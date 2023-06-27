Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The search for the next Superman and Lois Lane is over. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Superman: Legacy writer and director James Gunn has selected David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to step into the iconic roles. Corenswet and Brosnahan participated in a final round of auditions last weekend. Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were also among the finalists for Superman/Clark Kent, while Phoebe Dynevor and Emma Mackey were the runners-up for Lois.

Gunn didn’t waste any time confirming the news on his Twitter account, while also praising his two new stars.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

Some of the previous Superman actors, like Christopher Reeves and Brandon Routh, were largely unknown before landing the role of a lifetime. As a former child actor, Corenswet is far from a newcomer to the industry. But Superman: Legacy will be the first time that Corenswet has ever headlined a major studio film, and we’re all going to have to get used to spelling his name. His previous credits include Netflix’s Hollywood, HBO’s We Own This City, and Pearl. He is also slated for roles in the Twister sequel, Twisters, and Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake.

Of the two newly-signed actors, Brosnahan is the bigger star because she is coming off a five-season run as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For her performance as Midge, Brosnahan won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018. Her other notable roles include stints on House of Cards and Manhattan, as well as the feature films The Finest Hours, Patriots Day, I’m Your Woman, and The Courier.

Superman: Legacy will be the first film in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. The reboot will swoop into theaters on July 11, 2025.

