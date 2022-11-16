Putting aside the launch of the PlayStation 3, the PlayStation 5 is the most expensive a Sony console has ever been. That hasn’t stopped it from being one of the most sought-after products of the year due to the power it has over the PS4. There’s no denying that this system is a worthwhile investment for any gamer who wants to experience console gaming at the highest quality for the next several years at least.
Still, that heavy upfront cost can force you to be a little more selective with what games you buy right away. Now that games are regularly costing $70 new, you may end up wanting to wait for the bigger exclusives that you know will be great. That doesn’t mean your PS5 has to sit there gathering dust. There are plenty of free games you can jump into right now for hours of enjoyment without spending a dime. There are games here that cater to all types of players, so check out the best free PS5 games available right now.
Further reading
PS Plus Collection*
This final recommendation comes with the asterisk of not technically being free. The PlayStation Plus Collection brings 20 fantastic PS4 titles, first- and third-party, to the PS5 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber. So, while technically not free, most people do end up subscribing to PS+, and if you do, there are some outstanding games here you shouldn’t overlook. Here are just a few of the ones we recommend, but take a look at the full list to see if there’s a game on there you missed out on.
- God of War
- Bloodborne
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Resident Evil 7
- Batman: Arkham Knight
If you’re willing to pay a bit more for the Extra and Premium tiers, this list grows exponentially with a catalog of constantly shifting titles. There are hundreds of titles on the service, including some of the best PS5 games released.
