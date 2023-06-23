Best MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Apple’s MacBooks are among the best laptops in the market, as they’re powered by high-quality components and they stand out with their gorgeous designs. If you’re already accustomed to MacOS, or you’re willing to learn the operating system coming from Windows, then you should always be on the lookout for MacBook deals. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the top offers that are available right now. However, since MacBooks almost always sell out quickly whenever retailers roll out Apple deals, if you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended to proceed with the purchase right away.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) — $800, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it’s still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it’s worth buying it just for that alone since you’ll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2022 (M2, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) — $1,100, was $1,299

Apple rolled out the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, the second generation of its own silicon, which combines with 8GB of RAM for even faster performance compared to its predecessor. The 13.3-inch Retina display promises vibrant images and sharp details, while the 256GB SSD offers ample storage space for your apps and documents. The 2022 Apple MacBook Pro also comes with the Touch Bar that replaces the traditional Function keys, two Thunderbolt ports for lightning-fast charging and data transfers, and a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 14.2-inch, 512GB SSD) — $1,799, was $1,999

The latest version of Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop, the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, goes even faster with upgrades to its M2 chip. This model features the M2 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU and 16GB of RAM, for outstanding performance when you’re multitasking or running demanding apps such as video editors. The laptop comes with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for even more stunning visuals, a 512GB SSD for more storage space, and a more power-efficient design that will let its battery last for up to 18 hours before requiring a recharge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 16.2-inch, 512GB SSD) — $2,250, was $2,499

If you want to stick with the M2 Pro but you want a larger display for a more comfortable viewing experience when you’re working on your projects, then you should be going for the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the 16.2-inch Liquid Renita XDR display. It keeps the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, but it’s got a a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU for even more computing power to run the most intensive software. The larger 2023 Apple MacBook Pro also offers longer battery life, as it can run up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Max, 14.2-inch, 1TB SSD) — $2,849, was $3,099

The M2 Max is currently Apple’s most powerful chip, and when you choose to have it with the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, you’ll be getting an extremely powerful machine that will be able to deal with practically anything that you throw at it. With a 12-core CPU, a 30-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, it will have no trouble dealing with even the most challenging processes, and with its 1TB SSD, you’re not going to run out of storage space any time soon. You’ll enjoy working on the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max can go all day with its 18-hour battery life.

When are the best MacBook deals?

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, it’s quite likely that you need one right now. When your existing laptop or MacBook has failed, you rarely have the luxury of waiting for the next seasonal sale to replace it. If that’s the case, there’s no harm in buying now. There are always worthy MacBook deals going on if you know where to look, so just pick the model that’s best for you, find the best price you can, and enjoy. However, if you’re thinking long-term and are able to wait, there may be better times of the year to buy a new MacBook.

Prime Day happens every summer as a celebration of Amazon’s birthday. However, it’s not just Amazon that gets in on this action, as many other retailers also run their own concurrent sales. You’ll need to wait a few months to see what happens, but Prime Day is often a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on tech and score a MacBook for less. Markdowns on Apple products aren’t always huge during this event but with some luck and good timing, you can catch something great on sale.

Otherwise, there’s always Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Again, there’s no guarantee of what the discounts will be, but technology is often the star of these shows. The catch? It’s not until the day after Thanksgiving, and that’s not till the end of November. That’s a long time to wait to buy a new MacBook if you need one soon. Worse, you may find your disposable income a lot lower because you’re doing holiday shopping for other people as well. Holiday shopping can always be stressful which is why it might be a better idea to buy right now. After all, you get more time to enjoy the delights of your MacBook if you buy today, and the MacBook deals we’ve found are still plenty good.

