Spider-Man 4 is on the verge of landing a director.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton is in early talks to direct Spider-Man 4, the next installment in the Tom Holland-led superhero franchise.

If an agreement is met, Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, the director of Holland’s previous three Spider-Man films: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the fourth Spider-Man movie, with Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal of Sony producing.

Cretton is best known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel film received praise for its action sequences and strong representation of Asian culture. Released in September 2021, Shang-Chi grossed over $432 million and spawned the development of a sequel.

Cretton had been tapped to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, Cretton exited the project last November to focus on his other Marvel projects, including a Shang-Chi sequel and the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, with the latter in postproduction.

THR’s report states Spider-Man 4 is planning to shoot early next year. Per Deadline, Holland and Zendaya have been in contact with Spider-Man producers and executives about the fourth installment’s development. New deals will “likely be underway soon.” Holland has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Zendaya has starred as Peter’s friend and love interest, MJ, in the MCU’s three Spider-Man films.

In July, Feige said he and Pascal were working on Spider-Man 4 and would be done with a script “relatively soon.”

Spider-Man 4 does not have a release date.