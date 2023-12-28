Every day, we humans dream up more and more ways to use technology to make the world a better place. Whether its solar panels that generate green energy, 3d printed prosthetics, or gene editing tools that eradicate diseases; there’s no shortage of world-changing tech out there. But it’s also easy for all those good things to get buried beneath all the bad news on the Internet. That’s why we started Tech For Change: an ongoing series in which we shine a spotlight on positive uses of technology, and showcase how they’re helping to make the world a better place.