favorites below.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) -- $149, was $279

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) remains a popular choice for anyone dipping their toe into the Apple Watch world without spending a fortune. Still a great choice for most people, the watch allows you to track all your daily activities from walks to runs, HIIT workouts, to tai chi or yoga. You can also monitor your calorie burn and steps taken with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings that are ideal for hikers. As well as that, there are high and low heart rate notifications, a heads up if your heart rate suddenly becomes irregular, and extensive notifications to save you from grabbing your phone.

Read more