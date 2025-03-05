Apple’s M4 MacBook Air combines power and portability

Apple has just launched a new MacBook Air equipped with its M4 chip, bringing improved performance and efficiency to one of the company’s best MacBooks. The long-rumored update means that all of Apple’s laptops now come with the M4 chip.

As expected, the M4 MacBook Air is more of an evolution than a revolution. The M4 chip means a slight improvement in terms of performance compared to the previous M3 version, but there are few changes elsewhere.

The laptop’s chassis remains the same, as do its display, speakers, and keyboard. Apple last updated the MacBook Air’s design in 2022, and the company is not expected to repeat the trick for another couple of years.

The M4 chip (or some variation of it) is now present in the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, and the iMac, putting it in about half of Apple’s computers. Other Macs, like the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, have not yet received the chip, but are expected to make the transition over the next few months.

Rumors suggest that Apple will quickly move on to the M5, with a new MacBook Pro bearing this chip landing in late 2025. Apple has begun switching most of its Macs to an annual release cycle, so we will likely see an M5 MacBook Air arrive sometime in 2026.