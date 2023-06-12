The social gaming experience isn’t much without a gaming headset, as it’s the best way to interact with your friends and teammates while playing. Many of the best gaming headsets can even make the game itself a more immersive experience, making impressive sound quality something you can pop right on your head. If you’re wearing a gaming headset, you can better appreciate the details provided by in-game audio and from the soundtrack to the environmental audio, and a built-in mic is a necessity to keep in clear communication with your teammates. You don’t have to spend a fortune to land a discount on a great gaming headset. There are plenty seeing great deals right now, and we’ve tracked them down for you.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset — $40, was $100

Why Buy

THX Spatial Audio

Superior comfort

Noise-canceling microphone

Intuitive function controls

The Razer Nari Essential wireless gaming headset is a good one for taking on any of the best PC games. It’s powered with THX Spatial Audio virtual surround sound technology, which delivers an immersive audio environment no matter what kind of game you may be playing. It’s designed to be comfortable and to be worn for long stretches. A flip microphone features noise-cancelation, ensuring everything you say is heard with clarity. This gaming headset also has intuitive controls for volume located directly on the headset, allowing you to easily make volume controls on the fly without interrupting your gameplay.

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset — $60, was $160

Why Buy

DTS 7.1 Surround Sound

Lossless wireless audio

Rechargeable battery

Works with Windows and Mac

The Logitech G533 gaming headset delivers impressive sound for its price point. It does so with DTS Headphone X 7.1 Surround Sound. This produces professional grade wireless audio with advanced lossless digital audio transmission, ensuring all sound from the game makes it from your PC to your ears. This headset has a rechargeable and replaceable battery that makes it easy to charge back up when your gaming day is over with. This battery also gets great life, with up to 15 hours of gameplay available on a single charge. The Logitech G533 works with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS X 10.11 or later.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset — $80, was $110

Why Buy

Slick design

Immersive audio

Comfortable materials

Rechargeable battery

One of the more unique gaming headsets from a visual standpoint is the Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless gaming headset. It has a slick design and is made out of comfortable materials that will have you gaming and looking good for long stretches. It’s made with breathable microfiber mesh and soft memory foam earpads, with the design intended to allow comfort through all-day gaming sessions. This headset doesn’t skimp on audio quality either, as delivers crisp, powerful sound no matter what sort of game you may be playing. It has a rechargeable battery that delivers an impressive 16 hours of life on a single charge. This headset is made to keep you playing for as long as you like.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset — $120, was $200

Why Buy

Haptic feedback

THX Spatial Audio

Cooling gel cushions

No-lag wireless audio

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is the headset you want if you’re after the ultimate audio experience with your games. It features intelligent haptic technology that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real time. Utilizing Razer’s HyperSense technology, the headset picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into haptic effects. The headset also has THX Spatial Audio technology for an even more immersive experience. You can also expect to game for hours on end with this headset, as the cooling gel-infused cushions should provide comfort for long stretches. This headset also delivers high fidelity, no-lag gaming audio with 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset — $280, was $300

Why Buy

Dolby audio

Astro Command Centre

Works with Xbox and PC

Long-lasting battery

The Astro Gaming A50 wireless gaming headset is a huge step up in terms of audio quality compared to many gaming headsets on the market. It features immersive Dolby Audio that delivers a cinematic experience. It also presents the sound directionally, which gives you a competitive advantage. Astro Command Centre software is included, and lets you fine-tune your audio and voice communications preferences. You can also save and share custom EQ profiles with this software. The Astro A50 gaming headset works with numerous Xbox platforms in addition to PC, and it will have you gaming for hours at a time with a rechargeable battery that can reach more than 15 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

