The back-to-school shopping season is slowly creeping back up, and if you’ve got students to buy for or you are a student, why not take advantage of some great Prime Day deals to knock some of those supplies off your list? And why not start with the usual big ticket items, like a laptop? If you’re in need of a laptop for school with a price that’s easy on your wallet, take a gander at this latest Chromebook deal from Best Buy. It’s a 14-inch HP Chromebook, that has everything you need (laptop-wise) for a successful school year at an affordable price. Best Buy is offering this Chromebook for just $139, marked down from $299. That’s a savings of $160 that you could put to better use!

Why you should buy this 14-inch HP Chromebook

If you’re a student on a budget (or you need to buy a laptop for the student in your life and you need a budget-friendly pick), then look no further than this Prime Day deal from Best Buy. This Chromebook has you covered on the basics for less than $150. With this deal, you can expect to get an HP Chromebook that features a 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, a decent amount of RAM at 4GB, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Notably, it has up to 14 hours of battery life and HP Fast Charge feature, so students can have plenty of time to work on assignments or stream movies to relax. And the Fast Charge feature means they don’t have to wait too long for the laptop to charge back up — just 45 minutes for to charge back up to 50%. And a 3.35 pounds it’s pretty lightweight, so it should be portable for a student on-the-go. Plus, if you’re a student taking online classes, you may need a laptop that’s capable of video chatting. This Chromebook can handle that too with its built-in HP True Vision HD camera and dual array microphones.

This deal proves that students don’t have to spend a lot to get a decent laptop for school. Remember, with this Prime Day deal from Best Buy, you can grab a HP Chromebook for just $139, saving yourself $160 in the process. But if this laptop isn’t quite what you had in mind for yourself, be sure to take at look at these other great Prime Day laptop deals we’ve rounded up.

And if you want to learn more about Chromebooks, and what they have to offer, be sure to check out our guide on them.