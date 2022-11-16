Putting aside the launch of the PlayStation 3, the PlayStation 5 is the most expensive a Sony console has ever been. That hasn’t stopped it from being one of the most sought-after products of the year due to the power it has over the PS4. There’s no denying that this system is a worthwhile investment for any gamer who wants to experience console gaming at the highest quality for the next several years at least.

Still, that heavy upfront cost can force you to be a little more selective with what games you buy right away. Now that games are regularly costing $70 new, you may end up wanting to wait for the bigger exclusives that you know will be great. That doesn’t mean your PS5 has to sit there gathering dust. There are plenty of free games you can jump into right now for hours of enjoyment without spending a dime. There are games here that cater to all types of players, so check out the best free PS5 games available right now.

Call of Duty: Warzone Trailer 72 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Shooter Developer Infinity Ward Publisher Activision Release March 10, 2020 While not quite as popular as another battle royale game we’ll get to later, Call of Duty: Warzone is undoubtedly the best-feeling FPS take on the genre. It has the same tight, fast-paced gameplay and high level of precision as you would expect from any other COD title, but shoved into a single massive map with more than 100 players. The game has been plagued by many bugs and glitches, but at almost a year old now, most have been resolved. The map has been updated, new modes and guns have been added, and there is of course a battle pass to keep you engaged and working toward new goals. The twists it puts on the genre, like buy stations, contracts, and the gulag system, make Warzone not overly complex but still deep enough to really sink your teeth into. Unless the battle royale genre itself puts you off, there’s no reason any FPS fan shouldn’t dive in. Read less Read more Call of Duty®: Warzone - Official Trailer

Rocket League Trailer 83 % E Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Sport, Indie Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Release July 06, 2015 Originally launching as part of PlayStation Plus years ago, then becoming a standard game, Rocket League has finally fully switched gears into the free-to-play model. If you somehow aren’t aware of this game, it is a mixture of soccer and rocket-powered cars. Yes, it is as awesome and chaotic as it sounds. Pick your car, team up or play singles, and slam into the ball to try and score on your opponents. Over time, you’ll learn more advanced tactics like aerial maneuvers and trick shots, but even at the lowest levels, Rocket League is a blast to play. The developers have introduced tons of car variants to play with, including some of the most iconic cars from other media like the Batmobile and DeLorean from Back to the Future. If you’re a fan of cars, soccer, or both, then Rocket League is made for you. Read less Read more Rocket League® - OMG It Has Everything!

Fall Guys Trailer 78 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Platform, Sport, Indie Developer Mediatonic Publisher Devolver Digital, Epic Games Release August 04, 2020 For something a bit more silly, Fall Guys is one of the most unpredictable and hilarious battle royale games out there. You compete with a horde of other bean-people in various obstacle courses and challenges where physics are just as big of a threat as your opponents. There are a ton of maps, challenges, and cosmetics to earn. While it wasn’t initially free, now that it is, and is fully cross-play, the competition is as fierce as ever. With more content always on the way, this is a blast to play without taking it too seriously. Read less Read more Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2020

Destiny 2 Trailer 74 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Bungie Publisher Activision Release September 06, 2017 Live service games are very tricky to get right. The original Destiny was one of the first to even attempt it on a console, and the series has seen its fair share of growing pains up until the current version of Destiny 2. What was never a point of contention was how good the game actually felt to play. Bungie, the original Halo developer, is a master of FPS design. Each gun just feels good to use, and there are a ton of them to collect. The free version contains nearly all the content in the game, with the exception of the latest paid expansions, but even that amount is an incredible value for a free title. You get a huge chunk of story missions across various planets, all the events, several high-end raids, and the PvP crucible for a more traditional competitive experience. Destiny 2 is essentially two or three games’ worth of content given away for free, and is constantly being updated and supported with even more to do. Read less Read more Destiny 2 - A Long Day Trailer (Official)

Warframe Trailer 76 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Digital Extremes Publisher Digital Extremes Release March 25, 2013 Ninjas in space. That was basically the pitch for Warframe, and boy does it deliver on that promise and then some. This game is basically the grandfather of all evolving games-as-a -ervice titles, but somehow remains a leader in that space. What started out as a fairly simple looter-shooter across various isolated missions with fast and satisfying movement has evolved to introduce open-world areas, spaceships and space battles, and even fishing. Like Destiny, this game is still all about grinding at heart. You’ll grind for blueprints, weapons, armor, materials — basically everything. But, also like Destiny, Warframe is just so much fun to play that the grind doesn’t feel like … well, a grind. Running, sliding, dashing, flipping, and flying around maps while blasting away hordes of enemies with your guns, powers, or melee weapons never stops looking or feeling cool. Read less Read more

MultiVersus Trailer 71 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up Developer Player First Games Publisher WB Games Release July 19, 2022 There are few examples of fighting games going free to play, and when they do, they tend to be rather aggressive in terms of their monetization models. MultiVersus does things differently by initially offering a rotating selection of free characters, then allowing you to unlock any you want permanently just by playing and earning enough gold. That cast is the main draw, including notable characters like Shaggy, Batman, Gizmo, and even Lebron James as playable fighters. This Smash clone is the first to actually give that original game a run for its money, and if it continues to add new characters and content, it might end up being even more popular one day. Read less Read more

