 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s M4 MacBook Air combines power and portability

By
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple has just launched a new MacBook Air equipped with its M4 chip, bringing improved performance and efficiency to one of the company’s best MacBooks. The long-rumored update means that all of Apple’s laptops now come with the M4 chip.

As expected, the M4 MacBook Air is more of an evolution than a revolution. The M4 chip means a slight improvement in terms of performance compared to the previous M3 version, but there are few changes elsewhere.

Recommended Videos

The laptop’s chassis remains the same, as do its display, speakers, and keyboard. Apple last updated the MacBook Air’s design in 2022, and the company is not expected to repeat the trick for another couple of years.

The M4 chip (or some variation of it) is now present in the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and the iMac, putting it in about half of Apple’s computers. Other Macs, like the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, have not yet received the chip, but are expected to make the transition over the next few months.

Rumors suggest that Apple will quickly move on to the M5, with a new MacBook Pro bearing this chip landing in late 2025. Apple has begun switching most of its Macs to an annual release cycle, so we will likely see an M5 MacBook Air arrive sometime in 2026.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
Alex Blake has been working with Digital Trends since 2019, where he spends most of his time writing about Mac computers…
Apple’s iPhone 16e is here, and it’s making me frustrated about the MacBook
A group of iPhone 16e phones arranged in a pattern.

The new iPhone 16e is here, and it’s the biggest revamp in the history of Apple’s affordable iPhone line. With Face ID security, an A18 chip and USB-C connectivity, it’s an overhaul that touches almost every part of the device.

Perhaps the most momentous change, though, is the introduction of a large, 6.1-inch OLED display. This is the first time the now-renamed iPhone SE has had an all-screen front face, and it’s also the first time it’s been infused with OLED technology.

Read more
Apple’s best M4 Macs are deeply discounted – here’s why now is the best time to buy
The Mac mini up on its side on a desk.

A few years ago, I bought a refurbished MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip from Apple. This, it turned out, was one of the best decisions I could have made. The MacBook Pro was in like-new condition, yet I got it with a deep discount. It’s a device that is still going strong today.

Now, Apple is at it again, and this time you’re able to score money off on two of the best Macs available right now. What’s more, these are just any old discounts – they’re serious cuts of around 15%, which is a significant saving when you’re talking about a device that costs hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Read more
I’ve waited patiently for a MacBook revival. Dell already made one
Dell XPS 13 resting atop Apple's 12-inch MacBook.

I remember when Apple put the M1 silicon inside the iPad Pro. That devious smile by CEO Tim Cook, appearing in his first action-filled ad spot and dropping a tech bombshell on a grossly unprepared audience. Oof! Tablet computing would never be the same again, I thought. Merely a week later, I spent a fortune on the iPad Pro and didn’t regret my decision.

A similar reaction was observed a decade ago when Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook. The thinnest laptop Apple has ever made, it was an engineering marvel. But at $1,299, serving sub-par performance, a controversial keyboard, and below-average battery life made sure that it didn’t survive past half a decade.

Read more