 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best MacBook deals: Save on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Lucas Coll
By

Apple’s MacBooks are among the best laptops in the market, as they’re powered by high-quality components and they stand out with their gorgeous designs. If you’re already accustomed to MacOS, or you’re willing to learn the operating system coming from Windows, then you should always be on the lookout for MacBook deals. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the top offers that are available right now. However, since MacBooks almost always sell out quickly whenever retailers roll out Apple deals, if you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended to proceed with the purchase right away.

Today’s best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) — $800, was $999

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it’s still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it’s worth buying it just for that alone since you’ll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2022 (M2, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) — $1,100, was $1,299

The Apple MacBook Pro 2022 with Touch Bar on a white background.

Apple rolled out the 2022 Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, the second generation of its own silicon, which combines with 8GB of RAM for even faster performance compared to its predecessor. The 13.3-inch Retina display promises vibrant images and sharp details, while the 256GB SSD offers ample storage space for your apps and documents. The 2022 Apple MacBook Pro also comes with the Touch Bar that replaces the traditional Function keys, two Thunderbolt ports for lightning-fast charging and data transfers, and a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Related

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 14.2-inch, 512GB SSD) — $1,799, was $1,999

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 14 inch product image

The latest version of Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop, the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, goes even faster with upgrades to its M2 chip. This model features the M2 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU and 16GB of RAM, for outstanding performance when you’re multitasking or running demanding apps such as video editors. The laptop comes with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for even more stunning visuals, a 512GB SSD for more storage space, and a more power-efficient design that will let its battery last for up to 18 hours before requiring a recharge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Pro, 16.2-inch, 512GB SSD) — $2,250, was $2,499

A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.
Bram Naus / Unsplash

If you want to stick with the M2 Pro but you want a larger display for a more comfortable viewing experience when you’re working on your projects, then you should be going for the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with the 16.2-inch Liquid Renita XDR display. It keeps the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, but it’s got a a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU for even more computing power to run the most intensive software. The larger 2023 Apple MacBook Pro also offers longer battery life, as it can run up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 (M2 Max, 14.2-inch, 1TB SSD) — $2,849, was $3,099

The 14-inch MacBook Pro on a window sill.

The M2 Max is currently Apple’s most powerful chip, and when you choose to have it with the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, you’ll be getting an extremely powerful machine that will be able to deal with practically anything that you throw at it. With a 12-core CPU, a 30-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, it will have no trouble dealing with even the most challenging processes, and with its 1TB SSD, you’re not going to run out of storage space any time soon. You’ll enjoy working on the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and the 2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max can go all day with its 18-hour battery life.

When are the best MacBook deals?

If you’re looking for a new MacBook, it’s quite likely that you need one right now. When your existing laptop or MacBook has failed, you rarely have the luxury of waiting for the next seasonal sale to replace it. If that’s the case, there’s no harm in buying now. There are always worthy MacBook deals going on if you know where to look, so just pick the model that’s best for you, find the best price you can, and enjoy. However, if you’re thinking long-term and are able to wait, there may be better times of the year to buy a new MacBook.

Prime Day happens every summer as a celebration of Amazon’s birthday. However, it’s not just Amazon that gets in on this action, as many other retailers also run their own concurrent sales. You’ll need to wait a few months to see what happens, but Prime Day is often a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on tech and score a MacBook for less. Markdowns on Apple products aren’t always huge during this event but with some luck and good timing, you can catch something great on sale.

Otherwise, there’s always Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Again, there’s no guarantee of what the discounts will be, but technology is often the star of these shows. The catch? It’s not until the day after Thanksgiving, and that’s not till the end of November. That’s a long time to wait to buy a new MacBook if you need one soon. Worse, you may find your disposable income a lot lower because you’re doing holiday shopping for other people as well. Holiday shopping can always be stressful which is why it might be a better idea to buy right now. After all, you get more time to enjoy the delights of your MacBook if you buy today, and the MacBook deals we’ve found are still plenty good.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
Best iPad Deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro
iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Discounts have appeared on several of the most popular iPads. But rather than recommend you do all the work, we've rounded up the best iPad deals you can buy online today, with fantastic discounts on the new 10.2-inch iPad, the latest iPad Air, the travel-friendly iPad Mini, and the top-of-the-line iPad Pro. You can also find deals on new and refurbished earlier iPad models, which can be a wonderful way to save even more. Like most Apple deals, however, the best offers won't stick around, so act fast.
Apple iPad (2021) -- from $279, was from $329

Why Buy:

Read more
Dell Laptop Deals: Save on XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Latitude
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Some of the best laptop deals come from Dell, but with so many different options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we're on hand to pick out the highlights of the Dell laptop deals available right now. Below is a selection of great offers encompassing different budgets and needs, from simple laptops to gaming devices and high-end 2-in-1 laptops too. Keen to know more? Keep reading.

Best Dell laptop deals

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $169
ifa 2019 acer announces new line of chromebooks chromebook 314 cb314 1h 1ht 08

A new laptop can be an important investment, so you want to be sure you get the right laptop for your needs and the right laptop for your budget. There’s no single laptop that perfectly accommodates everyone, which is why we’ve rounded up details on several laptops among the best laptop deals currently available. From Apple laptops to PCs and from large laptops to Chromebooks, we’ve got everything you need to know to save on a laptop that works for you.
Acer Chromebook 314 — $169, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with an Intel processor and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 314 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more