All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta rewards

A soldier squats in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 key art.
Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release in a couple of months, but you can dive into the beta to check things out before then. Preordering the game will net you early access beginning on August 30, while the open beta will kick off the following weekend on September 6. Whenever you decide to hop in, though, you’ll want to be aware of what kind of rewards you can get your hands on for playing the beta. Luckily, we’ve got a list of them all for you.

All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta rewards

The full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta rewards can be seen below. Note, however, that some of the rewards in the beta can only be unlocked during one of the two beta weekends, so be certain you note that when planning out your pathway to earning everything.

  • “Beta Tester” Emblem – Reach level 2 during the beta.
  • “No Bugs” Weapon Charm – Reach level 6 during the beta.
  • “Beta Tag” Spray – Reach level 11 during the beta.
  • “Quick Draw” Emote – Reach level 15 during the beta.
  • “Squash” Operator Skin – Reach level 20 during the beta.
  • “Squish” Operator Skin – Reach level 20 during the first weekend of the beta.
  • “The Truth Lies” Loading Screen – Reach level 23 during the second weekend of the beta.
  • “Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card – Reach level 27 during the second weekend of the beta.
  • “Bug Smasher” Weapon Blueprint – Reach level 30 during the second weekend of the beta.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

