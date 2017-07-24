'Splatoon 2' is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is already a smash-hit for Nintendo after just a few months on the market, and this is due in no small part to its early game lineup. Though small, the Switch already has one of the best games ever made — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the downloadable title Snipperclips is an adorable cooperative game to play with friends and family. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe available now, as well, there is no better time to pick up a Switch. Here are the best games you can buy for the console right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($60) A new Zelda game — do we need to say more? The flagship title will undoubtedly be attached to nearly every Switch sale at launch. While the Zelda name alone is enough to intrigue most Switch buyers, Breath of the Wild still seeks to innovate the series' classic formula and bring Link's adventures into the modern era. The lands of Hyrule have opened up, giving you the freedom to explore and complete quests as you please. Weapons and items now have temporary lifespans, meaning you will have constantly search for and craft items to assist you on your adventure. The game's physics — from Link's movements to his weapons — has also received a drastic overhaul, so expect actions to have increased fluidity and realism. From our time with the game thus far, Breath of the Wild takes the series in a welcome new direction without shedding the iconic Zelda charm. If you want a lengthy, smart, challenging game for the Switch, Breath of the Wild will certainly fit the bill. It's really the only must-have launch title. Read our hands-on impressions here.

Splatoon 2 ($60) The original Wii U Splatoon reinvented the multiplayer shooter by taking the emphasis off of simply eliminating enemies, and its unique ink-spraying online matches were unlike anything we had ever seen before. The Switch sequel, Splatoon 2, largely sticks to the formula we saw previously, but its inventive new multiplayer maps and weapons make the game even more engaging. The game's humor is also back in full force, with puns galore and user-created artwork that is both hilarious and terrifying. For those more interested in playing cooperatively, the new Salmon Run mode is a great addition to Splatoon 2. Groups of four players must collect golden eggs while fending off waves of evil Salmonids, and it's as ridiculous as it sounds. Just make sure all your friends have their own systems, as the game doesn't support split-screen multiplayer. Read our review

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The original Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 is one of the best games in the entire series, with inventive, gravity-defying courses, beautiful graphics, and a surprisingly competent online multiplayer mode. But the game also launched with a "Battle" mode that did away with open-ended maps in favor of more race-oriented ones, rendering the mode significantly less fun than it was in games like Mario Kart 64. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe not only brings with it a revamped Battle mode, but also every single character and map released as downloadable content — for the Wii U version. A few new characters, like the Inkling Boy and Inkling girl from Splatoon, also join the fun this time around. In addition to using the Joy-Con Grip and Switch Pro Controller to race, each player can also use one Joy-Con, and up to eight Switch owners can connect their systems for a local multiplayer party, even if they're on the go. Read our review

1-2 Switch ($50) 1-2 Switch is to the Switch what Wii Sports was to the Wii. It's the most novel game available at launch, as it tasks two players to stand across from one another and literally face off in an array of mini games. The premise takes advantage of the Joy-Con HD Rumble feature, allowing players to duke it out over the course of 28 titles without even looking at the screen. This isn't your standard party game, however, given the mini games range from plausible to odd to downright bizarre. There's "Quick Draw" and "Sword Fight," a two dueling simulators, as well as "Telephone," in which your job is to answer the phone quicker than the opposition. "Shaver," another quirky mini game, sees you racing to shave an unkempt beard. You can also partake in a milking competition, and test your baby soothing skills by rocking a crying infant back to sleep — just try and not wake up your real children in the process. Read our hands-on impressions here.

Snipperclips – Cut it out, together ($20) Snipperclips is a charming puzzle game that tests your ability to cut new shapes out of its two adorable heroes, Snip and Clip. The game takes place atop a paper-esque grid filled with obstacles and items normally associated with office supplies, including pencils, rulers, and paint brushes. Like 1-2 Switch, Snipperclips takes advantage of the Joy-Con motion controls. Holding a Joy-Con horizontally, you snip, snip, and snip your way through a variety of 2D levels. The game can be played solo, but as the subtitle suggests, the main campaign is designed for co-op. There's also a four -player "Party" mode and a competitive mode called "Blitz." To play with more than two players, however, you will need an additional set of Joy-Cons. A Joy-Con bundle with a digital copy of Snipperclips is scheduled for release on March 10. Keep in mind that Snipperclips will only be available on the Switch's eShop, though there will be a demo available upon the Switch's release.

Fast RMX ($20) Fast Racing NEO came to the Wii U in 2015, and while all of the territory covered in that F-Zero-style racer can be found in Fast RMX, it isn’t your standard port. Yes, the game has received technical overhauls — it now runs in 1080p at 60 frames per second with dynamic resolution scaling — but there’s plenty of completely new content that warrants your attention even if you happened to play Fast Racing NEO. The track count has nearly been doubled to 30, and each one promises to be wholly different from the rest. The game also takes advantage of the HD Rumble feature, allowing for feedback that gives you the sense that you’re actually zipping across the title’s many colorful tracks. Fans of F-Zero, the game’s grueling Hero mode was built for you. Local multiplayer allows for up to four players, while online matchmaking allows for eight. The game was developed with the Switch’s myriad control schemes in mind, too, and features full button-mapping to fit your style of play. Fast RMX will be available on the eShop when the Switch launches later this week.