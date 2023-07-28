 Skip to main content
Best Lego Deals: Save on Star Wars, Batman, World Map, Friends

Jennifer Allen
By

Playing one of the best Lego games is always a good move but sometimes, you want to keep it more traditional and enjoy a few hours assembling a Lego set yourself. That’s why we’ve looked at some of the best Lego set deals around right now. Typically, the best sets are far from cheap so being able to enjoy a discount on them makes them much more affordable, freeing up some cash for another sweet set to build. Whatever your intentions and interests, let’s dive straight into what the best Lego set deals are right now.

Today’s best Lego set deals

The fun thing about Lego is there’s truly something for everyone here. If you just want a simple set, consider the Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Straighter at a sweet price of $24 at . Alternatively, you could go all-out with one of the biggest sets around in the form of the down to $220 from $250. It’s an expansive project but one that’s sure to while away many hours for the whole family. The result is fantastic too. Here’s a look at everything else on sale today.

Retailers with Lego set deals

If you’re not sure what set you want to buy among all the Lego set deals going on, it can be a smart move to check out the best retailers to see what they have to offer. Here’s a quick look at your best options.

— Save on hundreds of top sets including the famous Millennium Falcon as well as many other key franchises.

— Enjoy choosing from hundreds of Lego sets including dedicated categories for adult builders as well as kids.

— With regular discounts, you can buy kits for kids, artistic decorations, or even Super Mario Lego sets.

When is the best time to shop Lego set deals

In theory, the best time to shop for Lego set deals is when you need a new set. Obviously, that should be the priority. However, if you can plan ahead, there are better times of year to check out the sales.

The biggest sales event of the year is Black Friday and Cyber Monday with the two events following Thanksgiving each year. This is the season for retailers to offer some of its biggest price cuts just in time for your holiday gift buying. As you’d expect, the sales event happens at the end of November, the day after Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday.

A close second best time of year is Prime Day. This is an Amazon-based sale often occurring in July each year. It often brings with it deep discounts but not just at Amazon. That’s because other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy also tend to get involved with the fun, so it’s a good idea to see how they all compete with each other.

There are other sales events throughout the year, but these tend to be less of a big deal than the big two. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on holidays like Labor Day, Memorial Day, and 4th of July to see how they affect prices with retailers often launching smaller sales around then.

