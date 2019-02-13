Share

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be a big deal — not just because it’s the first one of the year, but because it’s commemorating 10 years of the Galaxy S-series with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. It’s also where we’ll likely see Samsung’s long-rumored foldable phone, in what could be a pivotal moment in the mobile landscape. The action-packed event is set for Feb. 20 in San Francisco. The keynote kicks off at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), and we’ll be on the ground bringing you coverage straight from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.