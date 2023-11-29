 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

One of the best places to shop for almost anything involving electronics says so right in its name: Best Buy. The retail giant has a ton of departments with some of today’s most popular devices, components, and appliances for sale. It also offers a lot of these at a discount, which is certainly what we’re seeing right now. Some of the best TV deals, best tablet deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals can currently be found at Best Buy, and those are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve tracked down all of the best deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, so read onward for some gift ideas for yourself or a loved one and for some great ways to save.

Best Buy TV deals

Samsung 85-inch Terrace Full Sun Neo QLED 4K TV.
Samsung

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

  • Insignia 32-inch N10 Series HD TV —
  • Roku 24-inch Select Series HD TV —
  • Vizio 24-inch D-Series HD TV —
  • Samsung 50-inch TU690T 4K TV —
  • LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV —

Best Buy Apple deals

Apple Airpods Max.
Apple

Apple is one of the most popular brands on the planet, and its huge lineup of products can be difficult to find deals on. That’s not the case at Best Buy right, as the retailer has savings on MacBooks, iPhones, and accessories to be found.

  • Apple iPhone Pro 15 silicone case with MagSafe —
  • Apple iPhone 14 leather case with MagSafe —
  • Apple AirPods Max —
  • Apple iPhone 12 64GB –
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 13 —

Best Buy tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 front view showing tablet and videoconferencing.
Microsoft

A tablet is a good way to take your computing mobile and to do lots of creative work. It’s also a great way to save at Best Buy right now. You can land some serious savings on tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is a couple of generations old now but still holds up with tasks you may need to tackle today. There is also some huge savings to take advantage of if you prefer Samsung’s lineup of tablets.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 —

Best Buy phone deals

Moo on the Motorola Razr Plus's cover screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Getting a new phone might seem expensive, but Best Buy has a lot of discounts on phones to choose from. Motorola, OnePlus, and even some refurbished iPhones that come backed by Geek Squad are seeing some major price drops right now.

  • Motorola Moto G 128GB —
  • Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB (pre-owned) —
  • Motorola Moto G Power 256GB —
  • OnePlus Nord N30 128GB —
  • Apple iPhone XR 64GB (pre-owned) —
  • Motorola Razr 128GB —
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB (pre-owned) —

Best Buy laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 rear view showing lid and logo.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A new laptop makes a great gift idea for student going into second semester after the holidays, but it also makes a great gift for oneself any time of the year. Right now is as good a time to shop laptops at Best Buy, as popular models are seeing discounts across the board.

  • HP 14-inch laptop —
  • Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3i —
  • Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop —
  • Apple MacBook Air M2 13 —
  • Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop —

Best Buy soundbar deals

The Samsung Q910C soundbar underneath a huge TV.
Samsung

If you’re looking to expand or upgrade your home theater you can certainly do so with some savings at Best Buy. Audio upgrades are seeing some major discounts, with soundbars by LG, Samsung, Bose, and JBL seeing some of their lowest prices of the year.

  • Samsung 2.1 channel soundbar —
  • JBL Cinema 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Bose TV speaker soundbar —
  • Samsung 3.1 channel soundbar —
  • LG 5.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer —
  • Samsung Q-Series 5.1.2 channel soundbar —

Best Buy headphone deals

Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
Sony / Sony

Headphones are a nice way to create a little listening privacy for yourself, or to more deeply immerse yourself in a movie or TV show. Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, and Apple are some of the best headphone brnds on the market, and they all have models discounted at Best Buy right now.

  • Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones —
  • Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones —
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones —
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones —
  • Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

Best Buy smart home deals

The Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen) on a table.
Amazon

If you’re looking for some great devices that can contribute to your smart home setup, you need look no further than Best Buy. Same great savings are available on devices like smart displays, smart speakers, and security camera systems, as well as more practical items like routers.

