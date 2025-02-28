 Skip to main content
Enter to win the Jackery 5000 Plus Explorer and accessories!

Be it a bunch of wind or a summer brownout, it pays to be prepared for days when the power goes down. That’s why we’re keen to draw attention to products like the Jackery 5000 Plus Explorer Power Station. This beast of a backup generator boasts a 5,040Wh capacity and 12 outputs, so you’ll be able to keep essential appliances and medical equipment operating when electricity is taking a vacation.

This Jackery power station is also part of an awesome giveaway: Between February 28 and March 28, US residents may enter to win Jackery’s Essential Home Backup Kit, which includes the Jackery 5000 Plus Explorer Power Station, plus a Smart Transfer Switch and two solar panels.

How to enter

Enter here to win the Jackery 5000 Plus Explorer

What’s inside the Jackery Essential Home Backup Kit?

The Jackery 5000 Plus Explorer Power Station is a force to be reckoned with. Delivering up to 7,200 watts of power, the 5000 Plus is designed to provide over one day’s worth of power on a full charge. This can be expanded to 30kWh, which bodes well for off-grid homes and businesses that may experience longer-than-average downtimes during storms and brownouts.

The 5000 Plus Explorer also features 120V/240V dual voltage outputs, along with numerous AC and DC connections and USB ports. The included Smart Transfer Switch can be tied to your home’s main electrical supply to keep lights, alarms, and other essentials going when the power is out. The bundle also comes with two SolarSaga 500 solar panels to keep the Explorer charged up.

Jackery’s Essential Home Backup Kit contains $6,000 worth of hardware, so this is definitely a giveaway worth entering! Get your name in the race between February 28 and March 28.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
