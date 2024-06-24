How to join the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta

This year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is really pushing the single-player campaign in its marketing. Set in the early 1990s, this story promises all the twists, turns, betrayals, and mind-blowing reveals the series is known for. But for a majority of players, that’s just an afterthought compared to the competitive multiplayer. After the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showed off the new movement systems and reworked Prestige progression, players are itching to get their hands on the latest and greatest in multiplayer first-person shooter action. October 25 isn’t that far off, but it’s long enough to make the wait agonizing. Like every year, however, Activision is giving everyone the chance to get some matches in before launch with a beta test. Gaining access is easy, but only if you know how.

How to join the Black Ops 6 beta

The only way to reserve your slot in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is to preorder a copy of the game on the platform of your choice, be it PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. There are two versions available to preorder via the official Call of Duty site — Standard/Cross-gen and Vault — but it doesn’t matter which one you purchase. Also, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, then you do not need to preorder to join the beta. If you preordered a physical copy, you will get a code that you can redeem at callofduty.com/betaredeem to gain access to the beta when it launches. Digital owners will automatically gain access on their platform.

The dates and time for the beta have yet to be revealed, but typically come one or two months before launch and can last anywhere from one to four weekends. When we know exactly when the beta is happening, we will let you know.

