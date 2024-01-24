The Batman 2: release date, plot, cast, trailer

Following the success of The Batman in 2022, a sequel from Warner Bros. Pictures was inevitable. Even the revamped DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran won’t derail director Matt Reeves’ plans for The Batman 2, which has been officially titled The Batman Part II.

Robert Pattinson will once again portray Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman. Beyond that, several questions remain for the upcoming sequel. To sort out the facts from the rumors, we’ve compiled this roundup that shares everything we know about The Batman Part II so far.

When does The Batman Part II come out?

Officially, The Batman Part II is supposed to be released on October 3, 2025. Unofficially, it might be very difficult for the film to make that date. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the film’s October 2025 debut in January 2023, five months before the writers’ strike kicked off six months of labor disputes in Hollywood. The original plan was for The Batman Part II to begin production in November 2023. That would have allowed it to easily make its 2025 date.

At the moment, The Batman Part II has not started production, nor have any new cast members been announced. There have been unconfirmed reports that the film will begin shooting in March 2024, but Warner Bros. has yet to confirm or deny that. But the longer this movie isn’t being filmed, the less likely it is to hit theaters next year.

What’s the plot of The Batman Part II?

It’s simply too soon to say. There’s no confirmation as to who the primary villain will be, or what’s happening beyond the continued evolution of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. The Batman ended with Pattinson’s Dark Knight seen in a more heroic light by the people of Gotham City, so presumably the sequel will start with that status quo.

Who has been cast in The Batman Part II?

When Warner Bros. announced The Batman 2 in April 2022, only Pattinson was confirmed to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Regardless, the following cast members will almost definitely be back: Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. Farrell is also starring in Max’s spinoff series, The Penguin, which will chronicle Cobblepot’s rise to the top of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Zoë Kravitz could return as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, but it’s also possible that Reeves will hold off on her return to give Bruce a new love interest. Barry Keoghan had a brief cameo as The Joker in The Batman, which established his possible alliance with Paul Dano’s Riddler. But for now, neither Keoghan nor Dano are confirmed for the sequel.

Is there a trailer for The Batman Part II?

No. In fact, the earliest we are likely to see a trailer is probably mid-March 2025 to April 2025 at next year’s CinemaCon. That’s assuming that The Batman Part II can begin filming in the near future and meet its October 2025 release date. If the film slips into 2026, then the trailer probably will be delayed as well.

Jeffrey Wright hasn’t seen a script yet

Don’t hold your breath waiting for The Batman 2 to hit theaters … or even to start shooting. One of the key actors from the first film who is set to return hasn’t even read a completed script yet. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, freshly monted Oscar nominated actor Jeffrey Wright commented that he has yet to see a Batman 2 screenplay.

“You’ve seen as much of a script as I have at this point,” said Wright, who played Batman’s ally James Gordon in the 2022 film. “I don’t want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it.”

“Clearly, I’m Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film, the first film, so we may be moving up in the ranks, I suppose, but I haven’t seen anything yet,” he added. “I’m being patient, letting [director] Matt Reeves do his thing — which is going to be magical and wonderful — and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes.”

