I remember the days when a gaming laptop, or any laptop really, couldn’t hold up against the power and performance of even a low-grade desktop PC. Not that I’m saying I’m older — I’m middle-aged — but there was definitely a time when laptops were not what you wanted to use for gaming unless you absolutely had to. That’s no longer the case. Today, there are some incredibly powerful laptops that free you to play from just about anywhere, and that’s not even including modern PC handhelds. A great example of this is the Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop which has a GeForce RTX 4060 and supports full ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS. It has enough power to run Black Myth: Wokung without issues and allow me to reiterate, that’s possible on a laptop. Pretty impressive.

The best part, however, is that it won’t drain your money. The Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop is only $1,300, but it also offers 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Better yet, it has user-upgradeable options, as well, so it’s flexible and customizable. Today’s your lucky day. You have the chance to win this beast directly from Gigabyte. To enter, all you have to do is follow the tasks provided. To do that, or if you want to learn more about this particular Gigabyte gaming laptop, head below.

Learn more about the Gigabyte 16-inch G6X 9KG gaming laptop

I don’t know about you, but I prefer to see the full specs of a laptop in an easily digestible format. Bullet-list time!

Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop by the numbers:

Display: 16-inch WUXGA full-HD (1920 by 1080) at 165Hz

16-inch WUXGA full-HD (1920 by 1080) at 165Hz Screen Ratio: 16:10

16:10 CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor at 4.9GHz

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor at 4.9GHz RAM: 32GB of DDR5 at 4800mHz

32GB of DDR5 at 4800mHz Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 solid-state drive

1TB Gen4 M.2 solid-state drive GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Additional Features:

4-sided slim bezels with 90% screen-to-bezel ratio

Dolby Atmos audio technology

Built-in microphone for calls and streaming

Two 2-watt speakers with immersive audio

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with Power Delivery support

Fully backlit keyboard

Understandably, you might want to learn a little more about the gaming laptop featured here, or maybe you want to pour over the details yourself. Whatever the case, you know what to do.

Learn More

Enter to win the Gigabyte gaming laptop

Follow the instructions provided below to enter the giveaway for your chance at winning this beast of a gaming laptop from Gigabyte: