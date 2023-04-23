Where to watch all the Spider-Man movies

Superheroes may be common in movie theaters, but Spider-Man is one of the few who stands head and shoulders above the rest. Marvel’s iconic hero helped pave the way for the onslaught of superhero flicks in the modern era, and he has been the company’s flagship character for over six decades. Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko captured lightning in a bottle with Peter Parker’s alter ego, and the creators who came after them have only added to their legacy with new tales and adventures. Spidey’s stories were almost too grand for live-action until director Sam Raimi cracked the code in 2002 with Spider-Man. Since then, Spidey has been a box office superstar with some of the highest-grossing movies in the genre.

Unfortunately, if you want to stream the Spider-Man flicks online, it isn’t easy. Unlike its rival studios, Sony Pictures has no streaming service to call its own. And although several Spider-Man films are now on Disney+, the others remain locked down with other channels or streamers. But that doesn’t mean that you don’t have the option to find them. To simplify things, we’ve put together this guide that will tell you where you can watch all of the Spider-Man movies.

Related Videos

Where to Stream: Disney+

It took decades of development hell and even lawsuits before Marvel’s famous wall-crawling hero finally got a proper movie on the big screen. And in 2002, director Sam Raimi helped usher in the superhero age of cinema with Spider-Man. This film is arguably just as important to a generation of movie lovers as Richard Donner’s Superman over two decades earlier. Almost everyone knew who Spider-Man was before this flick was released, but this was the film that defined him.

A young Tobey Maguire stars as Peter Parker, a brilliant teenager who is horrifically bullied by his classmates, with the exception of his friend, Harry Osborn (James Franco), and the proverbial girl next door, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst). During a field trip, Peter is bitten by a radioactive spider, which gives him superhuman abilities. However, it’s not until the murder of his uncle, Ben Parker (Cliff Robertson), that Peter realizes that he needs to be a hero. And once he becomes Spider-Man, Peter makes an enemy out of Harry’s father, Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), aka the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Where to Stream: Disney+

The second Spider-Man movie is arguably one of the greatest superhero films ever made. Raimi is at the top of his game in Spider-Man 2 as Peter (Maguire) questions his path as a hero while Mary Jane (Dunst) prepares to marry another man. Meanwhile, Harry (Franco) is obsessed with getting his revenge on Spidey, unaware that his best friend is also his self-declared enemy.

Alfred Molina’s Dr. Otto Octavius elevates the entire film with a more sympathetic take on the man destined to become Doctor Octopus. Before the fateful accident that destroys his life, Otto and Peter actually bond over their mutual love for science. But once Otto embraces his new persona, he gives Spider-Man the fight of his life and threatens everyone that he loves.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Where to Stream: Disney+

Admittedly, there’s a bit too much happening in Spider-Man 3, as Raimi was forced to include Eddie Brock Jr./Venom (Topher Grace) despite the fact that Harry (Franco) was the natural choice as the villain to close out the trilogy. As Peter (Maguire) prepares to shore up his future with Mary Jane (Dunst), Harry attacks Peter and tries to get his revenge.

Peter also learns that a petty crook, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), was the man who killed his uncle. Flint’s subsequent transformation into Sandman is one of the film’s biggest technical accomplishments. Yet for Peter, the real battle lies within, as an alien symbiote begins influencing his mind before bringing out the darker aspects of his personality.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Where to Stream: Disney+

For the first big screen reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man recast Peter Parker with Andrew Garfield in the lead, while his love interest is Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) instead of Mary Jane. This film once again went through the beats of Spider-Man’s origin, while Garfield’s Peter was much angrier and more reckless than his predecessor. But the chemistry between Garfield and Stone really heats up the screen.

Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) serves as Peter’s mentor, which makes things awkward when he becomes the Lizard and decides that NYC needs a Lizard-style makeover. Gwen’s father, New York Police Capt. George Stacy (Denis Leary), proves to be a worthy ally for Spidey, even as he strongly disapproves of Peter’s relationship with Gwen.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Where to Stream: Starz / Direct TV

There’s a bad case of Marvel Cinematic Universe envy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which seems to be more concerned with setting up a Sinister Six movie than delivering a coherent story. Garfield and Stone reprise their roles as Peter and Gwen, with their romance hitting a few rough patches near the end of their high school years.

The film’s biggest issues lie with its villains, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx). Max’s villainous arc bizarrely mirrors Batman Forever’s Riddler story, while his Electro looks more like Mr. Freeze than his comic book counterpart. As for Harry, his friendship with Peter feels very forced and unconvincing. And Harry’s transformation into the Green Goblin is so rushed that it fails to land.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)

Where to Stream: Starz / Direct TV

Marvel Studios took a more active hand in making Spider-Man: Homecoming, which marks the first solo adventure of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. In this incarnation, Peter idolizes Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and he is infatuated with his classmate, Liz (Laura Harrier) While Peter strives to become an Avengers-level hero, he stumbles upon Adrian Toomes/Vulture, a man with a grudge against Stark and a closer connection to Peter’s life than he expects.

Peter’s eagerness works against him here, as Stark ultimately takes away most of his high-tech gadgets. Fortunately for Peter, he still has the support of best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and the apparent interest of his classmate, Michelle Jones (Zendaya).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Where to Stream: Fubo / Direct TV / FXNow

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first-ever animated Spider-Man movie, and it is a visually stunning film with a rousing story that earned it an Oscar for Best Animated Movie. In this world, Peter Parker (Chris Pine) is the one and only Spider-Man … until he is murdered by Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber). Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) not only witnesses the death of Peter, but he emerges as the next Spider-Man when he too is bitten by a radioactive spider.

Fisk’s plans to meddle with the multiverse brings other Spider-Heroes to this Earth, including an older Peter (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), the Spider-Woman of her world. Things get even more bizarre as Fisk’s ambitions proceed, but the heart of this film is about Miles’ internal journey to become a hero. It also fleshes out Miles’ relationship with his parents, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez), as well as Miles’ bond with his uncle, Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali), who is secretly the villainous Prowler.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Where to Stream: Starz / Direct TV

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, everyone expects Spider-Man to be the next Iron Man. Regardless, Spider-Man: Far From Home plays more like a teenage comedy as Peter (Holland), Ned (Batalon), MJ ( Zendaya), and their classmates embark on a European vacation.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) interrupts Peter’s revelry with a mission to confront elemental villains from other worlds in the multiverse. That’s where Peter encounters Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a hero who claims to be from an Earth that was destroyed by the elementals. Peter sees Mysterio as a new mentor figure, unaware that he’s already fallen for an elaborate con that may destroy Stark’s legacy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Where to Stream: Starz / Direct TV

Mysterio’s revenge not only wreaks havoc on Peter (Holland), but it also affects his friends, Ned (Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Out of desperation, Peter approaches Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to use magic to make the rest of the world forget about his secret. This soon proves to have disastrous consequences, as villains from alternate worlds begin appearing in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the conclusion of two decades of Spider-Man movies by not only bringing back both of Holland’s predecessors, but also by providing some emotional closure for Peter (Maguire), Peter (Garfield), and even the current Peter (Holland), who finally becomes the Spider-Man that he was always meant to be.

Editors' Recommendations