 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Giveaways

Here’s your chance to win this Gigabyte gaming laptop — a $1,300 value

By
GIGABYTE 16" Gaming Laptop Giveaway
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

I remember the days when a gaming laptop, or any laptop really, couldn’t hold up against the power and performance of even a low-grade desktop PC. Not that I’m saying I’m older — I’m middle-aged — but there was definitely a time when laptops were not what you wanted to use for gaming unless you absolutely had to. That’s no longer the case. Today, there are some incredibly powerful laptops that free you to play from just about anywhere, and that’s not even including modern PC handhelds. A great example of this is the Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop which has a GeForce RTX 4060 and supports full ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS. It has enough power to run Black Myth: Wokung without issues and allow me to reiterate, that’s possible on a laptop. Pretty impressive.

GIGABYTE 16" Gaming Laptop Giveaway
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

The best part, however, is that it won’t drain your money. The Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop is only $1,300, but it also offers 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Better yet, it has user-upgradeable options, as well, so it’s flexible and customizable. Today’s your lucky day. You have the chance to win this beast directly from Gigabyte. To enter, all you have to do is follow the tasks provided. To do that, or if you want to learn more about this particular Gigabyte gaming laptop, head below.

Learn more about the Gigabyte 16-inch G6X 9KG gaming laptop

GIGABYTE 16" Gaming Laptop Giveaway
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

I don’t know about you, but I prefer to see the full specs of a laptop in an easily digestible format. Bullet-list time!

Gigabyte G6X 9KG gaming laptop by the numbers:

  • Display: 16-inch WUXGA full-HD (1920 by 1080) at 165Hz
  • Screen Ratio: 16:10
  • CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core processor at 4.9GHz
  • RAM: 32GB of DDR5 at 4800mHz
  • Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 solid-state drive
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM
  • Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Additional Features:

  • 4-sided slim bezels with 90% screen-to-bezel ratio
  • Dolby Atmos audio technology
  • Built-in microphone for calls and streaming
  • Two 2-watt speakers with immersive audio
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C with Power Delivery support
  • Fully backlit keyboard

Understandably, you might want to learn a little more about the gaming laptop featured here, or maybe you want to pour over the details yourself. Whatever the case, you know what to do.

Learn More

Enter to win the Gigabyte gaming laptop

Follow the instructions provided below to enter the giveaway for your chance at winning this beast of a gaming laptop from Gigabyte:

Gigabyte 16″ Gaming Laptop Giveaway

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Should you buy a gaming laptop on Black Friday 2021?
Razer Blade 14 front view showing display and user.

You might be considering buying one of the best gaming laptops released this year in the Black Friday deals.

There are plenty of good options to be looking out for, whether you're purchasing a gaming laptop now or waiting for Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

Read more
Is the Surface Laptop Studio a legit gaming laptop? Here’s why (and why not)
Someone gaming on a Surface Laptop Studio.

Microsoft just announced the Surface Laptop Studio at its fall Surface event. It's a new addition to the Surface range, falling somewhere between the Surface Book and Surface Laptop. When I learned that it boasts a processor more powerful than Ultrabook chips seen on machines like the XPS 13 and a discrete graphics card, my mind went to one place right away -- gaming.

Is is the Surface gaming device we've long waited for? No, due to one obvious oversight in its configuration. However, it's still closer than we've ever gotten to a proper Surface notebook for gaming, and it has enough features to get me excited about picking up a Surface laptop with a tinge of gaming juice. Here's why.
The good: Some powerful hardware

Read more
HDMI 2.1 could reinvent PC gaming, and all gaming laptops should have it
acer predator triton 300 se hands on photos specs video ces 2021 07

HDMI 2.1 made a big splash at CES 2021. It's a strange thing to say about a port, but it just may end up having a bigger impact on PC gaming than any flashy new gaming laptop or even a graphics card.

It also might help overcome the barrier that has existed between PC and console gaming since the beginning. Here's why HDMI 2.1 could finally unite gaming -- and why all gaming PCs should support it moving forward.
Breaking down walls

Read more