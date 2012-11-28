Back to Menu
Trapped under space junk
Best shows coming to Disney+
Adulting 101
Best iPhone Deals
Chrome
How to set up a Chromecast
1 hour ago
The best laptop deals for October 2019
Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
3 days ago
The best laptops under $500
6 days ago
The best budget laptops for 2019
1 week ago
Google continues to ignore the Chromecast, the best product it ever made
The Google Chromecast was launched more than six years ago, but remains fundamentally unchanged, allowing competitors like Amazon and Roku to prosper.
1 week ago
The Pixelbook Go is another spinoff, but I’m still waiting for a true sequel
1 week ago
Pixelbook Go vs. Pixelbook: How Google’s two Chromebooks compare
1 week ago
Pixelbook Go: 4 things we know and 1 big feature we’re still missing
1 week ago
The best Chromebook deals available in October 2019
1 week ago
Chrome Browser
These 6 popular browser extensions are selling your data
By
Allison Matyus
Your Google Chrome extensions are about to get a lot safer
By
Arif Bacchus
Now you can view Instagram Stories on the web thanks to a new Chrome extension
By
Trevor Mogg
Microsoft attempts to lure developers with tool to port Chrome extensions to Edge
By
Christian de Looper
Want to watch Netflix with a friend hundreds of miles away? Showgoers can help
By
Kris Wouk
Speed up Chrome and save bandwidth with Google’s new Data Saver extension
By
Kyle Wiggers
This mind-blowing Chrome extension restored my faith in humanity by getting rid of clickbait headlines
By
Drew Prindle
Chromecast
How to get your Chromecast connected to a hotel room TV
By
Josh Levenson
,
Simon Cohen
Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra: Everything you need to know
By
Simon Cohen
,
Josh Levenson
‘Cast’ like a boss with our list of the best Chromecast apps
By
Ryan Waniata
,
Kris Wouk
Chromecast Audio review
Google’s Chromecast Ultra is ready to serve up 4K HDR for $69
By
Julian Chokkattu
Test out new features before the public in Google's Chromecast Preview Program
By
Kyle Wiggers
Chromebooks
Watch what you want on premium Chromebooks with Google’s free Netflix deal
By
Jon Martindale
Hands on: Android apps for Chromebook
By
Justin Pot
Can a polished Chrome OS really replace Windows? We tested.
By
Matthew S. Smith
New Chromebooks from Asus and Acer reportedly coming later this year
By
Gloria Sin
Can Google rescue the Chromebook by making it more like Surface?
November 28, 2012
Google Chromebooks celebrate 1 year anniversary
December 12, 2011
Google cuts price of Chromebook in bid to boost Christmas sales
November 22, 2011
The best Chromebooks for 2019
1 week ago
Chrome OS
The best 2-in-1 laptops
By
Mark Coppock
Chromebooks vs. laptops
By
Luke Larsen
Lenovo’s colorful new Chromebooks make the jump to Intel processors
By
Chuong Nguyen
New Dell Chrome OS-powered Latitude 5400 and 5300 2-in-1s are made for business
By
Chuong Nguyen
Watch Amazon Prime Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed
1 week ago
Pixelbook Go leak shows 13-inch ‘Not Pink’ clamshell with a ridged bottom
1 week ago
The best touchscreen laptops of 2019
1 week ago
The best browser for Mac in 2019: Safari vs. Chrome vs. Firefox
2 weeks ago
How to pin a website to the taskbar
2 weeks ago
The best web browsers for 2019
2 weeks ago
The best laptops for college in 2019
2 weeks ago
Samsung’s new Chromebook 4 sports a beautiful MacBook-inspired unibody design
2 weeks ago
How to clear cookies
August 17, 2019
1.5% of Chrome users’ passwords are known to be compromised, according to Google
August 17, 2019
Asus ChromeBook Flip C434 review
August 15, 2019
The best ad blockers for Chrome
August 10, 2019
