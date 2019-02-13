Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be a big deal — not just because it’s the first one of the year, but because it’s commemorating 10 years of the Galaxy S-series with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. It’s also where we’ll likely see Samsung’s long-rumored foldable phone, in what could be a pivotal moment in the mobile landscape. The action-packed event is set for Feb. 20 in San Francisco. The keynote kicks off at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), and we’ll be on the ground bringing you coverage straight from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know

By Andy Boxall - Wed February 13, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch: Everything we know so far

By Andy Boxall - Tue February 12, 2019

Samsung's wireless Galaxy Buds show up in black in latest leak

By Simon Cohen - Tue February 12, 2019
Recent Stories
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

It hasn't even been announced yet, but you can already reserve the Galaxy S10

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
samsung unveils gear sport fit2 pro 14235
Wearables

Leak shows what One UI will look like on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung may be about to resurrect its Sport line of smartwatches under a new name: The Galaxy Watch Sport, or maybe the Galaxy Active. Leaks and rumors are building our picture of the device at the moment.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds show up in black in latest leak

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Galaxy S10? Foldable phone? What to expect from Samsung’s Unpacked on Feb. 20

Samsung's skipping Mobile World Congress 2019 to launch its next big smartphone a week earlier in San Francisco. We're fully expecting the Galaxy S10 to show up, but what else will be there? Here's what to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung teases it will reveal its foldable phone during the Galaxy S10 event

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Samsung rumored to mark 10 years of the Galaxy S line with a 5G model

Samsung is rumored to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy S10, called the Galaxy S10 X. The phone may be larger than the standard Galaxy S10 devices, and feature a very impressive specification sheet.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

Midnight black and cloud silver Samsung Galaxy Note 9s are on the way

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it's Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with an updated processor, a brand-new S Pen, and much more. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy watch news
Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch comes to Macy's and JCPenney

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device has a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to track your fitness.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Alanna-Cotton
Wearables

The Galaxy Watch will make you a better person

The newly unveiled Galaxy Watch pushes the edge of the wearable envelope: This smartwatch aims to improve not just your fitness but your overall wellness, explains Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
wireless charger duo
Mobile

The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is now available for $120

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced its Wireless Charger Duo -- a wireless charging pad that's capable of charging two devices at once. The device was released alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
Mobile

5 of our favorite features on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is finally here, and it's bigger and better than ever. We've rounded up a short list of our favorite features on Samsung's latest flagship, from Fortnite to a massive 512GB of storage.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
what to expect at samsung galaxy unpacked august 2018 note 9
Mobile

From the Note 9 to smart speakers, here's everything from Galaxy Unpacked

From the jaw-dropping Galaxy Note 9, to the surprising Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Bixby, and the all-new Galaxy Watch. Here's everything that was announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2018.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy home speaker news on stage
Smart Home

Samsung's Galaxy Home uses not-so-smart Bixby to do your bidding

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Home smart speaker to rival Amazon's Echo, Google Home, and Apple's HomePod. However, it is not quite ready to provide release and price details.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Galaxy Note 9 front
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy S9 Plus vs. Galaxy S9: Which is right for you?

With a veritable galaxy of smartphones to choose from, it can be tricky to find the right one. Samsung's current flagship trio have a lot to offer, but which is best? Join us as we compare the Note 9, S9 Plus, and Galaxy S9.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy Note 9 fingerprint sensor and lenses
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Galaxy Note 8 vs. Note 5: All the changes of note

Samsung's Galaxy Note series features tempting, big screen, productivity powerhouses, but how much has changed in the latest release? We pit Galaxy Note 9 vs. Note 8 vs. Note 5 to find out precisely what the differences are.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung s pen
Mobile

The countdown is on: Here's how to watch Samsung Unpacked 2018

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is today, and the excitement is becoming very real. But how do you watch it? Here's how you can watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event and keep updated.
Posted By Mark Jansen
galaxy note s pen is pointless samsung 8 schedule
Mobile

What’s the point of the Note’s S Pen? Samsung needs to find one or kill it

The Galaxy Note 9’s announcement will bring with it another S Pen stylus, a feature only the artistic will get excited about. Samsung should be embarrassed about its lack of use, and we’re hoping the Note 9’s stylus includes new…
Posted By Andy Boxall