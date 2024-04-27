Minecraft has long reigned as one of the most popular games available thanks to its nearly endless possibilities, regular updates, and charming vibes. If you’re one of the millions of players who has invested thousands of hours into the game, you’ve almost certainly been rewarded with limitless excitement, laughter, and fun, But what about co-op? Playing with friends is one of the greatest ways to experience Minecraft after all. But in today’s gaming landscape, there is a wide variety of platforms on which people play the game, which may lead you to wonder if you can join in on the fun with pals on other hardware. Below, we’ll tell you what you need to know about cross-platform play in Minecraft.
Is Minecraft cross-platform?
The short answer is yes, Minecraft is cross-platform across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. However, there are a few limitations we’ll get into below.
Firstly, only Minecraft: Bedrock Edition supports cross-platform play. If you’re using Minecraft: Java Edition on PC, you won’t be able to play with friends on other platforms.
Secondly, you’ll need to sign into a Microsoft account to access cross-platform functionality, even if you’re playing on non-Microsoft hardware. If you don’t have a Microsoft account yet, it’s a fairly painless process to create one using your usual email address or by signing up for a new one.
Lastly, console players are required to have an active online subscription for their respective platforms to access online play in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best skills to buy first in Another Crab’s Treasure
- All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Elden Ring: How to find and use Rune Arcs
- The best video game consoles for 2024
- Where to find planes in Fortnite OG