Chrome wants more extension reviews, but good ratings won’t keep malware out

Google is preparing to add extension review links directly inside Chrome, putting feedback closer to the menus people already use to manage their add-ons.

A Chromium change, first spotted by Windows Report, points to review options in the Extensions menu, the chrome://extensions management page, and extension context menus. Only eligible Chrome Web Store extensions in good standing would qualify, and the feature is still under development.

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That could make newer complaints easier to find. It won’t fix the more serious problem that an extension’s rating may reflect an older, safer version rather than what’s currently running in someone’s browser.

Where Chrome would surface reviews

The planned feature would place review shortcuts inside Chrome instead of requiring users to search for an extension’s Web Store page. Selecting one would likely open the listing so the user can leave feedback.

Google appears to be excluding unpacked, unpublished, removed, and policy-violating extensions. The feature also sits behind an experimental Chrome flag and couldn’t yet be triggered in Canary, so its final design and rollout remain unclear.

This is still a feedback feature, not a new security layer. Chrome isn’t scanning extensions differently or warning users that an add-on has turned malicious. It’s simply making the existing review process more visible.

Why good reviews can mislead you

Chrome extensions are repeat malware targets because they can gain broad browser access and keep it after earning a trustworthy reputation.

Microsoft recently uncovered 119 malicious extensions tied to its StegoAd campaign, with as many as 2.6 million installations. Many performed the task they advertised and delayed their malicious behavior, helping them look legitimate before hidden payloads activated.

A strong average score may therefore describe the extension people installed months ago, not the version available now.

What Chrome users should watch for

More visible review links could help users spot a sudden change in sentiment after an update. A wave of complaints about redirects or unexplained behavior is far more useful than a polished rating built from years of older feedback.

Reviews still can’t inspect code or guarantee safety. They work best as an early warning, especially when recent comments sharply contradict the overall score.

Google hasn’t confirmed when the prompts will reach stable Chrome. Until then, anyone concerned about an installed extension will still need to check its Web Store page manually and read the newest reviews rather than trusting the headline rating.