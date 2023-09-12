 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best PlayStation deals: PS5, controllers, headsets on sale

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Sony PlayStation 5 has delivered on next-gen gaming expectations. This can make it difficult to find Sony PlayStation 5 deals, whether you’re shopping for a console, games, or accessories. However, there are some savings to be had if you’ve got your mind on the PS5, and we’ve tracked down the best PlayStation deals currently available. There’s a good discount available on a PS5 bundle, as well as discounts on some accessories, so read onward for more details on how to score some savings with these PlayStation deals.

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

The PlayStation 5 Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle against a white background.
Sony

If you haven’t made the jump from the Sony PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 yet, this bundle is a good opportunity to do so. The PS5 console itself is a significant upgrade over previous PlayStation generations, as it offers faster load times with SSD storage, haptic feedback with the included DualSense wireless controller, and breathtaking immersion with adaptive triggers and 3D audio. This bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is one of the most popular PS5 titles and one of the best PS5 games.

Sony PlayStation 5 console — $500

The Sony PlayStation 5 console and packaging against a white background.
Sony

The Sony PlayStation 5 is a serious upgrade not just over previous PlayStation generations, but over many consoles in general. It can be hard to track down a console, but you can grab it at Best Buy with free shipping and in-store, same-day pickup available in many locations. The console itself offers 4K gaming with up to 120Hz output, which makes it a good pairing for any of the best TVs. The gaming experience itself may be as good as it gets with the PS5, and you can put it through the steps easily with any of the best open-world games for PS5.

Related

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console — $400

The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and packaging against a white background.
Sony

The digital edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 console is right for people who want to save $100 compared to the main PS5 console, which has a disc drive. That’s the main difference between these two consoles. With this digital edition console all of your game purchases will need to be done online, and they’ll need to be stored digital on the PS5’s hard drive. This makes for an efficient gaming experience and makes for a good way to save. It even counts as two ways to save if you don’t like clutter, as you won’t have to deal with physical copies of all of your games. Best Buy is offering free shipping with a purchase, as well in-store pickup in many locations.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller — $70

A white Sony PlayStation DualSense controller.
Sony

One of the best PS5 accessories you can get is the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It comes bundled with most consoles, but if you need an additional controller, this is the one to go for. It goes a long way in creating the immersive experience the PS5 offers, as it has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone and headset jack that will allow you to communicate with friends while playing games online. Amazon is offering free delivery with a purchase of the DualSense wireless controller.

Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset — $130, was $230

The Sony INZONE H7 wireless gaming headset on a white background.
Sony

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 headset and aren’t finding what you’re looking for amongst the best PS5 headsets, the Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset is one you should consider. They have 360 Spatial Sound for gaming that helps you detect where your opponents are and how far away they are. It offers comfort for extended gameplay sessions, and clear communications with a flexible flip-up microphone. It can reach up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, making this not only a great option for PS5 gaming in general, but also for gamers who like to go on gameplay binge sessions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Saves $150 when you buy a Sony TV and a PS5 together
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales being played on a PS5 connected to the Sony A95K TV.

The summer is heating up, even though we're nearing the end, and so too are the deals, especially if you're looking for some of the best TV deals, Best Buy TV deals or gaming deals. There are a lot of discounts flying around, and if you're looking for something specific, like an excellent PS5 bundle deal, you might have a little trouble tracking one down on your own. But don't fret, because we've discovered an incredible offer at Best Buy that saves you $150 on select Sony TVs when you buy them at the same time as a PS5 console. Many of the TVs are already discounted saving you $500 or more. If you want to take advantage, the steps are simple, just head to Best Buy's offer page -- follow the button below -- select a TV and then add a PS5. There are several TV models to choose from and several PS5 bundles, as well, including the Final Fantasy XVI bundle and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle. Hurry, though, this deal is not going to last long.

Why you should buy the Sony TV and PS5 bundle deal
Let's put aside the bundle deal for a moment to talk about the Sony TVs included as part of this offer because they are already discounted, some by $1,200. The

Read more
A new HP sale just started — here are the 5 best laptop deals
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

HP just rolled out a long list of laptop deals, so you're in luck if you're planning to buy one. Whether you're thinking of buying a new laptop for work, school, gaming, or entertainment, HP has something in store for you, but if you need help in narrowing down your choices, we've rounded up the five best offers that are still available. You're going to have to hurry with your decision though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last for these bargains.
HP Chromebook 15at -- $220, was $300

Shoppers often turn to Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives to Windows-powered laptops. The HP Chromebook 15at is a popular choice, with its 15.6-inch screen featuring HD resolution for sharp details when working on projects and watching streaming content. As a Chromebook that utilizes web-based apps, it still runs smoothly even if it's equipped with relatively low-end components like the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

Read more
Add 4TB of storage to your PS5 with this SSD and save $220
A 2TB WD Black SN850 SSD on a stylish background.

Keep running out of storage on your PS5? We get it, which is why we've spotted an awesome deal at Best Buy that will solve that issue. Right now, you can buy the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD for $310 meaning you save a huge $220 off the regular price of $530. The deal is available for today only so you don't have long to make the decision. You're really not going to regret adding more storage to your PS5 though and it works out as far more practical than external hard drive deals going on right now. Here's everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD
WD SSDs feature prominently in our look at the best SSDs thanks to being reliable and a great price. With the WD Black SN850P 4TB SSD, you're getting an SSD officially licensed for use with the PlayStation 5 so you can be confident it'll work well. It has an optimized heatsink built specifically with the PS5 M.2 slot in mind so it'll run cool and reliably here.

Read more