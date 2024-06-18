 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S25 will fix a big mistake Samsung made with the Galaxy S24

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray in hand.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

We’re still a little bit away from when Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 in January. At the moment, we’re anticipating Samsung’s latest foldables — the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 — to arrive on July 10 during a Samsung event in Paris. However, a new leak from Ming-Chi Kuo has tipped some details about the Galaxy S25 specs.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will pack the latest and greatest hardware with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. According to Kuo, Qualcomm will be the sole supplier of the S25, unlike the previous year, when it only supplied 40% of the chips for the S24. That means there will not be different Qualcomm and Exynos models scattered across the global market, which should reduce the performance difference experienced by users. The Exynos 2500 may simply not be ready to ship due to a lower-than-expected 3nm yield.

Recommended Videos

Qualcomm will likely be the sole SoC supplier for the Samsung Galaxy S25 (vs. 40% for the S24), as the Exynos 2500 may not ship due to Samsung&#39;s lower-than-expected 3nm yield.

In addition to the significant increase in supply share, Qualcomm&#39;s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will see a price…

&mdash; 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 17, 2024

Related

That’s not great news for Samsung’s in-house chips, but it is great news for Qualcomm, which will benefit from the increased market share and Samsung users who value the reliably powerful performance offered by Snapdragon chips compared with what you typically get on Exynos. It’s also good news for TSMC, which is the exclusive supplier of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

While we don’t have a frame of reference to compare the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 with the yet-to-be-released Exynos 2500, we do know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outperformed both the Exynos and Tensor chipsets of its generation in benchmark tests.

Illustration of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm S7 Pro Sound Platform, and Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 chips.
Qualcomm

There is a big downside here, though. This leak from Kuo essentially confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 25-30% more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which could translate to a hundred dollars or more of a price increase when the Galaxy S25 finally comes out.

However, we’re still many months away from when the Galaxy S25 is expected to launch, so there’s no need to panic just yet. There’s always a chance that Samsung may choose to eat some or all of the cost of the new chips rather than hike prices. After all, with phones like the S24 Ultra that is already upward of $1,000, there’s only so much you can increase the price without dramatically reducing your potential market.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Check your Samsung Galaxy S22 for a big update right now
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in a purple color.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Samsung is finally fulfilling its promise in the post-Galaxy S24 launch era. The company, via an official newsroom post, has confirmed that the generative AI tricks that made its latest flagship phones stand out are now rolling out for the two-generation-old Galaxy S22 series phones.

Read more
Galaxy AI is coming to more Samsung phones very soon
A person using the Generative AI wallpapers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI technology to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This comes just months after the software was revealed with the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung has begun rolling out Galaxy AI features to anyone with a Galaxy S22 series phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, or Galaxy Z Flip 4. You will soon be able to download One UI 6.1 to get all of the benefits of Galaxy AI. The update appears to be rolling out in Korea now, suggesting it should hit U.S. devices very soon.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung has a strong presence in the smartwatch market with its Galaxy Watch series, which includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic later this year. However, rumors suggest that Samsung is also working on a new addition to its smartwatch lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Information about this watch is sparse at the moment. However, that should change as we approach a launch date. Here's the latest information on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: release date

Read more