Finally, DC is making a Teen Titans live-action movie

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of DC's Titans.
DC Comics

The next chapter of the DC superheroes will begin in 2025 with James Gunn’s Superman reboot, but the Man of Steel is going to have some company down the line. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios is planning a live-action Teen Titans feature film, and the screenwriter has already been lined up.

Ana Nogueira, the writer of the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will tackle the Teen Titans screenplay. Prior to focusing on her creative endeavors, Nogueira was best-known as an actress who had recurring roles on The Vampire Diaries, The Blacklist, and Hightown. She was also one of the main cast members of The Michael J. Fox Show.

The modern Teen Titans are comprised of Robin/Nightwing, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Raven, and Donna Troy. However, when the team was initially created in the 1960s, it was a group made up entirely of sidekicks including Robin, Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Wonder Girl.

The Titans pose for a picture in a DC comic book.
DC Comics

The Titans were reinvigorated during the 1980s under the creative team of Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez. Wolfman and Perez were the ones who aged up the Titans beyond their teens, and they also debuted Robin’s new costume and the code name of Nightwing. More importantly, that creative team also introduced Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire, all of whom have been associated with the franchise ever since.

This film will not be the Titans’ first adventures in live-action. Titans, a live-action show created for the DC Universe in 2018, ran for four seasons, including the last two on Max. But an even larger audience knows the team from the 2003 Teen Titans animated series, as well as its 2013 follow-up show, Teen Titans Go!, which is still running. Both animated series offered a more comedic take on the Titans, but the more mature version of the team has been used in DC’s direct-to-video animated movies.

Teen Titans doesn’t currently have a release date or a director attached. But that may change soon.

