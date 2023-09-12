Best PlayStation deals: PS5, controllers, headsets on sale

The Sony PlayStation 5 has delivered on next-gen gaming expectations. This can make it difficult to find Sony PlayStation 5 deals, whether you’re shopping for a console, games, or accessories. However, there are some savings to be had if you’ve got your mind on the PS5, and we’ve tracked down the best PlayStation deals currently available. There’s a good discount available on a PS5 bundle, as well as discounts on some accessories, so read onward for more details on how to score some savings with these PlayStation deals.

Sony PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II bundle — $490, was $540

If you haven’t made the jump from the Sony PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 yet, this bundle is a good opportunity to do so. The PS5 console itself is a significant upgrade over previous PlayStation generations, as it offers faster load times with SSD storage, haptic feedback with the included DualSense wireless controller, and breathtaking immersion with adaptive triggers and 3D audio. This bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is one of the most popular PS5 titles and one of the best PS5 games.

Sony PlayStation 5 console — $500

The Sony PlayStation 5 is a serious upgrade not just over previous PlayStation generations, but over many consoles in general. It can be hard to track down a console, but you can grab it at Best Buy with free shipping and in-store, same-day pickup available in many locations. The console itself offers 4K gaming with up to 120Hz output, which makes it a good pairing for any of the best TVs. The gaming experience itself may be as good as it gets with the PS5, and you can put it through the steps easily with any of the best open-world games for PS5.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console — $400

The digital edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 console is right for people who want to save $100 compared to the main PS5 console, which has a disc drive. That’s the main difference between these two consoles. With this digital edition console all of your game purchases will need to be done online, and they’ll need to be stored digital on the PS5’s hard drive. This makes for an efficient gaming experience and makes for a good way to save. It even counts as two ways to save if you don’t like clutter, as you won’t have to deal with physical copies of all of your games. Best Buy is offering free shipping with a purchase, as well in-store pickup in many locations.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller — $70

One of the best PS5 accessories you can get is the PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller. It comes bundled with most consoles, but if you need an additional controller, this is the one to go for. It goes a long way in creating the immersive experience the PS5 offers, as it has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone and headset jack that will allow you to communicate with friends while playing games online. Amazon is offering free delivery with a purchase of the DualSense wireless controller.

Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset — $130, was $230

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 headset and aren’t finding what you’re looking for amongst the best PS5 headsets, the Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset is one you should consider. They have 360 Spatial Sound for gaming that helps you detect where your opponents are and how far away they are. It offers comfort for extended gameplay sessions, and clear communications with a flexible flip-up microphone. It can reach up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge, making this not only a great option for PS5 gaming in general, but also for gamers who like to go on gameplay binge sessions.

