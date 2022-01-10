Best Buy has a flash sale going on right now that’s worth all the attention you’re able to throw at it. It’s full of Surface Pro deals, 4K TV deals, laptop deals, and student laptop deals, and among the products headlining those great deals is the Microsoft Surface Pro X. Prices on great tech such as laptops start as low as $190, so read onward to see what this Best Buy flash sale has available for your tech needs.

HP 14-Inch Laptop — $190, was $250

If you’re a student coming into the home stretch of the semester, or anyone looking to grab a great laptop at an affordable price, this HP 14-inch laptop will fit the bill. It sports a thin and light design that will easily slide into just about any backpack or messenger bag, and despite its smaller footprint it still brings enough power to get you through your busiest days. It has a fingerprint reader for logging into the laptop, fast-charging capability that gets the battery from 0% to 50% in only 45 minutes, and a sharp 14-inch screen for taking in some content when you hit the weekend. Rounding out the top features of this HP 14-inch laptop are a great webcam and microphone that allow for vibrant and high-quality video chats with friends, family, and colleagues. You’ll want to act quickly to grab one of these laptops before this Best Buy flash sale sells out of them.

TCL 70-Inch Class-4 Series 4K Smart TV — $500, was $830

The best 4K TVs bring a high-quality picture to your home entertainment setup, and in the case of this TCL 70-inch 4K TV, it also brings scale and affordability. At only $500 as part of this Best Buy flash sale, this TCL 70-inch TV is a steal. It has an amazing 4K picture that would be impressive at any size, but at a massive 70-inches, this 4K TV creates a stunning and immersive viewing experience. With its smart TV capabilities, you gain easy and convenient access to all of your favorite streaming content from platforms that include Google Play, YouTube, and all of your favorite apps. This TCL 70-inch 4K smart TV also includes an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control, and allows you to find movie titles and launch apps with just the push of a button and a voice command.

Microsoft Surface Pro X — $900, was $1,100

The Microsoft Surface Pro X has brought some competition to the M1 iPad Pro, which you can read about in our Surface Pro X vs. the M1 iPad Pro comparison. But it also brings a lot to your computing world, particularly if you like to do your work on a touchscreen. While it can be used in a more standard laptop form, the versatility of a tablet is what makes the Surface Pro X interesting. It brings the power of an eight-core processor to any task required of student, professional, or content creator. It has all of the features you could want in a mobile or laptop device, including a light and thin design, an amazing webcam, up to 15 hours of use on a single charge, and a sharp and immersive display with high resolution when consuming content and responsiveness when creating it. Act quickly to grab your new Microsoft Surface Pro X as part of this flash sale at Best Buy.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