  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker —
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 HD smart display —
  • TP-Link Archer AX20 dual-band WiFi 6 router —
  • Google Nest WiFi Video Doorbell —
  • Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera security bundle —

Best Buy small appliance deals

A person removes fries from the basket of the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer.
Bella

Another great way to land some savings at Best Buy is if you’re in the mood for food. From mixers to air fryers, there are a lot of kitchen appliances currently seeing discounts. These also include small appliances for other rooms. Dyson vacuums are seeing some great deals at Best Buy right now, as are robot vacuums.

  • Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer —
  • Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer —
  • iRobot Roomba 694 —
  • KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer —
  • Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum —

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Today’s best deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $650, Dell laptop for $225
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early

Even though Memorial Day has passed us by, there are still many excellent deals, from robotic vacuums to gaming laptops. We've rounded up some great sales going on right now to do some online shopping.
iRobot Roomba 694 -- $180, was $275

Cleaning around the house can be quite taxing, especially if you're dealing with a long day of work and want to sit back and relax. That's where robotic vacuum cleaners like the Roomba 694 come in. It's a nice entry-level Roomba that helps take some of the work off your shoulders. Its three-stage cleaning system loosens dirt and debris, lifts it, then suctions it into its trash container. It also has multisurface brushes that can handle both carpet and hardwood flooring, which is a really useful feature; plus, it has a specific brush for cleaning edges that its round body might have trouble reaching. Most importantly, it can work around your schedule, and with Alexa and Google Assistant support, it can make your life easier than ever, although if you want a slightly fancier one, we do have some other robot vacuum deals for you to check out.

Read more
Best RTX 3060 laptop deals for May 2022
Alienware X15 front view showing display and keyboard deck profile.

Gaming laptops can be great for those who don't want the traditional desktop experience due to space constraints or moving around a lot for work or travel. Of course, gaming laptops tend to be expensive if you want good gear, so there's always a compromise when buying one. Thankfully, going for a laptop with an RTX 3060 is a good option in terms of balancing specs vs. cost, especially since you can get a reasonably powerful gaming laptop for less than $2,000, which is impressive. Of course, if none of these do it for you, then we do have some other great gaming laptop deals, although we will say right off the bat that the last entry here is one of the best laptops and laptops deals you're going to find in this price range.
MSI GF65 - $800, was $1,100

It's not often that you'll find a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 going for under $1,000, but this GF65 MSI manages it, and it's a pretty excellent laptop, especially given MSI's reputation. The higher-end GPU drives an FHD, 15.6-inch display with a respectable 144Hz refresh rate that's great for FPS gamers who like things like CS:GO. The CPU is a mid-level 10th-gen Intel i5-10500H, which should be more than enough use cases, including simulation games and general productivity work. Storage space comes in at 512GBs, which is slightly on the lower end if you're a gamer, and if you plan to play Warzone, then you'll certainly want to grab one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement your storage. As for the RAM, it's a reasonably 8GBs 3,200Mhz, on par for a budget gaming laptop at this price point.

Read more
Best RTX 3050 laptop deals for May 2022
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.

Gaming laptops are great for those who want a more mobile solution to their gaming but want something more powerful than, say, a Nintendo Switch. Of course, high-end gaming laptops can be pretty expensive, so if you want to save a little bit, laptops with RTX 3050 GPUs tend to be on the more budget-friendly end, often coming at or below $1,000. As such, we've collected some of the best deals on laptops with an RTX 3050 that will save you a bit of cash, although if none of these do it for you, we do have some other great budget gaming laptop deals for you to check out.
Dell G15 Ryzen Edition - $686, was $985

The G15 has become a staple for gaming computers, offering the best bang for your buck when it comes to specs and features. Even though it's going for less than $700, it has an RTX 3050, a great entry-level GPU, and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile, which is a mid-level CPU and one of the reasons why the laptop is so budget-friendly. The screen is 15.6-inch, FHD, and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is not too bad and is shooter games friendly, although the peak brightness is 25nits, which might not be great amid bright light. RAM is 8GBs of 3,200Mhz, slightly on the lower end but OK for a budget gaming laptop, and the storage comes in at 256 GB on an NVMe SSD, so it might be worth grabbing one of our external hard drive deals to supplement it.

Read more