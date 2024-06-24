 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to join the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta

By
A soldier shooting on their back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision

This year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is really pushing the single-player campaign in its marketing. Set in the early 1990s, this story promises all the twists, turns, betrayals, and mind-blowing reveals the series is known for. But for a majority of players, that’s just an afterthought compared to the competitive multiplayer. After the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showed off the new movement systems and reworked Prestige progression, players are itching to get their hands on the latest and greatest in multiplayer first-person shooter action. October 25 isn’t that far off, but it’s long enough to make the wait agonizing. Like every year, however, Activision is giving everyone the chance to get some matches in before launch with a beta test. Gaining access is easy, but only if you know how.

How to join the Black Ops 6 beta

The only way to reserve your slot in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is to preorder a copy of the game on the platform of your choice, be it PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. There are two versions available to preorder via the official Call of Duty site — Standard/Cross-gen and Vault — but it doesn’t matter which one you purchase. Also, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, then you do not need to preorder to join the beta. If you preordered a physical copy, you will get a code that you can redeem at callofduty.com/betaredeem to gain access to the beta when it launches. Digital owners will automatically gain access on their platform.

Recommended Videos

The dates and time for the beta have yet to be revealed, but typically come one or two months before launch and can last anywhere from one to four weekends. When we know exactly when the beta is happening, we will let you know.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is this a hidden teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops 6? Most likely
Mount Rushmore's heads covered in bandanas that say "the truth lies." The image is on an old TV.

The truth lies, according to videos that have appeared on a website called thetruthlies.com and that seem to be teasers for the next Call of Duty game, the rumored Black Ops 6.

The teasers were spotted by Call of Duty enthusiast website Charlie Intel. There's a whole setup on the website, with an interactive old-school TV set with volume and channel buttons, as well ones for power and pause. There's also a record function that lets you save the videos to your device.

Read more
How to play as Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj shooting an assault rifle in Call of Duty.

After Fortnite unleashed a flood of crossovers into the gaming world, there's almost nothing that's off the table anymore. Call of Duty getting a Nicki Minaj operator, for example, would likely never have happened 10 years ago, and yet here we are. The rapper/singer is often called the Queen of Rap, but she's expanded her talents to dolphin-diving and no-scoping noobs on the battlefield. If you want to strut your stuff as Minaj in your next match, complete with her own set of pink weapons and vehicle skin, there are a few bits of information you need to know before loading up your next game.
Can you play as Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty?
Nicki Minaj was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on August 24, 2023, as part of Season 5 alongside Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. They were all purchasable in the in-game store for 2,400 CoD Points. Minaj's bundle was titled the Tracer Pack and included her skin, blueprints for her battle rifle and shotgun, a finishing move, vehicle skin, weapon charm, loading screen, emblem, and sticker.

Unfortunately, the Tracer Pack bundle was completely removed from the store as of around six months ago. There's no firm reason as to why her skin was removed or if the developers intend to bring her back. While it is possible her skin will be put back into the shop, it is too hard to say if or when that will ever happen due to the unclear nature of why it was removed in the first place.

Read more
How to play the Smite 2 alpha test
Gameplay from Smite 2.

During the big MOBA boom, Smite stood out primarily for its unique perspective. Instead of the traditional isometric view that games like League of Legends and DOTA 2 used, Smite was played from a more traditional third-person point of view. This made it far more approachable than its competitors, and it has enjoyed a loyal fan base for the last decade. Despite constant updates and new additions, fans have been ready for a more substantial upgrade to the game, and we will soon have it when Smite 2 arrives sometime soon. However, alpha tests are already underway and you can join in if you want to be one of the first to jump into the fray.

Read more