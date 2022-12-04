After the spectacular success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in a fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though such a sequel is already in development, almost nothing is known about what the film is about or who will appear in it.

The possibilities are endless for Spidey’s next adventure, so as the world anxiously waits for him to swing back onto the big screen, here is a list of new characters Spider-Man could meet in his fourth film in the MCU.

Hammerhead

This metal-headed mobster leads one of the crime families in the Maggia (Marvel’s version of the Mafia), and he has remained one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies. After this gangster was brutally beaten in a back-alley brawl, his fractured skull was replaced with a metal plate that made it indestructible.

Hammerhead saw a rise in popularity following his appearance as the main antagonist in the DLC pack for Marvel’s Spider-Man. If the MCU decides to have the webslinger fight more street-level villains, Hammerhead could make for a much more grounded villain in a superpowered world.

In the comics, Spencer Smythe was a professor who created robots to hunt down and unmask Spider-Man, all while being funded by J. Jonah Jameson. The latter even piloted one of these machines himself so he could personally reveal the webslinger’s secret identity.

Since Doctor Strange wiped the world’s memory of Peter Parker, Jameson could try to unmask Spider-Man once again by hiring Smythe to create and send out the Spider-Slayers.

Firestar and Iceman

For those who watched the vintage cartoon series Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, these two superheroes will be welcome additions to Peter’s team. As their names imply, Angelica Jones and Bobby Drake are superpowered mutants who have control over fire and ice, respectively. Since Marvel Studios is setting the stage for mutants to rock the MCU, these two heroes could start out as Spidey’s partners before joining the X-Men.

Just as Doctor Strange faced his evil variant in Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man could face this wicked version of himself in his next solo film. As the name implies, Spider-Carnage is a version of Spider-Man who bonded with the Carnage symbiote. Though the villain is typically associated with Peter’s clone, Ben Reilly, Spider-Carnage proves how Peter Parker can become one of the most dangerous threats to the entire multiverse.

In the finale of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Spider-Carnage sought to destroy every single universe out of hatred for himself and everything around him. This villain could act as the perfect foil for Spider-Man in his fourth film, as he could reflect Peter’s self-loathing and destructive tendencies that were brought out in No Way Home.

Red Goblin

Not long ago, Norman Osborn bonded with the Carnage symbiote in the comics, creating one of the most fearsome foes Spider-Man has ever faced. The Red Goblin was so powerful that Peter was forced to bond with the Venom symbiote again just to stand a chance.

Since Willem Dafoe’s version of the Green Goblin returned to cause havoc in No Way Home, it seems plausible that another version of him could appear from the multiverse wearing the demonic, red suit. He could even be a servant of Spider-Carnage if the former should appear, as both villains worked together in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Madame Web

Madame Web was introduced in the comics as the blind and paralyzed mutant Cassandra Webb. Though bound to a life-support machine, Webb is gifted with the powers of precognition, clairvoyance, and telepathy, allowing her to act as an important ally to Spider-Man.

As Sony continues to build its Spidey-centered universe with its upcoming Madame Web film, chances are that the MCU could show Peter encountering this clairvoyant as the multiverse continues to unravel.

Morlun

This interdimensional vampire is a member of “The Inheritors,” who have hunted the Spider-People across the multiverse, as those gifted with the “Spider Totem” were prophesized to defeat them. Morlun is famous for temporarily murdering Spider-Man in the comic book storyline “The Other,” making him one of the webslinger’s greatest adversaries.

The MCU is currently exploring the multiverse, particularly with the crossover hit No Way Home, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Marvel Studios decided to sink their fangs into Morlun’s story by having Spider-Man take him on next.

Miles Morales

As many other Avengers have found protégés to take up their mantles, Peter Parker could find his successor in Miles Morales. As many people now know, Miles is a boy from a parallel universe who becomes the new Spider-Man after Peter Parker is murdered.

With Miles becoming more popular following the success of his Oscar-winning film Into the Spider-Verse, an appearance in the MCU seems all but inevitable at this point. Though Tom Holland’s character could meet the Miles that was hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the MCU could now follow comic book lore and have Miles come from another universe.

Scorpion

In the comics, Gargan was hired by J. Jonah Jameson to investigate Spider-Man, later taking part in an experiment that endowed him with superhuman capabilities. Though audiences already met Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, they have yet to see his supervillain persona in the MCU.

Since Gargan and Jameson now have grudges against the wall-crawler, Spidey’s fourth film could see them team up against him, with Jameson giving Gargan the tools he needs to become a supervillain. However, it is possible that his iconic persona will first appear in Marvel Studios’ film, Thunderbolts, as he served as a member of this titular team.

Mister Negative

Here’s a villain who hasn’t gotten the film treatment he deserves. Martin Li is a kindhearted philanthropist with an evil personality birthed from the experiment that gave him superpowers. As Mister Negative, Li can corrupt people with his energy, giving them his powers while putting them under his control. This power allowed him to form an entire gang of masked criminals called the Inner Demons and wage war against the Maggia.

The MCU already hinted at Li’s presence with the F.E.A.S.T. project helmed by Aunt May, as he founded this charitable organization in the comics. Since May was murdered in No Way Home, its sequel could see Li take over the nonprofit while secretly operating as New York’s next superpowered crime lord.

Black Cat

Born Felicia Hardy, Black Cat is a world-famous cat burglar who repeatedly crossed paths with Spider-Man, eventually becoming both his partner and his girlfriend. Though their relationship has been complicated, to say the least, Felicia has continued to fight alongside Spider-Man on numerous occasions, making her one of the webslinger’s most trusted allies.

There have been multiple attempts to bring Black Cat to the big screen, with Anne Hathaway and Felicity Jones set to play her at different times. She was even supposed to appear alongside Silver Sable in the aptly titled film, Silver and Black. However, Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film seems like the perfect way to introduce her. Since Peter is no longer dating MJ, Felicia could become his new love interest, as well as his new ally out in the field.

Venom

Ever since Sony failed to do Venom justice in Sam Raimi’s third Spider-Man film, fans have been clamoring to see Marvel adapt this character and his iconic “Alien Costume Saga” the right way. Tom Hardy’s Venom briefly found himself taken to the MCU by Doctor Strange’s botched spell, but he still left a piece of the Venom symbiote behind. Marvel has thus planted the seeds for Holland’s Peter to bond with Venom and gain the legendary black costume.

Since Peter has found himself in a dark place after No Way Home, the alien costume could exploit his inner demons to take over his life, forcing him to confront them in his next movie. And if Scorpion does appear in the film, the symbiote could end up bonding with him, making him a new version of the villainous Venom that fans were introduced to in the comics.

Editors' Recommendations