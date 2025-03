It’s no secret that Apple sometimes waits a little longer than its competitors when it comes to releasing new tech in its products, but that approach often makes the delay worthwhile. Just look at the M4 iPad Pro: rival tablets have had OLED displays for years, but when Apple entered the fray in 2024, its tandem OLED panel blew everyone else out of the water.

I’ve been hoping for a long time that the company will pull a similar move with its best MacBooks, bringing OLED screens to its popular laptops that are far above what anyone else can offer. And now, it looks like there’s some good news and some bad news on that front, and it all depends on whether you’re a fan of the MacBook Pro or the MacBook Air.