Path of Exile Trailer 82 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure, Indie Developer Grinding Gear Games Publisher Grinding Gear Games Release October 23, 2013 Before Diablo 3, the true sequel to Diablo 2, at least in the eyes of the fans, was Path of Exile. This is another title where coming in late has major benefits. Originally launched in 2013, PoE had plenty of content right out of the gate. There was a three-act campaign that alone could last well over 20 hours without going into end-game activities, but today has reached 10 acts and an almost overwhelming amount of content to enjoy after completing the story. Then there are the leagues, which regularly add new loot, challenges, and rewards to keep you coming back. Even without leagues, the pure joy of ripping through mobs and mobs of enemies with dozens of spells and abilities has never looked or felt as good since … well, Diablo 2. Everything else — the quests, co-op, hideout customization, and even PvP modes — are just icing on the cake. This style of action RPG is almost nonexistent on consoles, but thankfully we have one of the best with Path of Exile. Read less Read more Path of Exile Open Beta Trailer

Dauntless Trailer 67 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Phoenix Labs Publisher Phoenix Labs, Epic Games Release September 26, 2019 Where Path of Exile is the free-to-play Diablo, Dauntless is the free-to-play Monster Hunter. While it wouldn’t be fair to compare the two in terms of overall content, polish, and range of mechanics, Dauntless does manage to punch above its weight class in terms of getting all the basics right. Do you want to hunt giant monsters with your friends? This game will satisfy that itch, and do it well. There’s basically no story to mention here, and your kit is much less complex than in Monster Hunter, so you’re able to get down to hunting much faster. In terms of hunting, it works just like you hope. You and your friends will track down massive beasts, slay them for materials, and then use those materials to make new weapons and armor so you can hunt an even bigger monster. There are six weapons to pick from and upgrade, and all are fun to use in their own unique ways. The monetization model focuses on a paid battle pass, because of course that’s included, plus new colors, emotes, and boosters that can increase how much material you get from slaying a monster. Nothing too egregious, especially since grinding out monsters is where the fun is. Read less Read more Dauntless - Announce Trailer

Genshin Impact Trailer 81 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer HoYoverse Publisher Cognosphere, HoYoverse Release September 28, 2020 Perhaps the biggest free-to-play RPG to come out in 2020 was Genshin Impact. What made this title stand out from the crowd was just how much content there was to actually experience before the game even began to push its monetization on the player. You get a pretty substantial RPG story to go through, a big open world to explore, side quests, daily and weekly quests, and all the typical free-to-play systems you expect. The gameplay and art style lead many to think of it as a Breath of the Wild clone, but beyond the surface level, the two games aren’t all that similar. Yes, you can climb anything and have a glider, and both have an upgradable stamina meter, but combat, loot, and everything else are fairly different. As an action RPG, you can sink a lot of time into Genshin Impact without feeling the pressure to buy anything. That said, the gacha mechanics they do have aren’t great, so know that before getting too invested. Read less Read more Genshin Impact Announcement Trailer: The Outlander Who Caught The Wind

Paladins Trailer 72 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Strategy Developer Hi-Rez Studios, Evil Mojo Games Publisher Hi-Rez Studios Release May 02, 2017 Before Overwatch made the hero shooter genre mainstream, Paladins was already building a great game and community around the same concept. It was in beta up until 2018 and focuses on a cast of characters that combine fantasy elements with modern shooter mechanics. There are a massive 47 champions in the game, and each one is just as unique as the Overwatch cast between their four or more abilities, ultimate, primary weapon, and three talents. Playing for free, you can choose between the six default classes, plus four others that rotate every two weeks. While you can use real money to unlock characters of your choice, you can also use the currency you earn by playing to purchase them over time. If you’ve gotten tired of the bigger hero shooters or need something fresh with a lot of content, Paladins may end up being your new favorite. Read less Read more Paladins - Become a Champion

Overwatch 2 Trailer 65 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release October 04, 2022 Of course, you could always go to the big name and grab the free-to-play Overwatch 2. More of an expansion, this sequel brings everything from the original game forward but is refreshed with a few new maps and characters to start, plus a fresh roadmap and battle pass system . Between the over 30 heroes, different game modes, and seasonal events, there’s a ton to love about this dynamic hero shooter. The change to five-on-five matches is the biggest and also seen as the best. Now you really feel like you play a more important role on your team in every game. Read less Read more Overwatch 2 - Free to Play Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Fortnite Trailer 69 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Strategy Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 All right, we couldn’t in good conscience have a list of free games without including the king of the entire free-to-play market. By now, just about everyone knows about Fortnite, but if not, it isn’t too hard to grasp. It is a third-person shooter battle royale featuring almost infinitely customizable characters, looting, material gathering, and building. The building aspect is the only real pressure point some people have with the game, since fast and smart building ability is arguably a more important skill than shooting. And it is tough to learn how to do well, especially when you see people instantly construct a two-story base the moment they hear a shot in their direction. On the other hand, you can’t deny all the other reasons the game has to keep you playing, with the recent Marvel crossover event in particular being the biggest in the game’s history. The daily and weekly challenges and battle passes also give you alternative objectives to just killing and winning so you can always accomplish something in a game. Even when Fortnite isn’t leading the charge on innovating in the battle royale genre, they are quick to adopt new features other games have into it, allowing it to stay relevant and fun season after season. Read less Read more Fortnite Trailer

This final recommendation comes with the asterisk of not technically being free. The PlayStation Plus Collection brings 20 fantastic PS4 titles, first- and third-party, to the PS5 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber. So, while technically not free, most people do end up subscribing to PS+, and if you do, there are some outstanding games here you shouldn’t overlook. Here are just a few of the ones we recommend, but take a look at the full list to see if there’s a game on there you missed out on.

If you’re willing to pay a bit more for the Extra and Premium tiers, this list grows exponentially with a catalog of constantly shifting titles. There are hundreds of titles on the service, including some of the best PS5 games released.

