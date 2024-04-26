 Skip to main content
3 Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 26-28)

Blair Marnell
By
Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Searchlight Pictures

As you’ve probably noticed, this is the last weekend of April. That means Hulu is about to lose some of its best movies before the new titles arrive May 1. And while we’ve already shared five great movies leaving Hulu at the end of April, those aren’t the only terrific titles going out the door.

That’s why this week’s picks for the three Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend are off the beaten path from the films we’ve previously chosen for April. We’ve picked out a historical drama, a romantic dramedy, and a remix of a classic Charles Dickens story. But since these movies are only around until April 30, you should catch these flicks before they go off to some other streamer.

The Last Duel (2021)

Adam Driver and Matt Damon sit on horses in The Last Duel.
20th Century Studios

We promised you romance, but you won’t find any of that in The Last Duel. Ridley Scott’s film is inspired by a true story, and it’s really a miracle that Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) didn’t murder the two men in her life. Her husband, Jean de Carrouges (Oppenheimer‘s Matt Damon), is a petulant man-baby who takes offense at every perceived snub before continuously whining about it. And Jean’s former friend, Jacques le Gris (Adam Driver), is a rapist. The movie attempts to add some ambiguity about Jacques’ actions, but it seems fairly cut and dried.

When Marguerite publicly makes her accusation of rape against Jacques, Jean lobbies for a duel to the death to settle the issue. What Marguerite doesn’t realize until too late is that if her husband loses the duel, then she’ll be burned alive for perjury even though she told the truth all along.

Watch The Last Duel on Hulu.

Take This Waltz (2011)

Luke Kirby and Michelle Williams in Take This Waltz.
Mongrel Media

There are countless rom-coms that start with the couple meeting, and Take This Waltz is no exception. But it starts veering into drama as soon as Margot (The Fabelmans actress Michelle Williams) tells Daniel (Luke Kirby) that she’s married. Margot’s husband, Lou Rubin (Seth Rogen), has no idea that his wife has the hots for Daniel, and he doesn’t see the mutual attraction they already share when Daniel moves in next door.

This forces Margot to question who it is that she really wants to be with as she risks breaking the hearts of both men in her life. Take This Waltz isn’t really talked about in 2024, but that’s not because it isn’t good. It’s a quiet, unfussy drama, and one of the more honest movies about romance you’ll see this year.

Watch Take This Waltz on Hulu.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

Aneurin Barnard and Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Searchlight Pictures

If you’ve read Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield or seen any of the previous movie adaptations, then you already know the basic story of The Personal History of David Copperfield. But it does remix a few things to keep you on your toes. Monkey Man‘s Dev Patel stars as David Copperfield, and he’s surrounded by a fantastic cast that includes Doctor Who‘s Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Benedict Wong, Gwendoline Christie, and The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark.

David’s life is beset by setbacks and tragedy, and he even makes an enemy out of one of his schoolmates, Uriah Heep (Ben Whishaw). However, David is also adept at making lifelong friends, and part of David’s quest to pull himself up is to help carry the burden of the people whom he’s come to love. But ultimately, David gets the opportunity to take control of his story, assuming he can make the right choices.

Watch The Personal History of David Copperfield on Hulu.

