Maybe you’ve found the best budget TV nobody seems to have heard of. Maybe that new waterproof phone didn’t turn out to be so waterproof after all. Maybe your favorite brand’s customer service deserves some love.

Whatever your story or experience, we’re handing you the mic for Digital Trends’ 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards.

For the first time ever, we’re celebrating the brands and devices that  our audience loves by reaching out to you directly. Because as much as our product experts try to put every gadget through the ringer and share the results, there are 20 million other stories we can’t tell. Until now.

So speak up! Spend a few minutes participating in our survey, and you’ll not only get to help guide other buyers to the right purchases, you’ll be eligible to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards, or the grand prize of a $500 Visa gift card.

That can buy a lot of fun tech, we promise. And after checking out the results from other readers, you might even have a better idea where to spend it.

Nvidia may be working on a surprising new budget GPU
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

This is certainly unexpected. Hints of an upcoming Nvidia graphics card showed up in the PCI-ID database, and it's definitely not what you think. Instead of working on the RTX 50-series or refreshing a 40-series GPU, Nvidia is bringing back the slowest RTX 30-series card -- the RTX 3050 -- but with an Ada Lovelace chip. In theory, that could make this the first RTX 30-series GPU to have access to Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3).

The GPU in question is a laptop version of the RTX 3050. It's hard to say why Nvidia would choose to release new versions of that particular card in 2024 (or beyond), but the RTX 3050 A exists -- VideoCardz found traces of it in the latest Nvidia drivers. Just the fact that there's an RTX 3050 in the works is surprising, but that it's based on the AD106 chip is what baffles me.

This fascinating new GPU completely ditches fans
ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive 24GB graphics card.

We may still be in limbo when it comes to next-gen graphics cards, but ASRock just launched a couple of interesting AMD GPUs. The ASRock RX 7900 XTX Passive and the RX 7900 XT Passive are two of AMD's most powerful consumer graphics cards, but this time around, they're completely fanless. That's right -- without an active cooling solution, these cards rely entirely on passive cooling.

At a glance, no one would've said that the cards in question are part of AMD's RX 7000 series. After all, the RX 7900 XTX normally features three fans, but this one comes with zero, and it's also significantly thinner than ASRock's other versions of the RX 7900 XTX. Both cards are now just dual-slot, and they're both shorter and thinner than their air-cooled counterparts.

Microsoft considers surprising change to prevent future outages
The Blue Screen of Death seen on a laptop.

The massive IT outage from last weekend was not a bad look for CrowdStrike -- but Microsoft too. To avoid future large-scale issues, Microsoft is evaluating blocking third-party security software from accessing the Windows Kernel, according to a blog post by John Cable, VP of program management for Windows servicing and delivery.

If this change were to be put in place, the restriction would imitate Apple's 2020 move, which limited third-party software from accessing its core operating system. The change was introduced in macOS Big Sur, ensuring that every system partition (or volume) that contains the core operating system is cryptographic verified, down to every last file. The goal, of course, is preventing changes from third-party entities that could melt down the whole system. Sound familiar?

