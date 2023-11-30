 Skip to main content
Best Xbox Series X deals: consoles, games, and accessories

Aaron Mamiit
By
Xbox Series X on a table.
Xbox

The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s flagship video game console that’s competing against Sony’s PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, offers phenomenal performance with an extremely efficient cooling structure that allows it to remain surprisingly quiet while pushing out 12 teraflops of processing power. The Xbox Series X works amazing with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which grants access to a massive library of titles that you can play as long as your membership remains active. If you’re interested in Xbox Series X deals for the console, as well as its games and accessories, we’ve rounded up the top offers below, but since we’re not sure how long they’ll remain online, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases quickly.

Best Xbox Series X deals

The box of the Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo IV bundle.
Microsoft

If you don’t own the Xbox Series X yet, you’re missing out on a powerful console. Discounts don’t happen often, so the offers that we’ve rounded up here aren’t expected to last long. Whether you just want the console, or you prefer getting it with a bundled game or an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you’re going to get great value, especially if you’re able to pocket the savings from below.

  • Xbox Series X 1TB  Diablo IV bundle —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB + extra Xbox wireless controller —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB Assassin’s Creed Unity bundle —
  • Xbox Series X 1TB + three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate —

Best Xbox Series X game deals

The Master Chief with an assault rifle.
Microsoft

Our list of the best Xbox Series X games may be lacking in exclusives compared to other consoles, but the console is a fantastic way to play some of the most popular cross-platform titles. It doesn’t matter if you’re a casual or hardcore gamer, because there’s something from these Xbox Series X game deals that will be perfect for how you want to play.

  • Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Dead Space
  • Madden NFL 24
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Starfield

Best Xbox Series X accessory deals

The Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition - Stormcloud Vapor.
Microsoft

The best Xbox Series X accessories, which include controllers and gaming headsets, elevate the overall gaming experience. Some of these accessories are designed specifically for the Xbox Series X, while some of them may be used with other video game platforms, but in any case, you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the discounts from these Xbox Series X accessory deals.

  • Turtle Beach Recon wired controller —
  • Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor —
  • Xbox Wireless Headset —
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset —
  • Thrustmaster TMX racing wheel —
  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X 2TB —

Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
