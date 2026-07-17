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1Password lets Claude inside your accounts without handing over the keys

Claude can now sign in on your behalf while your password stays hidden, though trusting it after login is a separate decision

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1Password is giving Claude a way into your online accounts without making your passwords part of the bargain. The new 1Password for Claude integration can fill login details while keeping the credentials hidden from Anthropic’s AI agent.

Available now on Mac, the feature kicks in when Claude reaches a sign-in page during a task. Claude requests a saved login, then you approve or deny it. If approved, 1Password submits the credentials through a separate encrypted channel. Passwords and one-time codes never enter Claude’s context or Anthropic’s systems.

How does 1Password keep Claude out

Claude identifies the website and asks for access, but it receives only basic information about the approved login and whether the attempt worked. The 1Password browser extension decrypts and inserts the password while Claude temporarily stops reading the page.

Image showing Claude Cowork working on your phone and laptop
Anthropic

Agentic Mode also switches on whenever Claude takes control of a browser tab. It removes 1Password’s usual autofill interface and limits the agent to vault items approved for that session. If the submission fails, the extension clears the credentials before Claude regains control. There’s no half-filled form waiting for an inquisitive AI to inspect.

Where does that protection end

These safeguards cover how credentials are approved and delivered. Once Claude successfully signs in, it can operate inside the account as an authenticated user. What happens next depends on Claude’s controls and whatever that website allows it to do.

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Keeping a password away from the model closes one obvious security hole. It doesn’t make every action after login harmless. You’ll still need to consider the task and what Claude could view or change inside that account. A secure login solves the credential problem, not the trust problem.

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Mohamed Nohassi / Unsplash

Who can use it now

1Password for Claude is available to individual, family, and business subscribers using a Mac. It requires version 8.12.28 or later of the 1Password desktop app and browser extension, plus Claude’s desktop and browser extensions. Business administrators must enable agentic autofill before employees can connect it.

The first release works with usernames, passwords, and one-time codes saved as login items. Passkeys and social options such as Sign in with Google aren’t supported yet. Start with a tightly defined task on a low-risk account before giving Claude access to anything that could become expensive, public, or painful to undo.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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