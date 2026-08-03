MSI launches a white 16-inch gaming laptop with a 12GB RTX 5070 and a pile of matching accessories

MSI has launched the Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition globally, giving one of its upper mid-range gaming laptops a white-and-red makeover alongside a full set of matching accessories. MLG here stands for Mo-Loong-Gi, meaning “Dragon Princess,” and refers to an original character created by MSI rather than Major League Gaming.

What are you getting with this special edition laptop?

The highest-end configuration features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU carrying 12GB of GDDR7 memory. MSI allows the CPU and GPU to draw up to 190W under simultaneous loads, while cooling is handled by two fans, five heat pipes, and four exhaust vents.

Recommended Videos

Its 16-inch QHD+ display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and claimed 100% DCI-P3 coverage. MSI has not revealed the available RAM and storage configurations. It only says the laptop has two DDR5 slots supporting up to 96GB of memory, alongside PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 storage support. Ports and connectivity include HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and USB-C with DisplayPort output and Power Delivery.

The special-edition package also includes a matching mouse, headset, and extended mouse pad. MSI will offer a limited character figure and special packaging in selected markets while supplies last.

How much will it cost?

MSI says the laptop is available globally, but it has not announced a US price or confirmed the exact configuration heading to American retailers. The laptop appears to be related to MSI’s newer Crosshair A16 HX E8W family, but the existing US configurations split its two defining specifications across separate models.

The E8WGK-009US pairs the Ryzen 9 8940HX with an RTX 5070 carrying 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The E8WGXK-052US gets the 12GB RTX 5070 but steps down to a Ryzen 7 8840HX. Neither model matches the Ryzen 9 and 12GB RTX 5070 pairing advertised for the MLG Edition.

An 8GB RTX 5070 Crosshair A16 HX was listed on Amazon for around $2,700 at the time of writing. The white finish, 12GB GPU, matching peripherals, and limited-edition extras will likely push the MLG Edition above that price.