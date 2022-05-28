The best PS5 headsets

Whether you want to experience Elden Ring in all its immersive glory or prepare for the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PS5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets will be compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks with both wireless and wired options available (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Read our in-depth review Pros Top-tier audio quality

Expansive Sonar software

High-quality ANC

Comfortable fit with multiple adjustment points

Fully retractable microphone

Dual USB inputs Cons GameDAC doesn't fully integrate with Sonar

Microphone is prone to pick up noise

Spatial audio can have nasty interactions with EQ

If cost is no object and you want the latest headphone specs in a wireless package that’s comfortable for your console gaming setup, SteelSeries has the answer with its Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset. SteelSeries has always had excellent gaming audio quality, and the Arctis line has been a reliable pick for years, but this model goes beyond with a full suite of features including drivers that support the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio, active noise cancellation with an included transparency mode, and a mic with AI noise-canceling technology to cut out all background noise when you’re talking.

But the Arctis Nova Pro can do much more, too. It comes with two batteries you can swap between in a moment in case one is running low, a multi-system receiver for fine-tuning audio to get it exactly the way you want, and simultaneous Bluetooth/2.4GHz connections so you can stream music or calls to your headset without getting in the way of your PS5 connection. It’s one of the most complete, console-friendly headset packages we’ve found so far.

Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Pros Supports 3D audio formats

PSVR ready

Perfectly matches the PS5

12-hour battery life Cons Audio quality is limited compared to high-end models

Sony’s own wireless headset, designed specifically for the PS5 consoles, is an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a pair of high-quality headphones that are specifically designed to match the PlayStation 5’s aesthetic. But that’s only part of what makes this headset special — it’s also specifically made to support 3D Audio formats on PS5, so it has the best chance of working with the latest PS5 games and supporting all the little audio cues that developers create, from pinpointing footsteps to copying the sound of wind rushing through the trees above you.

The headset also has dual noise-canceling mics for better chat quality, and although the sleek design doesn’t make it obvious, there are onboard controls for mic muting, controlling master volume, and adjusting the chat mix. It’s also designed for full support of the PSVR! The headset charges via USB-C and has a battery life rated to around 12 hours.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P

Pros Designed for low-latency wireless connections

24-hour battery life

Retractable mic Cons Less sound customization than the Arctis Nova Pro

Steelseries also has the excellent Arctis 7P, a somewhat more affordable wireless headset designed for PlayStation 5 (plus compatibility with PC, Switch, Android, and more). SteelSeries created this headset to support low-latency gameplay, which means audio data is less likely to get lost on the 2.4GHz wireless connection, and you get to hear every little detail more reliably.

The headset includes microphone monitoring features with a retractable, noise-canceling mic, and onboard controls for muting — plus options to share audio or use a wired connection if you prefer. The headset also supports an impressive 24-hour battery life.

Razer BlackShark V2X

Pros A good mid-range model for gamers who want to save

50mm titanium drivers

Positional audio support Cons May be too large for some users

Yes, Razer had PS5-compatible headsets! And this BlackShark is especially impressive, with its massive 50mm titanium drivers and extra-comfy memory foam cushions (not quite as durable as some pads, but really great for preventing headaches). And while the headset is wired (3.5mm jack), this also lowers the price and makes the Razer headset an excellent pick if you are looking for a budget option. It supports 7.1 simulated surround sound and positional audio, so performance is certainly not an issue here, and the cardioid mic — designed to pick up a heart-shaped sensitivity pattern that helps avoid feedback — includes noise-isolating technology to reduce all background noises while chatting.

Astro A50 Headset + Basestation Gen 4

Pros Durable design

40mm neodymium magnet drivers

Flexible mic

Base station suports sound cards

A variety of ear pad options Cons Design isn't as comfortable as some picks

The A50s are known for being consistently among the world's best gaming headsets, and the latest generation maintains the standard. The remarkable wireless headset features PS5 compatibility, 40mm neodymium magnet drivers for excellent sound, and 3D Audio and Dolby Audio compatibility. The convenient, flexible flip-to-mute mic is more durable than it looks.

The design is outstanding, and it's also incredibly functional. The charging base station supports USB sound cards and you can swap out the ear pads for other models made of different materials. Astro's audio software allows the built-in MixAmp features to provide plenty of tweaking options, too.

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200

Pros Solid budget choice

40mm drivers

Compatible with both PS5 and Xbox Cons Audio features are limited compared to other picks

If you want a budget-friendly model, this wired Turtle Beach model is worth checking out. It can work with just about everything, including the PS5. Its durable design features synthetic leather and memory foam around 40mm neodymium drivers, and it includes a flip-to-mute mic, as well as onboard volume and mic monitoring controls. If you also have an Xbox in the house, good news — you'll be able to effortlessly flip between consoles, too. And as the icing on the cake, available colors look stunning when paired with the PS5.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use any headphones with the PS5? Any headphones that have an audio jack can plug into the PS5 controller. Of course, results will vary greatly depending on the type of headset. Will my PS4 headset work with my PS5? Yes, there won't be a problem. However, PS4 headsets are unlikely to support more advanced features like PS5 3D audio formats. Can I connect my wireless Bluetooth headset to my PS5? PS5s don't support Bluetooth from third-party headsets. They will either need a Wi-Fi connection (which our wireless picks offer) or will need to be plugged into your controller with a cable.

